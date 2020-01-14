On 6 December 2019, the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough were enacted in the entries below on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. The entries were amended following the 2018 Annual Review conducted in accordance with paragraph 86 of resolution 2368 (2017):

A. Individuals

QDi.002 Name: 1: AMIN 2: MUHAMMAD 3: UL HAQ 4: SAAM KHAN

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1960 POB: Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Haq, Amin b) Amin, Muhammad Low quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Amin b) Ul-Haq, Dr. Amin Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 (amended on 18 Jul. 2007, 16 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Security coordinator for Usama bin Laden (deceased). Repatriated to Afghanistan in February 2006. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.017 Name: 1: THARWAT 2: SALAH 3: SHIHATA 4: na

Name (original script): ثروت صالح شحاته

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 29 Jun. 1960 POB: Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Tarwat Salah Abdallah b) Salah Shihata Thirwat c) Shahata Thirwat d) Tharwat Salah Shihata Ali (previously listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 6 Oct. 2001 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 16 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.019 Name: 1: ABDULLAH 2: AHMED 3: ABDULLAH 4: EL ALFI

Name (original script): عبد الله احمد عبدالله الالفي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 6 Jun. 1963 POB: Gharbia, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Mariam b) Al-Masri, Abu Mohamed c) Saleh Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 17 Oct. 2001 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Afghanistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.028 Name: 1: AHMED 2: KHALFAN 3: GHAILANI 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 14 Mar. 1974 b) 13 Apr. 1974 c) 14 Apr. 1974 d) 1 Aug. 1970 POB: Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ahmad, Abu Bakr b) Ahmed, Abubakar c) Ahmed, Abubakar K. d) Ahmed, Abubakar Khalfan e) Ahmed, Abubakary K. f) Ahmed, Ahmed Khalfan g) Ali, Ahmed Khalfan h) Ghailani, Abubakary Khalfan Ahmed i) Ghailani, Ahmed j) Ghilani, Ahmad Khalafan k) Hussein, Mahafudh Abubakar Ahmed Abdallah l) Khalfan, Ahmed m) Mohammed, Shariff Omar n) Haythem al-Kini Low quality a.k.a.: a) Ahmed The Tanzanian b) Foopie c) Fupi d) Ahmed, A e) Al Tanzani, Ahmad f) Bakr, Abu g) Khabar, Abu Nationality: United Republic of Tanzania Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: United States of America Listed on: 17 Oct. 2001 (amended on 27 Jul. 2007, 21 Oct. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Apprehended in July 2004 and in custody for trial in the United States of America, as at October 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.031 Name: 1: OMAR 2: MAHMOUD 3: UTHMAN 4: na

Name (original script): عمر محمود عثمان

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 30 Dec. 1960 b) 13 Dec. 1960 POB: Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestinian Territories Good quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Samman Uthman b) Umar Uthman c) Omar Mohammed Othman Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Qatada Al-Filistini b) Abu Umr Takfiri c) Abu Omar Abu Umar d) Abu Umar Umar e) Abu Ismail Nationality: Jordan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Jordan (since July 2013) Listed on: 17 Oct. 2001 (amended on 14 Mar. 2008, 24 Mar. 2009, 25 Jan. 2010, 22 Jul. 2013, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Associated with Al-Qaida-related groups in the United Kingdom and other countries. Convicted in absentia in Jordan for involvement in terrorist acts in 1998. Arrested in Feb. 2001 in the United Kingdom, was further detained between Oct. 2002 and Mar. 2005 and between Aug. 2005 and Jun. 2008. In custody since Dec. 2008. Deported to Jordan from the United Kingdom on 7 July 2013 to face terrorism charges. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 19 Oct. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.037 Name: 1: ABDUL RAHMAN 2: YASIN 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد الرحمن ياسين

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 10 Apr. 1960 POB: Bloomington, Indiana, United States of America Good quality a.k.a.: a) Taha, Abdul Rahman S. b) Taher, Abdul Rahman S. c) Yasin, Abdul Rahman Said d) Yasin, Aboud Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: United States of America Passport no: a) 27082171 (United States of America, issued on 21 Jun. 1992 in Amman, Jordan) b) Iraq number MO887925 National identification no: (SSN 156-92-9858 (United States of America)) Address: na Listed on: 17 Oct. 2001 (amended on 10 Apr. 2003, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Abdul Rahman Yasin is in Iraq. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.042 Name: 1: HASSAN 2: DAHIR 3: AWEYS 4: na

Name (original script): حسن ظاهرعويس

Title: a) Sheikh b) Colonel Designation: na DOB: 1935 POB: Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ali, Sheikh Hassan Dahir Aweys b) Awes, Shaykh Hassan Dahir c) Hassen Dahir Aweyes d) Ahmed Dahir Aweys e) Mohammed Hassan Ibrahim f) Aweys Hassan Dahir g) Hassan Tahir Oais h) Hassan Tahir Uways i) Hassan Dahir Awes Low quality a.k.a.: a) Sheikh Aweys b) Sheikh Hassan c) Sheikh Hassan Dahir Aweys Nationality: Somalia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) (Active in Southern Somalia as of Nov. 2012.) b) (Also reported to be in Eritrea as of Nov. 2007.) Listed on: 9 Nov. 2001 (amended on 21 Dec. 2007, 11 May 2010, 16 May 2011, 18 Mar. 2013, 6 Dec. 2019) Other information: Family background: from the Hawiye's Habergidir, Ayr clan. Senior leader of Al-Itihaad Al-Islamiya (AIAI) (QDe.002) and Hizbul Islam in Somalia. Since 12 April 2010, also subject to the sanctions measures set out in Security Council resolution 1844 (2008) concerning Somalia and Eritrea (see https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/751). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.062 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: LAKHAL 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): محمد لكحل

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 5 Feb. 1970 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Lased Ben Heni born 5 Feb. 1969 in Tripoli, Libya b) Al-As'ad Ben Hani born 5 Feb. 1969 in Tripoli, Libya c) Mohamed Ben Belgacem Awani d) Mohamed Aouani born 5 Feb. 1970 in Tunis, Tunisia (formerly listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamed Abu Abda b) Abu Obeida Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: na National identification no: Tunisia W374031, issued on 11 Apr. 2011 Address: na Listed on: 24 Apr. 2002 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 9 Sep. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 23 Dec. 2010, 24 Nov. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Professor of Chemistry. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 27 Aug. 2006. Legally changed family name from Aouani to Lakhal in 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.067 Name: 1: MOSTAFA 2: KAMEL 3: MOSTAFA 4: IBRAHIM

Name (original script): مصطفى كمال مصطفى ابراهيم

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 15 Apr. 1958 POB: Alexandria, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mustafa Kamel Mustafa b) Adam Ramsey Eaman c) Kamel Mustapha Mustapha d) Mustapha Kamel Mustapha e) Abu Hamza f) Mostafa Kamel Mostafa Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Hamza Al-Masri b) Abu Hamza c) Abu Hamza Al-Misri Nationality: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: United States of America Listed on: 24 Apr. 2002 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 25 Jul. 2006, 14 Mar. 2008, 21 Oct. 2010, 4 Aug. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States of America on 5 Oct. 2012. Convicted on terrorism charges by a court in the United States of America in May 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.076 Name: 1: ISAM 2: ALI 3: MOHAMED 4: ALOUCHE

Name (original script): عصام علي محمد علوش

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1972 b) 21 Mar. 1974 POB: Baghdad, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Mansour Thaer born 21 Mar. 1974 in Baghdad, Iraq Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Jordan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 3 Sep. 2002 (amended on 18 Aug. 2006, 30 Jan. 2009, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Was deported from Germany to Jordan in Feb. 2005. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.081 Name: 1: RAMZI 2: MOHAMED 3: ABDULLAH 4: BINALSHIBH

