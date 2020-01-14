On 14 January 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali enacted the amendments specified with an underline in the entries below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the travel ban set out in paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations and as renewed in paragraph 1 of resolution 2484 (2019).

A. Individuals

MLi.001 Name: 1: Ahmoudou 2: Ag 3: Asriw 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan. 1982 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Amadou Ag Isriw Low quality a.k.a.: a) Ahmedou b) Ahmadou c) Isrew d) Isereoui e) Isriou Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Mali b) Amassine, Mali (previous location) Listed on: 20 Dec. 2018 Other information: Gender: male. Possibly arrested in Niger in October 2016. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban). Webpage: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu2efaIUosqEu1HEBs2zJIw. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MLi.003 Name: 1: Mohamed 2: Ousmane 3: Ag 4: Mohamedoune

Title: Cheikh Designation: na DOB: 16 Apr. 1972 POB: Mali Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ousmane Mahamadou b) Mohamed Ousmane Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Mali Listed on: 20 Dec. 2018 Other information: Gender: male. Physical description: eye colour: brown; hair colour: black. Telephone number: +223 60 36 01 01. Languages spoken: Arabic and French. Distinguishing marks: eyeglasses. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MLi.004 Name: 1: AHMED 2: AG ALBACHAR 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: President of the Humanitarian Commission of the Bureau Regional d’Administration et Gestion de Kidal DOB: 31 Dec. 1963 POB: Tin-Essako, Kidal region, Mali Good quality a.k.a.: Intahmado Ag Albachar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: National identification no: 1 63 08 4 01 001 005E Address: Quartier Aliou, Kidal, Mali Listed on: 10 Jul. 2019 (amended on 19 Dec. 2019) Other information: Ahmed Ag Albachar is a prominent businessman and, since early 2018, a special advisor to the Governor of Kidal region. An influential member of the Haut Conseil pour l'unité de l'Azawad (HCUA), belonging to the Ifoghas Tuareg community, Ahmed Ag Albachar also mediates relations between the Coordination des Mouvements de l’Azawad (CMA) and Ansar Dine (QDe.135). Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MLi.005 Name: 1: HOUKA 2: HOUKA 3: AG ALHOUSSEINI 4: na

Title: Cadi Designation: na DOB: a) 1 Jan. 1962 b) 1 Jan. 1963 c) 1 Jan. 1964 POB: Ariaw, Tombouctou region, Mali Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamed Ibn Alhousseyni b) Muhammad Ibn Al-Husayn Low quality a.k.a.: Houka Houka Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 10 Jul. 2019 (amended on 19 Dec. 2019) Other information: Houka Houka Ag Alhousseini was appointed by Iyad Ag Ghaly (QDi.316) as the Cadi of Timbuktu in April 2012 after the establishment of the jihadist caliphate in northern Mali. Houka Houka used to work closely with the Hesbah, the Islamic police headed by Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, jailed at the Detention Centre of the International Criminal Court in The Hague since September 2016. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MLi.006 Name: 1: MAHRI 2: SIDI 3: AMAR 4: BEN DAHA

Title: na Designation: Deputy chief of staff of the regional coordination of the Mécanisme opérationnel de coordination (MOC) in Gao DOB: 1 Jan. 1978 POB: Djebock, Mali Good quality a.k.a.: a) Yoro Ould Daha b) Yoro Ould Daya c) Sidi Amar Ould Daha Low quality a.k.a.: Yoro Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: 11262/1547 Address: Golf Rue 708 Door 345, Gao, Mali Listed on: 10 Jul. 2019 (amended on 19 Dec. 2019) Other information: Mahri Sidi Amar Ben Daha is a leader of the Lehmar Arab community of Gao and military chief of staff of the pro-governmental wing of the Mouvement Arad de l’Azawad (MAA), associated to the Plateforme des mouvements du 14 juin 2014 d’Alger (Plateforme) coalition. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MLi.007 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: BEN 3: AHMED 4: MAHRI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan. 1979 POB: Tabankort, Mali Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohammed Rougi b) Mohamed Ould Ahmed Deya c) Mohamed Ould Mahri Ahmed Daya Low quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamed Rougie b) Mohamed Rouggy c) Mohamed Rouji Nationality: Mali Passport no: a) AA00272627 b) AA0263957 National identification no: na Address: Bamako, Mali Listed on: 10 Jul. 2019 (amended on 19 Dec. 2019) Other information: Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri is a businessman from the Arab Lehmar community in Gao region who previously collaborated with the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MLi.008 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: OULD 3: MATALY 4: na

Title: na Designation: Member of Parliament DOB: 1958 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: D9011156 National identification no: na Address: Golf Rue 708 Door 345, Gao, Mali Listed on: 10 Jul. 2019 (amended on 19 Dec. 2019) Other information: Mohamed Ould Mataly is the former Mayor of Bourem and current Member of Parliament for Bourem’s constituency, part of the Rassamblement pour le Mali (RPM, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s political party). He is from the Lehmar Arab community and an influential member of the pro-governmental wing of the Mouvement Arad de l’Azawad (MAA), associated to the Plateforme des mouvements du 14 juin 2014 d’Alger (Plateforme) coalition. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

Updates to the names of individuals on the 2374 Committee’s website pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/2374/press-releases.

An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2374/materials .

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.