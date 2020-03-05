The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Wu Haitao (China):

The members of the Security Council were briefed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS), Rosine Sori-Coulibaly, and by the Permanent Representative of Niger to the United Nations, Abdou Abarry, on the evolving political situation in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the post-electoral and institutional crisis.

The members of the Security Council called on the parties to respect the legal and constitutional frameworks and the democratic process to resolve the post-electoral crisis.

The members of the Security Council called on the parties to prioritize dialogue and peaceful settlement of the crisis and to refrain from actions and statements that could further exacerbate tensions.

The members of the Security Council expressed their support to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediation role and welcomed its decision to send a mission of experts to Bissau to meet with the Supreme Court of Justice and the National Electoral Commission.

The members of the Security Council also called on ECOWAS to urgently send a high-level political mission to Guinea-Bissau to help speed efforts to resolve the post-electoral crisis.

The members of the Security Council urged Guinea-Bissau’s defence and security forces not to interfere in the political process in Guinea-Bissau and encouraged ECOWAS Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ECOMIB) forces to continue implementing its mandated obligations.

The members of the Security Council reminded all stakeholders that it may consider taking appropriate measures in response to further developments in the situation in Guinea-Bissau.