Name (original script): رمزي محمد عبد الله بن الشيبة

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1 May 1972 b) 16 Sep. 1973 POB: a) Gheil Bawazir, Hadramawt, Yemen b) Khartoum, Sudan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Binalsheidah, Ramzi Mohamed Abdullah b) Bin Al Shibh, Ramzi c) Omar, Ramzi Mohamed Abdellah d) Mohamed Ali Abdullah Bawazir e) Binalshibh Ramzi Mohammed Abdullah f) Ramzi Binalshib g) Ramzi Mohamed Abdellah Omar Hassan Alassiri h) Binalshibh Ramsi Mohamed Abdullah i) Abu Ubaydah j) 'Umar Muhammad 'Abdallah Ba' Amar Low quality a.k.a.: Ramzi Omar Nationality: Yemen Passport no: 00085243, issued on 17 Nov. 1997, issued in Sanaa, Yemen National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 30 Sep. 2002 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 25 Jul. 2006, 2 Jul. 2007, 27 Jul. 2007, 23 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Arrested in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 Sep. 2002. In custody of the United States of America, as of May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 25 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.086 Name: 1: MOHAMAD 2: IQBAL 3: ABDURRAHMAN 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 17 Aug. 1957 POB: a) Korleko-Lombok Timur, Indonesia b) Tirpas-Selong Village, East Lombok, Indonesia c) Korleko-Lombok Timur, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Rahman, Mohamad Iqbal b) A Rahman, Mohamad Iqbal c) Abu Jibril Abdurrahman d) Fikiruddin Muqti e) Fihiruddin Muqti f) Abdul Rahman, Mohamad Iqbal Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: 3603251708570001 Address: Jalan Nakula, Komplek Witana Harja III Blok C 106-107, Tangerang, Indonesia Listed on: 28 Jan. 2003 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 16 May 2011, 10 Jun. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.087 Name: 1: NURJAMAN 2: RIDUAN 3: ISAMUDDIN 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 4 Apr. 1964 POB: Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hambali b) Nurjaman c) Isomuddin, Nurjaman Riduan d) Hambali Bin Ending e) Encep Nurjaman (birth name) f) Hambali Ending Hambali g) Isamuddin Riduan h) Isamudin Ridwan Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 28 Jan. 2003 (amended on 2 Jul. 2007, 27 Jul. 2007, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Senior leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Brother of Gun Gun Rusman Gunawan (QDi.218). In custody of the United States of America, as of July 2007. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.114 Name: 1: SALIM Y SALAMUDDIN 2: JULKIPLI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Jun. 1967 POB: Tulay, Jolo Sulu, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Kipli Sali b) Julkipli Salim Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 9 Sep. 2003 (amended on 23 Feb. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: In detention in the Philippines as at May 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 25 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.120 Name: 1: ABDUL HAKIM 2: MURAD 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد الحكيم مراد

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 11 Apr. 1968 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Murad, Abdul Hakim Hasim b) Murad, Abdul Hakim Ali Hashim c) Murad, Abdul Hakim al Hashim d) Saeed Akman e) Saeed Ahmed f) Abdul Hakim Ali al-Hashem Murad Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: a) Pakistan number 665334, issued in Kuwait b) Pakistan number 917739, issued on 8 Aug. 1991, issued in Pakistan (expired on 7 Aug. 1996) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 9 Sep. 2003 (amended on 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Mother's name is Aminah Ahmad Sher al-Baloushi. In custody of the United States. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 25 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.122 Name: 1: PARLINDUNGAN 2: SIREGAR 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 25 Apr. 1957 b) 25 Apr. 1967 POB: Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Siregar, Parlin b) Siregar, Saleh Parlindungan Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 9 Sep. 2003 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 25 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.152 Name: 1: SAIFI 2: AMMARI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): سيفي عماري

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1 Jan. 1968 b) 24 Apr. 1968 POB: a) Kef Rih, Algeria b) Guelma, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) El Para (combat name) b) Abderrezak Le Para (combat name) c) Abou Haidara d) El Ourassi e) Abderrezak Zaimeche f) Abdul Rasak ammane Abu Haidra g) Abdalarak Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Algeria Listed on: 4 Dec. 2003 (amended on 7 Apr. 2008, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: In detention in Algeria since Oct. 2004. Former member of the GSPC listed as The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.167 Name: 1: KAMEL 2: DJERMANE 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): كمال جرمان

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 12 Oct. 1965 POB: Oum el Bouaghi, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) Bilal b) Adel c) Fodhil d) Abou Abdeljalil Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Algeria Listed on: 3 May 2004 (amended on 7 Apr. 2008, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: In detention in Algeria as at April 2010. Arrest warrant issued by the German authorities on 9 Oct. 2003 for involvement in kidnapping. Former member of the Katibat Tarek Ibn Ziad of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.196 Name: 1: ALI 2: SAYYID 3: MUHAMED 4: MUSTAFA BAKRI

Name (original script): على السيد محمد مصطفى بكري

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 18 Apr. 1966 POB: Beni-Suef, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ali Salim b) Abd Al-Aziz al-Masri Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 29 Sep. 2005 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Shura Council of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.198 Name: 1: HANI 2: AL-SAYYID 3: AL-SEBAI 4: YUSIF

Name (original script): هاني السيد السباعي يوسف

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1 Mar. 1961 b) 16 Jun. 1960 POB: Qaylubiyah, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hani Yousef Al-Sebai b) Hani Youssef c) Hany Youseff d) Hani Yusef e) Hani al-Sayyid Al-Sabai f) Hani al-Sayyid El Sebai g) Hani al-Sayyid Al Siba'i h) Hani al-Sayyid El Sabaay i) El-Sababt j) Abu Tusnin k) Abu Akram l) Hani El Sayyed Elsebai Yusef m) Abu Karim n) Hany Elsayed Youssef Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Listed on: 29 Sep. 2005 (amended on 6 Oct. 2005, 18 Aug. 2006, 25 Jan. 2012, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Father's name is Mohamed Elsayed Elsebai. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 29 Jul. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.218 Name: 1: GUN GUN 2: RUSMAN 3: GUNAWAN 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 6 Jul. 1977 POB: Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Gunawan, Rusman b) Abd Al-Hadi c) Abdul Hadi d) Abdul Karim e) Bukhori f) Bukhory Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 21 Apr. 2006 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Brother of Nurjaman Riduan Isamuddin (QDi.087). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.241 Name: 1: ANGELO 2: RAMIREZ 3: TRINIDAD 4: na

Name (original script):

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Mar. 1978 POB: Gattaran, Cagayan Province, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Calib Trinidad b) Kalib Trinidad Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul Khalil b) Abdukahlil c) Abu Khalil d) Anis Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: 3111 Ma. Bautista, Punta, Santa Ana, Manila, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Distinguishing marks include scars on both legs. Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128), and associated with the Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001) and the Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.242 Name: 1: DINNO AMOR 2: ROSALEJOS 3: PAREJA 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 Jul. 1981 POB: Cebu City, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Johnny Pareja b) Khalil Pareja Low quality a.k.a.: a) Mohammad b) Akmad c) Mighty d) Rash Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Atimonana, Quezon Province, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 3 Jun. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Father's name is Amorsolo Jarabata Pareja. Mother's name is Leonila Cambaya Rosalejos. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.243 Name: 1: FELICIANO 2: SEMBORIO 3: DELOS REYES JR. 4: na

