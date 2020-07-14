The United Nations Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association Committee approved the association of five civil society organizations with the Department on Friday, 26 June.

Civil society organizations are important partners in disseminating information about the Organization’s work to the world and their partnership with the Department is vital now, during the global COVID-19 pandemic, as the civil society network helps to amplify the United Nations message while fighting misinformation. In addition, the growing number of stories about civil society’s response to COVID-19 — submitted by civil society organizations from around the world to the Department’s Civil Society Unit — provides a snapshot of their tremendous positive impact in to their communities.

Maher Nasser, Director of the Department’s Outreach Division, welcomed the new civil society organizations from Nepal, United Arab Emirates, China and the United States, highlighting their diversity. He went on to emphasize that, now more than ever, strong new partnerships with civil society are important and beneficial to the United Nations. “As we work together to combat COVID-19 and deal with its impact on all aspects of life, information is a key component in dealing with the crisis as the virus of misinformation is a key ally to the virus responsible for the pandemic,” he said. “And when the Coronavirus crisis is behind us, our recovery effort needs to be guided by solidarity and the need to build back better,” he added. “Your role as civil society partners and advocates for the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] and the Decade of Action to achieve them is key to our ability to do so.”

The following organizations — engaged in such issues as cultural and linguistic diversity, community building, environmental protection, education, social inclusion, women and youth empowerment, among others — were associated with the Department of Global Communications:

Assembly of Turkish American Associations (United States) Association for Dalit Women's Advancement of Nepal Dubai Cares (United Arab Emirates) Future China Sustainable World Inc. (United States)

Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association

The Department of Global Communications works with diverse civil society organizations, ranging from small groups to subsidiaries of large networks and academic institutions around the world. They are required to meet certain minimum requirements before they are associated with the Department. In addition to their main activities, associated organizations are expected to use their communications assets to disseminate information received from the Department about the work of the United Nations and issues on its agenda to their members and audiences.

Department-associated organizations are expected to join the global effort to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, promote and defend human rights, and promote peace and security. They also have the opportunity to network with other organizations and to share information about their activities during thematic briefings, capacity-building sessions and the United Nations Civil Society Conference.

Civil society organizations accepted for association with the Department receive six grounds passes (two of which are designated for youth representatives aged 18 to 32) to facilitate access to United Nations officials, meetings, events and information-sharing sessions at New York Headquarters. Youth engagement has been an important dimension of the Civil Society Unit’s outreach activities in recent years.

Organizations that successfully meet the criteria for association are also eligible to propose and lead civil society briefings organized by the Department. A dedicated Civil Society Resource Centre, which has materials and information on the Organization’s work, is located on the second floor of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Building at 801 UN Plaza, New York*.

For more information, please visit www.un.org/civilsociety or e-mail undgccso@un.org.

For information on how to apply for association, please visit www.un.org/en/civil-society/page/application.

Like us on Facebook (@UNDGCCSO) and follow us on Twitter (@UNDGC_CSO).