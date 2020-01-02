On 2 January 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.017 Name: BAGHDAD MUNICIPALITY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Khulafa Street, Khulafa Square, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.020 Name: CHEMICAL, PETROCHEMICAL, MECHANICAL AND METALURICAL TRAINING CENTRE A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 274, Ashar, Basrah, Basrah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.027 Name: DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF MINOR PROJECTS AND RURAL ELECTRIFICATION A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 788, Al-Karradah Al-Sharkiya, Arasat Al-Hindiya no. 81, Building no. 137/327, , Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.028 Name: DIRECTORATE OF TRAINING CENTRE FOR IRON AND STEEL

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 421, Basrah Khor Al-Zubair, Basrah, Basrah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.070 Name: MECHANICAL TRAINING CENTRE/NASSIRIYA

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 65, Nassiriyah, Nassiriyah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.136 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR MECHANICAL INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 5763, Iskandariya, Iraq b) P.O. Box 367, Iskandariyah-Babylon Governorate, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.138 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR PHOSPHATES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 5954, East Gate, Sadoon St., Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 5954, South Gate, Al-Kaim, Anbar, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.149 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR AGRICULTURAL MARKETING A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Eastern Karrda, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.164 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR AGRICULTURAL MECHANIZATION AND AGRICULTURAL SUPPLIES A.k.a.: a) STATE ORGANIZATION FOR AGRICULTURAL MECHANIZATION b) STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR AGRICULTURAL MECHANIZATION c) CENTRE FOR AGRICULTURAL MECHANIZATION d) STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR AGRICULTURAL SUPPLIES F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 26028, Waziriya, opp Al Bakr University, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 96101, Abu Nuvas St., Baghdad, Iraq c) P.O. Box 26061, Al Wazeria, Baghdad, Iraq d) Swaira-Hafria, Wasst Muhafadha, Iraq e) P.O. Box 1045, Waziriyah, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.169 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR ELECTRICITY

A.k.a.: a) STATE ORGANIZATION OF ELECTRICITY, SOUTHERN ELECTRICAL REGION b) STATE ORGANIZATION OF ELECTRICITY / DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTING AND STATISTICS F.k.a.: na Address: a) Off Jumhuriya St/Building 166, Nafoora Square, P.O. Box 5796, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 230, Basrah, Iraq c) P.O. Box 14171 Jumhuriya St., Maidan Building no. 9, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.179 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR AGRICULTURAL MARKETING

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Karkh, Nisoor Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.180 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR FOOD INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 2301, Alwiya, Camp Sarah Khatoon, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.182 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION OF HOUSING

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 5824, Jumhuriya Street, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.191 Name: STEEL AND TIMBER STATE ENTERPRISE

A.k.a.: STATE TRADING ENTERPRISE FOR STEEL AND TIMBER F.k.a.: na Address: Arasat Al Hindya St., Salman Daoud Al Haydar Building, P.O. Box 602, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.194 Name: VOCATIONAL TRAINING CENTRE FOR ENGINEERING AND METALLIC INDUSTRIES A.k.a.: VOCATIONAL TRAINING CENTRE FOR ENGINEERING F.k.a.: na Address: Iskandariya-Babil, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from Committee’s Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials .

The Committee’s Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.