Name (original script): فلسيانو سمبوريو ديلوس رييس الإبن

Title: Ustadz Designation: na DOB: 4 Nov. 1963 POB: Arco, Lamitan, Basilan, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abubakar Abdillah b) Abdul Abdillah Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 3 Jun. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Father's name is Feliciano Delos Reyes Sr. Mother's name is Aurea Semborio. In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.245 Name: 1: PIO 2: ABOGNE 3: DE VERA 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 Dec. 1969 POB: Bagac, Bagamanok, Catanduanes, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: Ismael De Vera Low quality a.k.a.: a) Khalid b) Ismael c) Ismail d) Manex e) Tito Art f) Dave g) Leo Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Concepcion, Zaragosa, Nueva Ecija, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 3 Jun. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128), Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001) and Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Father's name is Honorio Devera. Mother's name is Fausta Abogne. In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.246 Name: 1: REDENDO 2: CAIN 3: DELLOSA 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 15 May 1972 POB: Punta, Santa Ana, Manila, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Ilonggo b) Brandon Berusa c) Abu Muadz d) Arnulfo Alvarado e) Habil Ahmad Dellosa Low quality a.k.a.: a) Dodong b) Troy c) Uthman Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: 3111, Ma. Bautista, Punta, Santa Ana, Manila, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 3 Jun. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128) and linked to the Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001). Father's name is Fernando Rafael Dellosa. Mother's name is Editha Parado Cain. In detention in the Philippines as of Jan. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.248 Name: 1: RICARDO 2: PEREZ 3: AYERAS 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 15 Sep. 1973 POB: 24 Paraiso Street, Barangay Poblacion, Mandaluyong City, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul Kareem Ayeras b) Abdul Karim Ayeras Low quality a.k.a.: a) Ricky Ayeras b) Jimboy c) Isaac Jay Galang Perez d) Abdul Mujib Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Barangay Mangayao, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Philippines b) Barangay Tigib, Ayungon, Negros Oriental, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Arrested by the Philippines authorities on 14 Mar. 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.278 Name: 1: MUTHANNA 2: HARITH 3: AL-DARI 4: na

Name (original script): مثنى حارث الضاري

Title: Doctor Designation: na DOB: 16 Jun. 1969 POB: Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Muthanna Al Dari b) Muthana Harith Al Dari c) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dari d) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dhari e) Muthanna Hareth Al-Dhari f) Muthana Haris Al-Dhari g) Doctor Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al Dari Al-Zawba' h) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dari Al-Zobai i) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dari al-Zawba'i j) Muthanna Hareth al-Dari k) Muthana Haris al-Dari l) Doctor Muthanna al-Dari m) Dr. Muthanna Harith al-Dari al-Zowbai Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: Ration card number: 1729765 Address: a) Amman, Jordan b) Khan Dari, Iraq (previous) c) Asas Village, Abu Ghurayb, Iraq (previous) d) Egypt (previous) Listed on: 25 Mar. 2010 (amended on 10 Dec. 2015, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Mother’s name: Heba Khamis Dari. Provided operational guidance financial support and other services to or in support of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115). Involved in oil smuggling. Wanted by the Iraqi security forces. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.279 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: BELKALEM 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): محمد بلكلام

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 Dec. 1969 POB: Hussein Dey, Algiers, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abdelali Abou Dher (عبد العالي ابو ذر) b) El Harrachi (الحراشي) Nationality: Algerian Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Mali Listed on: 22 Apr. 2010 (amended on 15 Apr. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Convicted in absentia by Algerian tribunal on 28 Mar. 1996. Algerian international arrest warrant number 03/09 of 6 Jun. 2009 issued by the Tribunal of Sidi Mhamed, Algiers, Algeria. Algerian extradition request number 2307/09 of 3 Sep. 2009, presented to Malian authorities. Father’s name is Ali Belkalem. Mother’s name is Fatma Saadoudi. Member of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.280 Name: 1: TAYEB 2: NAIL 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): الطيب نايل

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1972 POB: Faidh El Batma, Djelfa, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) Djaafar Abou Mohamed (جعفر ابو محمد) b) Abou Mouhadjir (ابو مهاجر) c) Mohamed Ould Ahmed Ould Ali (born in 1976) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Mali Listed on: 22 Apr. 2010 (amended on 15 Apr. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Convicted in absentia by Algerian tribunal on 28 Mar. 1996. Algerian international arrest warrant number 04/09 of 6 Jun. 2009 issued by the Tribunal of Sidi Mhamed, Algiers, Algeria. Algerian extradition request number 2307/09 of 3 Sep. 2009, presented to Malian authorities. Father’s name was Benazouz Nail. Mother’s name is Belkheiri Oum El Kheir. Member of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.322 Name: 1: ABUBAKAR 2: MOHAMMED 3: SHEKAU 4: na

Name (original script): أبو بكر محمد الشكوى

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1969 POB: Shekau Village, Yobe State, Nigeria Good quality a.k.a.: Abubakar Shekau Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Mohammed Abubakar bin Mohammed b) Abu Muhammed Abubakar bi Mohammed c) Shekau d) Shehu e) Shayku f) Imam Darul Tauhid g) Imam Darul Tawheed Nationality: Nigeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Nigeria Listed on: 26 Jun. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Kanuri tribe. Physical description: eye colour: black; hair colour: black. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Leader of Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad (Boko Haram) (QDe.138). Under Shekau’s leadership, Boko Haram has been responsible for a series of major terrorist attacks. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.323 Name: 1: SAID 2: ARIF 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 25 Jun. 1964 b) 5 Dec. 1965 POB: Oran, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) Said Mohamed Arif b) Omar Gharib c) Abderahmane d) Abdallah al-Jazairi e) Slimane Chabani f) Souleiman Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 15 Aug. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: A veteran member of the ‘Chechen Network’ (not listed) and other terrorist groups. He was convicted of his role and membership in the ‘Chechen Network’ in France in 2006. Joined Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) in October 2013. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.327 Name: 1: ABDELRAHMAN 2: MOUHAMAD ZAFIR 3: AL DABIDI 4: AL JAHANI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 4 Dec. 1971 b) 1977 POB: Kharj, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Zafir Al-Dubaysi Al-Juhni b) Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Zafir al-Dubaysi al-Jahni c) Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Zafir al-Dubaysi al-Jahani d) Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Zafir al-Dubaysi al-Juhani e) Abdulrhman Mohammed D. Aljahani f) Abu al-Wafa’ g) Abu Anas h) Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Zafir al-Dabisi al-Jahani i) Abu Wafa al-Saudi j) Abu al-Wafa k) Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Thafir al-Jahni l) Abd al-Rahman Muhammad al-Juhani m)) Abdelrahman Mouhamad Zafir al Dabissi Juhan n) Abdelrahman Mouhamad Zafir al Dabissi Juhani Low quality a.k.a.: Abou Wafa al Saoudi Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: F508591 National identification no: Saudi Arabia 1027508157 Address: na Listed on: 15 Aug. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: A member and regional commander of Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137)and a facilitator of foreign recruits for that group. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.330 Name: 1: AZZAM 2: ABDULLAH 3: ZUREIK 4: AL-MAULID AL-SUBHI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 12 Apr. 1976 POB: Al Baraka, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mansur al-Harbi b) Azzam al-Subhi c) Azam Abdallah Razeeq al Mouled Alsbhua d) Abu Muslem al-Maky e) Abu Suliman al-Harbi f) Abu Abdalla al-Harbi g) Azam A.R. Alsbhua Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: Saudi Arabia number C389664, issued on 15 Sep. 2000 National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Has ties to numerous senior Al-Qaida (QDe.004) leaders. Wanted by the Saudi Arabian Government for terrorism. Father's name is Abdullah Razeeq al Mouled al Sbhua. Physical description: eye colour: dark; hair colour: dark; complexion: dark. Speaks Arabic. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.331 Name: 1: ANDERS 2: CAMEROON 3: OSTENSVIG 4: DALE

