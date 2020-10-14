Department of Global Communications to Host Panel Discussion on Holocaust Education in Virtual COVID-19 World, 21 October

The Department of Global Communications will host an online panel discussion, “Holocaust education in the virtual COVID-19 world”, at 9 a.m. on 21 October as part of the 2020 programme of Holocaust remembrance, education and outreach organized by the Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme.

COVID-19 caused schools across the world to close, and educators and students have found themselves having to teach and learn in very different spaces and ways. Institutions providing support to teachers and students have had to pivot in order to produce and adjust resources to meet the challenges of the new COVID-landscape. The online discussion will explore how three institutions have harnessed the virtual world to deliver Holocaust education to diverse audiences, and the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for those institutions.

The panel will comprise Audra Plepytė, Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the United Nations; Jonathan Brent, Executive Director of YIVO - Institute of Jewish Research; Karolina Ziulkoski, Chief Curator of the YIVO Bruce and Francesca Cernia Slovin Online Museum; Floriane Azoulay, Director of the Arolsen Archives; and Ariel Behrman, Director of Echoes & Reflections. Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, will moderate.

The event will be broadcast on Microsoft Teams Live Events. Register here: https://bit.ly/34c0r1s

For further information, please contact Tracey Petersen at petersen3@un.org.