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 Oct. 1978 POB: Oslo, Norway Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Muslim Abu Abdurrahman b) Abu Abdurrahman the Norwegian c) Abu Abdurrahman the Moroccan Nationality: Norway Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Member of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129). Physical description: eye colour: brown; hair colour: brown; height: 185 cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.332 Name: 1: IBRAHIM 2: SULEIMAN 3: HAMAD 4: AL-HABLAIN

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 17 Dec. 1984 POB: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: Barahim Suliman H. al Hblian Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Jabal b) Abu-Jabal Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: Saudi Arabia number F800691 National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Explosives expert and operative for the Abdallah Azzam Brigades (AAB) (QDe.144). Wanted by the Saudi Arabian Government for terrorism. Physical description: eye colour: dark; hair colour: dark; complexion: olive. Speaks Arabic. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.337 Name: 1: MAYSAR ALI 2: MUSA 3: ABDALLAH 4: AL-JUBURI

Title: Amir Designation: na DOB: 1 Jun. 1976 POB: a) Al-Shura, Mosul, Iraq b) Harara, Ninawa Province, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Muyassir al-Jiburi b) Muyassir Harara c) Muyassir al-Shammari d) Muhammad Khalid Hassan Low quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Shammari b) Mus'ab al-Qahtani c) Abu Maria al-Qatani Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Sharia amir of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) as of early 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.339 Name: 1: ‘ABD AL-RAHMAN 2: MUHAMMAD 3: MUSTAFA 4: AL-QADULI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1959 b) 1957 POB: Mosul, Ninawa Province, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) ‘Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Mustafa Shaykhlari b) Umar Muhammad Khalil Mustafa c) Abdul Rahman Muhammad al-Bayati d) Tahir Muhammad Khalil Mustafa al-Bayati e) Aliazra Ra’ad Ahmad Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu-Shuayb b) Hajji Iman c) Abu Iman d) Abu Ala e) Abu Hasan f) Abu Muhammad g) Abu Zayna Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Senior Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115), official. Previously served as a representative of AQI to Al-Qaida (QDe.004) senior leadership in Pakistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.342 Name: 1: OUMAR 2: DIABY 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 5 Aug. 1975 POB: Dakar, Senegal Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Omsen b) Oumar Omsen Nationality: Senegal Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Syrian Arab Republic (located in) Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: A leader of an armed group linked to Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) and a key facilitator for a Syrian foreign terrorist fighter network. Active in terrorist propaganda through the Internet. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.369 Name: 1: MU’TASSIM 2: YAHYA 3: ‘ALI 4: AL-RUMAYSH

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 4 Jan. 1973 POB: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Rayhanah b) Abu-Rayhanah c) Handalah d) Abu-Rayhanah al-'Ansari al-Jeddawi Nationality: Yemen Passport no: Yemen number 01055336 National identification no: Saudi Arabia alien registration number 2054275397, issued on 22 Jul. 1998 Address: na Listed on: 29 Sep. 2015 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Financial and foreign fighter facilitator for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Member of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129) since at least Jun. 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.370 Name: 1: TARAD 2: MOHAMMAD 3: ALJARBA 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Nov. 1979 POB: Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Tarad Aljarba Low quality a.k.a.: Abu-Muhammad al-Shimali Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: E704088, issued on 26 Aug. 2003 (expired on 2 Jul. 2008) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 29 Sep. 2015 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Border emir of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) as of Apr. 2015, and ISIL’s leader for operations outside of the Syrian Arab Republic and Iraq as of mid-2014. Facilitated the travel from Turkey to the Syrian Arab Republic of prospective ISIL fighters from Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Managed ISIL’s guesthouse in Azaz, Syrian Arabic Republic as of 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.384 Name: 1: ALI MUSA 2: AL-SHAWAKH 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1973 POB: Sahl Village, Raqqa Province, Syrian Arab Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) 'Ali Musa al-Shawagh b) 'Ali Musa al-Shawagh c) Ali al-Hamoud al-Shawakh d) Ibrahim al-Shawwakh e) Muhammad 'Ali al-Shawakh Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Luqman b) Ali Hammud c) Abdullah Shuwar al-Aujayd d) Ali Awas e) 'Ali Derwish f) 'Ali al-Hamud g) Abu Luqman al-Sahl h) Abu Luqman al-Suri i) Abu Ayyub Nationality: Syrian Arab Republic Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Syrian Arab Republic Listed on: 29 Feb. 2016 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: A leader of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). As of Jun, 2015, al-Shawakh was the ISIL governor of Aleppo. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.401 Name: 1: GHALIB 2: ABDULLAH 3: AL-ZAIDI 4: na

Name (original script): غالب عبدالله الزيدي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1975 b) 1970 POB: Raqqah Region, Marib Governorate, Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ghalib Abdallah al-Zaydi b) Ghalib Abdallah Ali al-Zaydi Low quality a.k.a.: Ghalib al Zaydi Nationality: Yemen Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Feb. 2017 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: A leader of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129) in Marib Governorate, Yemen since 2015. Provided AQAP with weapons, funding and recruits. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.204 Name: 1: ISNILON 2: TOTONI 3: HAPILON 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 18 Mar. 1966 b) 10 Mar. 1967 POB: Bulanza, Lantawan, Basilan, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Isnilon Hapilun b) Isnilun Hapilun c) Tuan Isnilon Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Musab b) Salahudin Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Basilan, Philippines (previous location until 2016) b) Lanao del Sur, Philippines (location since 2016) Listed on: 6 Dec. 2005 (amended on 4 Oct. 2017, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Senior leader of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) (QDe.001). Leader of local affiliates of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115), in the southern Philippines as of May 2017. Physical description: eye colour: brown; hair colour: brown; height: 5 feet 6 inches – 168 cm; weight: 120 pounds – 54 kg; build: slim; complexion: light-skinned; has facial birthmarks. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Wanted by the Philippines authorities for terrorist offences and by authorities of the United States of America for involvement in terrorist acts. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . Photos included in INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.003 Name: 1: SALIM 2: AHMAD 3: SALIM 4: HAMDAN

Name (original script): سالم أحمد سالم حمدان

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1965 POB: a) Al-Mukalla, Yemen b) AI-Mukala, Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: a) Saqr Al-Jaddawi (الكنية صقر الجداوي) b) Saqar Al Jadawi c) Saqar Aljawadi d) Salem Ahmed Salem Hamdan Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Yemen Passport no: Yemen number 00385937 National identification no: na Address: a) Shari Tunis, Sana'a, Yemen (previous address) b) (Located in Yemen since Nov. 2008) Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 (amended on 25 Jul. 2006, 23 Apr. 2007, 30 Jan. 2009, 17 Jul. 2009, 25 Jan. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Driver and private bodyguard to Usama bin Laden (deceased) from 1996 until 2001. Transferred from United States custody to Yemen in Nov. 2008. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jul. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.020 Name: 1: MOHAMMAD 2: HAMDI 3: MOHAMMAD 4: SADIQ AL-AHDAL

Name (original script): محمد حمدي محمد صادق الأهدل

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 Nov. 1971 POB: Medina, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Hamati, Muhammad b) Muhammad Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ahdal c) Mohamed Mohamed Abdullah Al-Ahdal Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Asim Al-Makki b) Ahmed Nationality: Yemen Passport no: Yemen number 541939, issued on 31 Jul. 2000, issued in Al-Hudaydah, Yemen (in the name of Muhammad Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ahdal) National identification no: Yemeni identity card number 216040 Address: Jamal street, Al-Dahima alley, Al-Hudaydah, Yemen Listed on: 17 Oct. 2001 (amended on 30 Jan. 2009, 25 Jan. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Responsible for the finances of Al-Qa’ida (QDe.004) in Yemen. Accused of involvement in the attack on the USS Cole in 2000. Arrested in Yemen in Nov. 2003. Sentenced to three years and one month of imprisonment by the specialized criminal court of first instance in Yemen. Released on 25 Dec. 2006 after the completion of his sentence. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jul. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.059 Name: 1: KHALID 2: ABD AL-RAHMAN 3: HAMD 4: AL-FAWAZ

Name (original script): خالد عبد الرحمن حمد الفواز

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 24 Aug. 1962 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Khaled Al-Fauwaz b) Khaled A. Al-Fauwaz c) Khalid Al-Fawwaz d) Khalik Al Fawwaz e) Khaled Al-Fawwaz f) Khaled Al Fawwaz g) Khalid Abdulrahman H. Al Fawaz Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: 456682, issued on 6 Nov. 1990 (expired on 13 Sep. 1995) National identification no: na Address: United States of America Listed on: 24 Apr. 2002 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 23 Apr. 2007, 21 Oct. 2010, 4 Aug. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States of America on 5 Oct. 2012. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.060 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: BEN BELGACEM 3: BEN ABDALLAH 4: AL-AOUADI

Name (original script): محمد بن بلقاسم بن عبد الله العوادي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 11 Dec. 1974 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamed Ben Belkacem Aouadi b) Fathi Hannachi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: (Tunisian passport number L 191609 issued on 28 Feb. 1996, expired on 27 Feb. 2001) National identification no: a) (04643632 issued on 18 Jun. 1999) b) (Italian Fiscal Code: DAOMMD74T11Z352Z) Address: 50th Street, Number 23, Zehrouni, Tunis, Tunisia Listed on: 24 Apr. 2002 (amended on 10 Apr. 2003, 26 Nov. 2004, 9 Sep. 2005, 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 7 Jun. 2007, 23 Dec. 2010, 24 Nov. 2014, 23 Feb. 2016, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Head of security wing of Ansar al-Shari'a in Tunisia (AAS-T) (QDe.143). Mother's name is Ourida Bint Mohamed. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 1 Dec. 2004. Arrested in Tunisia in Aug. 2013. Imprisoned in the civilian prison of Burj al-‘Amiri on 13 Sep. 2013. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.064 Name: 1: SAMI 2: BEN KHAMIS 3: BEN SALEH 4: ELSSEID

Name (original script): سامي بن خميس بن صالح الصيد

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 10 Feb. 1968 POB: Menzel Jemil, Bizerte, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: Omar El Mouhajer Low quality a.k.a.: Saber Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number K929139, issued on 14 Feb. 1995 (expired on 13 Feb. 2000) National identification no: a) 00319547, issued on 8 Dec. 1994 b) SSDSBN68B10Z352F (Italian Fiscal Code) Address: Ibn Al-Haythman Street, Number 6, Manubah, Tunis, Tunisia Listed on: 24 Apr. 2002 (amended on 10 Apr. 2003, 26 Nov. 2004, 9 Sep. 2005, 20 Dec. 2005, 7 Jun. 2007, 21 Dec. 2007, 10 Aug. 2009, 23 Dec. 2010, 24 Nov. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Beya Al-Saidani. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 2 Jun. 2008. Imprisoned in Tunisia in Aug. 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.068 Name: 1: ADEL 2: BEN AL-AZHAR 3: BEN YOUSSEF 4: HAMDI

Name (original script): عادل بن الأزهر بن يوسف حمدي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 14 Jul. 1970 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: Adel ben al- Azhar ben Youssef ben Soltane born 14 Jul. 1970 in Tunis, Tunisia (formerly listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: Zakariya Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number M408665, issued on 4 Oct. 2000 (expired 3 Oct. 2005) National identification no: a) (Tunisian national identity number W334061 issued on 9 Mar. 2011) b) Italian Fiscal Code: BNSDLA70L14Z352B Address: Tunisia Listed on: 3 Sep. 2002 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 7 Jun. 2007, 23 Dec. 2010, 24 Nov. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 28 February 2004. Serving a 12-year prison sentence in Tunisia for membership in a terrorist organization abroad as at Jan. 2010. Arrested in Tunisia in 2013. Legally changed family name from Ben Soltane to Hamdi in 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.070 Name: 1: YASSINE 2: CHEKKOURI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): ياسين شكوري

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 6 Oct. 1966 POB: Safi, Morocco Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Morocco Passport no: Moroccan number F46947 National identification no: Morocco H-135467 Address: 7th Street, Number 7, Hay Anas Safi, Morocco Listed on: 3 Sep. 2002 (amended on 7 Jun. 2007, 23 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Feue Hlima Bent Barka and father’s name is Abderrahmane Mohammed Ben Azzouz. Deported from Italy to Morocco on 26 Feb. 2004. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.072 Name: 1: MEHDI 2: BEN MOHAMED 3: BEN MOHAMED 4: KAMMOUN

Name (original script): المهدي بن محمد بن محمد كمون

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 3 Apr. 1968 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Salmane Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number M307707, issued on 12 Apr. 2000 (expired on 11 Apr. 2005) National identification no: na Address: Via Masina Number 7, Milan, Italy Listed on: 3 Sep. 2002 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 7 Jun. 2007, 23 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Italian Fiscal Code: KMMMHD68D03Z352N. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 22 July 2005. Serving an eight-year prison term in Tunisia for membership of a terrorist organization abroad as at Jan. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.074 Name: 1: TAREK 2: BEN HABIB 3: BEN AL-TOUMI 4: AL-MAAROUFI

Name (original script): طارق بن الحبيب بن التومي المعروفي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 23 Nov. 1965 POB: Ghardimaou, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Ismail b) Abou Ismail el Jendoubi c) Abou Ismail Al Djoundoubi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number E590976, issued on 19 Jun. 1987 (expired on 18 Jun. 1992) National identification no: na Address: Rue Léon Théodore Number 107/1, 1090 Jette, Brussels, Belgium Listed on: 3 Sep. 2002 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 3 Jul. 2007, 10 Aug. 2009, 25 Jan. 2010, 23 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Belgian nationality withdrawn on 26 Jan. 2009. In detention in Nivelles, Belgium, as of Oct. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.082 Name: 1: MOUNIR 2: EL MOTASSADEQ 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): منير المتصدق

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 3 Apr. 1974 POB: Marrakesh, Morocco Good quality a.k.a.: Mounir el Moutassadeq Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Morocco Passport no: Morocco number H 236483 National identification no: Morocco E-491591 Address: (In prison in Germany) Listed on: 30 Sep. 2002 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 7 Sep. 2007, 23 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Arrested on 28 Nov. 2001 and found guilty in Germany of being an accessory to murder and of membership in a terrorist organization and sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on 8 Jan. 2007. Father's name is Brahim Brik. Mother's name is Habiba Abbes. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 20 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.092 Name: 1: MEHREZ 2: BEN MAHMOUD 3: BEN SASSI 4: AL-AMDOUNI

Name (original script): محرز بن محمود بن ساسي العمدوني

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 18 Dec. 1969 POB: Asima-Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Fabio Fusco born 25 May 1968 in Naples, Italy b) Fabio Fusco born 18 Dec. 1968 in Tunisia c) Fabio Fusco born 25 May 1968 in Algeria d) Mohamed Hassan e) Meherez Hamdouni f) Amdouni Mehrez ben Tah born 14 Jul. 1969 in Tunisia g) Meherez ben Ahdoud ben Amdouni Low quality a.k.a.: Abu Thale Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number G737411, issued on 24 Oct. 1990 (expired on 20 Sep. 1997) National identification no: na Address: Italy Listed on: 25 Jun. 2003 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 20 Dec. 2005, 17 Oct. 2007, 16 Sep. 2008, 24 Mar. 2009, 12 Jul. 2010, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Father’s name is Mahmoud ben Sasi. Mother’s name is Maryam bint al-Tijani. Inadmissible to the Schengen area. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.096 Name: 1: MOUSSA 2: BEN OMAR 3: BEN ALI 4: ESSAADI

Name (original script): موسى بن عمر بن علي السعدي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 4 Dec. 1964 POB: Tabarka, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Dah Dah b) Abdelrahmman c) Bechir Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number L335915, issued on 8 Nov. 1996, issued in Milan, Italy (expired on 7 Nov. 2001) National identification no: na Address: Tunisia Listed on: 25 Jun. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 17 Oct. 2007, 10 Aug. 2009, 16 May 2011, 20 Jul. 2012, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities (as of Nov. 2009). Left Sudan to Tunisia in 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.099 Name: 1: KHALIL 2: BEN AHMED 3: BEN MOHAMED 4: JARRAYA

Name (original script): خليل بن احمد بن محمد جراية

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 8 Feb. 1969 POB: Sfax, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Khalil Yarraya b) Ben Narvan Abdel Aziz born 15 Aug. 1970 in Sereka (former Yugoslavia) c) Abdel Aziz Ben Narvan born 15 Aug. 1970 in Sereka (former Yugoslavia) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Amro b) Omar c) Amrou d) Amr Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number K989895, issued on 26 Jul. 1995, issued in Genoa, Italy (expired on 25 Jul. 2000) National identification no: na Address: Nuoro, Italy Listed on: 25 Jun. 2003 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 20 Dec. 2005, 17 Oct. 2007, 16 Sep. 2008, 24 Mar. 2009, 10 Aug. 2009, 6 Aug. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Detained in Italy since 9 Aug. 2008 for his implication in a case related to terrorism. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.111 Name: 1: AGUS 2: DWIKARNA 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 11 Aug. 1964 POB: Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: Indonesia travel document number XD253038 National identification no: na Address: Indonesia Listed on: 9 Sep. 2003 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 14 May 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Arrested 13 Mar. 2002, sentenced 12 July 2002 in the Philippines. Released from custody in the Philippines on 1 Jan. 2014 and subsequently deported to Indonesia. Physical description: height 165 cm. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 25 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.138 Name: 1: SAID 2: BEN ABDELHAKIM 3: BEN OMAR 4: AL-CHERIF

Name (original script): سعيد بن عبد الحكيم بن عمر الشريف

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 25 Jan. 1970 POB: Manzil Tmim, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Cherif Said born 25 Jan. 1970 in Tunisia b) Binhamoda Hokri born 25 Jan. 1970 in Sosa, Tunisia c) Hcrif Ataf born 25 Jan. 1971 in Solisse, Tunisia d) Bin Homoda Chokri born 25 Jan. 1970 in Tunis, Tunisia e) Atef Cherif born 12 Dec. 1973 in Algeria f) Sherif Ataf born 12 Dec. 1973 in Aras, Algeria g) Ataf Cherif Said born 12 Dec. 1973 in Tunis, Tunisia h) Cherif Said born 25 Jan. 1970 in Tunis, Tunisia i) Cherif Said born 12 Dec. 1973 in Algeria Low quality a.k.a.: a) Djallal b) Youcef c) Abou Salman d) Said Tmimi Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number M307968, issued on 8 Sep. 2001 (expired on 7 Sep. 2006) National identification no: na Address: Corso Lodi 59, Milan, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 21 Dec. 2007, 30 Jan. 2009, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Mother's name is Radhiyah Makki. Sentenced to eight years and ten months of imprisonment for membership of a terrorist association by the Appeal Court of Milan, Italy, on 7 Feb. 2008. Sentence confirmed by the Italian Supreme Court on 15 Jan. 2009, which became definitive as of Feb. 2008. Subject to expulsion from Italy to Tunisia after serving the sentence. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.139 Name: 1: IMED 2: BEN MEKKI 3: ZARKAOUI 4: na

Name (original script): عماد بن مكي زرقاوي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 15 Jan. 1973 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dour Nadre born 15 Jan. 1974 in Morocco b) Dour Nadre born 15 Jan. 1973 in Morocco c) Daour Nadre born 31 Mar. 1975 in Algeria d) Imad ben al-Mekki ben al-Akhdar al-Zarkaoui (previously listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Zarga b) Nadra Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number M174950, issued on 27 Apr. 1999 (expired on 26 Apr. 2004) National identification no: na Address: 41-45 Rue Estienne d’Orves, Pré Saint Gervais, France Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 10 Aug. 2009, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Zina al-Zarkaoui. Imprisoned in France since 1 Feb. 2010 on charges of criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist organization. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.140 Name: 1: KAMAL 2: BEN MAOELDI 3: BEN HASSAN 4: AL-HAMRAOUI

Name (original script): كمال بن المولدي بن حسن الحمراوي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 21 Oct. 1977 POB: Beja, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hamroui Kamel ben Mouldi b) Hamraoui Kamel born 21 Nov. 1977 in Morocco c) Hamraoui Kamel born 21 Nov. 1977 in Tunisia d) Hamraoui Kamel born 21 Oct. 1977 in Tunisia Low quality a.k.a.: a) Kamel b) Kimo Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number P229856, issued on 1 Nov. 2002 (expires on 31 Oct. 2007) National identification no: na Address: a) Via Bertesi Number 27, Cremona, Italy b) Via Plebiscito Number 3, Cremona, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 21 Dec. 2007, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Khamisah al-Kathiri. Subject to a decree of expulsion, suspended on 17 Apr. 2007 by the European Court of Human Rights. Re-arrested in Italy on 20 May 2008. Inadmissible to the Schengen area. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.143 Name: 1: HAMADI 2: BEN ABDUL AZIZ 3: BEN ALI 4: BOUYEHIA

Name (original script): حمادي بن عبد العزيز بن علي بويحي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 29 May 1966 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Gamel Mohamed born 25 May 1966 in Morocco b) Abd el Wanis Abd Gawwad Abd el Latif Bahaa born 9 May 1986 in Egypt c) Mahmoud Hamid Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: (Tunisian passport number L723315, issued on 5 May 1998, expired on 4 May 2003) National identification no: na Address: Corso XXII Marzo Number 39, Milan, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 30 Jan. 2009, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: In prison in Italy until 28 Jul. 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.149 Name: 1: NOUREDDINE 2: BEN ALI 3: BEN BELKASSEM 4: AL-DRISSI

Name (original script): نور الدين بن علي بن بلقاسم الدريسي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 30 Apr. 1964 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: Drissi Noureddine Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abou Ali b) Faycal Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number L851940, issued on 9 Sep. 1998 (expired on 8 Sep. 2003) National identification no: na Address: Via Plebiscito 3, Cermona, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 21 Dec. 2007, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Under administrative control measure in Italy until 5 May 2010. Inadmissible to the Schengen area. Mother’s name is Khadijah al-Drissi. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.177 Name: 1: HABIB 2: BEN 3: AHMED 4: AL-LOUBIRI

Name (original script): حبيب بن احمد اللوبيري

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 17 Nov. 1961 POB: Manzal Tmim, Nabul, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: Al-Habib ben Ahmad ben al-Tayib al-Lubiri Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number M788439, issued on 20 Oct. 2001 (expires on 19 Oct. 2006) National identification no: 01817002 Address: Salam Marnaq Ben Arous district, Sidi Mesoud, Tunisia Listed on: 23 Jun. 2004 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 17 Oct. 2007, 10 Aug. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 23 Feb. 2016, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Italian Fiscal Code: LBR HBB 61S17 Z352F. In detention in Tunisia as at Dec. 2009. Mother’s name is Fatima al-Galasi. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 9 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.190 Name: 1: ABDELKADER 2: LAAGOUB 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد القادر لاغوب

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 23 Apr. 1966 POB: Casablanca, Morocco Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Rachid Nationality: Morocco Passport no: Morocco number D-379312 National identification no: (Moroccan national identity card DE- 473900) Address: Number 4, Via Europa, Paderno Ponchielli, Cremona, Italy Listed on: 29 Jul. 2005 (amended on 21 Dec. 2007, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Italian Fiscal code: LGBBLK66D23Z330U. Father’s name is Mamoune Mohamed. Mother’s name is Fatna Ahmed. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.247 Name: 1: RUBEN 2: PESTANO 3: LAVILLA, JR 4: na

Title: Sheik Designation: na DOB: 4 Oct. 1972 POB: Sitio Banga Maiti, Barangay Tranghawan, Lambunao, Iloilo, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Reuben Lavilla b) Sheik Omar c) Mile D Lavilla d) Reymund Lavilla e) Ramo Lavilla f) Mike de Lavilla g) Abdullah Muddaris h) Ali Omar i) Omar Lavilla j) Omar Labella Low quality a.k.a.: a) So b) Eso c) Junjun Nationality: Philippines Passport no: a) Philippines number MM611523 (2004) b) Philippines number EE947317 (2000-2001) c) Philippines number P421967 (1995-1997) National identification no: na Address: 10th Avenue, Caloocan City, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 16 Sep. 2008, 13 Dec. 2011, 9 May 2018, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Spiritual leader of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Associated with Khadafi Abubakar Janjalani (deceased). In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.261 Name: 1: ADEM 2: YILMAZ 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 4 Nov. 1978 POB: Bayburt, Turkey Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Talha Nationality: Turkey Passport no: Turkey number TR-P 614 166 (issued by the Turkish Consulate General in Frankfurt/M. on 22 Mar. 2006, expired on 15 Sep. 2009.) National identification no: na Address: a) (In prison in Germany (since Sep. 2007).) b) Südliche Ringstrasse 133, Langen, 63225, Germany (previous address) Listed on: 27 Oct. 2008 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Associated with the Islamic Jihad Union (IJU), also known as the Islamic Jihad Group (QDe.119). Associated with Fritz Martin Gelowicz (QDi.259). In detention in Germany as of Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.329 Name: 1: AHMED 2: ABDULLAH 3: SALEH AL-KHAZMARI 4: AL-ZAHRANI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 15 Sep. 1978 POB: Dammam, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Maryam al-Zahrani b) Abu Maryam al-Saudi c) Ahmed Abdullah S al-Zahrani d) Ahmad Abdullah Salih al-Zahrani e) Abu Maryam al-Azadi f) Ahmed bin Abdullah Saleh bin al-Zahrani g) Ahmed Abdullah Saleh al-Zahrani al-Khozmri Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: Saudi Arabia number E126785, issued on 27 May 2002 (expired on 3 Apr. 2007) National identification no: na Address: (Located in Syria) Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Senior member of Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Wanted by the Saudi Arabian Government for terrorism. Father's name is Abdullah Saleh al Zahrani. Physical description: eye colour: dark; hair colour: dark; complexion: olive. Speaks Arabic. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.005 Name: AL RASHID TRUST

A.k.a.: a) Al-Rasheed Trust b) Al Rasheed Trust c) Al-Rashid Trust d) Aid Organization of the Ulema, Pakistan e) Al Amin Welfare Trust f) Al Amin Trust g) Al Ameen Trust h) Al-Ameen Trust i) Al Madina Trust j) Al-Madina Trust F.k.a.: na Address: a) Kitas Ghar, Nazimabad 4, Dahgel-Iftah, Karachi, Pakistan b) Jamia Maajid, Sulalman Park, Melgium Pura, Lahore, Pakistan c) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin, Opposite Khyber Bank, Abbottabad Road, Mansehra, Pakistan) d) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin ZR Brothers, Katcherry Road, Chowk Yadgaar, Peshawar, Pakistan) e) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin, Rm No. 3, Moti Plaza, Near Liaquat Bagh, Muree Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan) f) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin, Top Floor, Dr. Dawa Khan Dental Clinic Surgeon, Main Baxae, Mingora, Swat, Pakistan) g) (Kitab Ghar, Darul Ifta Wal Irshad, Nazimabad No. 4, Karachi, Pakistan, Phone 6683301; Phone 0300-8209199; Fax 6623814) h) (302b-40, Good Earth Court, Opposite Pia Planitarium, Block 13a, Gulshan -l Igbal, Karachi, Pakistan; Phone 4979263) i) (617 Clifton Center, Block 5, 6th Floor, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan; Phone 587-2545) j) (605 Landmark Plaza, 11 Chundrigar Road, Opposite Jang Building, Karachi, Pakistan; Phone 2623818-19) k) (Jamia Masjid, Sulaiman Park, Begum Pura, Lahore, Pakistan; Phone 042-6812081) Listed on: 6 Oct. 2001 (amended on 21 Oct. 2008, 10 Dec. 2008, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Headquarters are in Pakistan. Operations in Afghanistan: Herat Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar Sherif. Also operations in Kosovo, Chechnya. Involved in the financing of Al-Qaida and the Taliban. Until 21 Oct. 2008, this entity appeared also as "Aid Organization of the Ulema, Pakistan" (QDe.073), listed on 24 Apr. 2002 and amended on 25 Jul. 2006. The two entries Al Rashid Trust (QDe.005) and Aid Organization of the Ulema, Pakistan (QDe.073) were consolidated into this entity on 21 Oct. 2008. Founded by Mufti Rashid Ahmad Ledahyanoy (deceased). Associated with Jaish-i-Mohammed (QDe.019). Banned in Pakistan since Oct. 2001. Despite the closure of its offices in Pakistan in February 2007 it has continued its activities. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.015 Name: WAFA HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATION

A.k.a.: a) Al Wafa b) Al Wafa Organization c) Wafa Al-Igatha Al-Islamia F.k.a.: na Address: a) Jordan House No. 125, Street 54, Phase II Hayatabad, Peshawar, Pakistan (at time of listing) b) Saudi Arabia (at time of listing) c) Kuwait (at time of listing) d) United Arab Emirates (at time of listing) e) Afghanistan (at time of listing) Listed on: 6 Oct. 2001 (amended on 21 Mar. 2012, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Headquarters was in Kandahar, Afghanistan as at 2001. Wafa was a component of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) in 2001. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.071 Name: AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION

A.k.a.: a) Vazir b) Vezir F.k.a.: na Address: a) (64 Poturmahala, Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina) b) Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Listed on: 13 Mar. 2002 (amended on 26 Dec. 2003, 16 Sep. 2008, 16 Jun. 2011, 9 May 2018, 6 Dec. 2019) Other information: Under criminal investigation by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina as of Nov. 2007. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.091 Name: GLOBAL RELIEF FOUNDATION (GRF)

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) 9935 South 76th Avenue, Unit 1, Bridgeview, Illinois, 60455, United States of America b) P.O. Box 1406, Bridgeview, Illinois, 60455, United States of America Listed on: 22 Oct. 2002 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 20 Dec. 2005, 25 Jul. 2006, 24 Mar. 2009, 11 Mar. 2010, 25 Mar. 2010, 28 Apr. 2011, 21 Feb. 2012, 14 Feb. 2014, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Other Foreign Locations: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Eritrea, Ethiopia, India, Iraq, West Bank and Gaza, Somalia and Syria. Federal Employer Identification Number (United States of America): 36-3804626. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.093 Name: BENEVOLENCE INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

A.k.a.: a) Al Bir Al Dawalia b) BIF c) BIF-USA d) Mezhdunarodnyj Blagotvoritel'nyl Fond F.k.a.: na Address: a) 8820 Mobile Avenue, IA, Oak Lawn, Illinois, 60453, United States of America b) P.O. Box 548, Worth, Illinois, 60482, United States of America c) (Formerly located at) 9838 S. Roberts Road, Suite 1W, Palos Hills, Illinois, 60465, United States of America d) (Formerly located at) 20-24 Branford Place, Suite 705, Newark, New Jersey, 07102, United States of America e) P.O. Box 1937, Khartoum, Sudan f) Bangladesh g) (Gaza Strip) h) Yemen Listed on: 21 Nov. 2002 (amended on 24 Jan. 2003, 28 Apr. 2011, 18 May 2012, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Employer Identification Number (United States of America): 36-3823186. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.099 Name: ISLAMIC INTERNATIONAL BRIGADE (IIB)

A.k.a.: a) The Islamic Peacekeeping Brigade b) The Islamic Peacekeeping Army c) The International Brigade d) Islamic Peacekeeping Battalion e) International Battalion f) Islamic Peacekeeping International Brigade F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 4 Mar. 2003 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Linked to the Riyadus-Salikhin Reconnaissance and Sabotage Battalion of Chechen Martyrs (RSRSBCM) (QDe.100) and the Special Purpose Islamic Regiment (SPIR) (QDe.101). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 17 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.128 Name: RAJAH SOLAIMAN MOVEMENT

A.k.a.: a) Rajah Solaiman Islamic Movement b) Rajah Solaiman Revolutionary Movement F.k.a.: na Address: a) Barangay Mal-Ong, Anda, Pangasinan Province, Philippines b) Sitio Dueg, Barangay Maasin, San Clemente, Tarlac Province, Philippines c) Number 50, Purdue Street, Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 9 May 2018, 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Founded and headed by Hilarion Del Rosario Santos III (QDi.244). Associated with the Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001), Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092) and Khadafi Abubakar Janjalani (deceased). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.138 Name: JAMA'ATU AHLIS SUNNA LIDDA'AWATI WAL-JIHAD

A.k.a.: a) Jama'atu Ahlus-Sunnah Lidda'Awati Wal Jihad b) Jama'atu Ahlus-Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal Jihad c) جماعة أهل السنة للدعوة والجهاد d) Boko Haram e) Western Education is a Sin F.k.a.: na Address: Nigeria Listed on: 22 May 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Affiliate of Al-Qaida (QDe.004), and the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) (QDe.014). Associated with Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis-Sudan (Ansaru). The leader is Abubakar Shekau. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.139 Name: AL MOUAKAOUNE BIDDAM

Name (original script): الموقعون بالدم

A.k.a.: a) Les Signataires par le Sang b) Ceux Qui Signent avec le Sang c) Those Who Sign in Blood F.k.a.: na Address: Mali Listed on: 2 Jun. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and led by Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136). Active in the Sahel/Sahara region. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.140 Name: AL MOULATHAMOUN

Name (original script): الملثمون

A.k.a.: a) Les Enturbannés b) The Veiled F.k.a.: na Address: a) Mali b) Niger c) Algeria Listed on: 2 Jun. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Founded in 2012 as a splinter group of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). On 20 Aug. 2013, Al Moulathamoun merged with the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134) and established Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141). Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and led by Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136). Active in the Sahel/Sahara region. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.141 Name: AL MOURABITOUN

Name (original script): المرابطون

A.k.a.: a) Les Sentinelles b) The Sentinels F.k.a.: na Address: Mali Listed on: 2 Jun. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Founded on 20 Aug. 2013 as result of a merger between Al Moulathamoun (QDe.140) and the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and led by Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136). Active in the Sahel/Sahara region. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.142 Name: ANSARUL MUSLIMINA FI BILADIS SUDAN

Name (original script): أنصار المسلمین في بلاد السودان

A.k.a.: a) Ansaru b) Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladis Sudan c) Jama'atu Ansaril Muslimina fi Biladis Sudan (JAMBS) d) Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladis-Sudan (JAMBS) e) Jamma’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladis-Sudan (JAMBS) f) Vanguards for the Protection of Muslims in Black Africa g) Vanguard for the Protection of Muslims in Black Africa F.k.a.: na Address: Nigeria Listed on: 26 Jun. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Terrorist and paramilitary group established in 2012 and operating in Nigeria. Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) (QDe.014), Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad (Boko Haram) (QDe.138) and Abubakar Mohammed Shekau (QDi322). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.143 Name: ANSAR AL-SHARI’A IN TUNISIA (AAS-T)

A.k.a.: a) Ansar al-Sharia in Tunisia b) Ansar al-Shari’ah in Tunisia c) Ansar al-Shari’ah d) Ansar al-Sharia e) Supporters of Islamic Law f) Al-Qayrawan Media Foundation F.k.a.: na Address: Tunisia Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: A Tunisian armed group with links to the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). The leader is Seifallah ben Hassine (QDi.333). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.144 Name: ABDALLAH AZZAM BRIGADES (AAB)

A.k.a.: a) Abdullah Azzam Brigades b) Ziyad al-Jarrah Battalions of the Abdallah Azzam Brigades c) Yusuf al-'Uyayri Battalions of the Abdallah Azzam Brigades F.k.a.: na Address: (Operates in Lebanon, Syria and the Arabian Peninsula) Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: An armed group that has carried out joint attacks with Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.145 Name: ANSAR AL CHARIA DERNA

Name (original script): أنصار الشريعة – درنة

A.k.a.: a) Ansar al-Charia Derna b) Ansar al-Sharia Derna c) أنصار الشريعة (Ansar al Charia) d) Ansar al-Sharia e) Ansar al Sharia F.k.a.: na Address: a) (Operates in Derna and Jebel Akhdar, Libya) b) (Support network in Tunisia) Listed on: 19 Nov. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), Ansar al-Shari’a in Tunisia (AAS-T) (QDe.143) and Ansar al Charia Benghazi (QDe.146). Runs training camps for foreign terrorist fighters travelling to Syria and Iraq. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.146 Name: ANSAR AL CHARIA BENGHAZI

Name (original script): أنصار الشريعة - بنغازي

A.k.a.: a) نصار الشريعة (Ansar al Charia) b) Ansar al-Charia c) Ansar al-Sharia d) Ansar al-Charia Benghazi e) Ansar al-Sharia Benghazi f) أنصار الشريعة بليبيا (Ansar al Charia in Libya (ASL)) g) كتيبة أنصار الشريعة (Katibat Ansar al Charia) h) Ansar al Sharia F.k.a.: na Address: a) (Operates in Benghazi, Libya) b) (Support network in Tunisia) Listed on: 19 Nov. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019 ) Other information: Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141), Ansar al-Shari’a in Tunisia (AAS-T) (QDe.143), and Ansar al Charia Derna (QDe.145). The leader is Mohamed al-Zahawi (not listed). Runs training camps for foreign terrorist fighters travelling to Syria, Iraq and Mali. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.