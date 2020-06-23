On Olympic Day, 23 June, the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization (WHO), together with the United Nations, are launching a partnership to encourage individuals and communities around the world to be #HEALTHYTogether. The three partners and Olympic athletes will spotlight the collective effort and global collaboration needed to stay healthy and reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19.

Olympic athletes will help deliver important public health information, to inspire people to adopt or continue behaviours that will curtail the pandemic and provide resources that promote physical and mental health. The partnership kicks off on 23 June with Olympians around the world showing people how to do exercises from home to stay healthy during this time.

A WHO survey showed that many people who had a severe case of COVID-19 were already living with or at risk for non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, cancer or respiratory disease. These results emphasized the importance of maintaining physical activity and a healthy diet, as well as avoiding tobacco and alcohol, so that people are at their highest possible level of health to fight the virus.

“We are pleased to partner with the International Olympic Committee to spread important health messages that will save lives. Olympians will help us advocate for healthier populations to ensure that people are as resilient as our health systems must be to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Over the past six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every corner of the globe and every aspect of people’s lives. The world is looking for global institutions to work together and for leaders to deliver reliable, credible information from sources they trust. Olympic athletes are symbols of strength that can act as trusted messengers for this information.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said: “Sport can save lives. We have seen over the last few months just how important sport and physical activity are for health and well-being. And working together with the WHO and the United Nations we can take another step together. We will ask our Olympic athletes to help share the information and best practices that the world needs now.”

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, added: “During this time of unprecedented challenges and change — from the COVID-19 pandemic, to the ongoing struggle for racial and social justice, to the climate crisis — there has never been a greater need for global solidarity and hope. The Olympic movement and its athletes have always brought out the best in humanity, and the United Nations is pleased to work with the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization in calling on people everywhere to unite and be #HEALTHYTogether.”

The global partnership will act locally, through the voices of Olympic athletes — voices that symbolize perseverance, dedication and endurance — qualities all individuals need during this public health challenge. WHO will work with athletes to bring the important information to populations where they live and where conditions may vary through digital platforms.

As COVID-19 forces changes to our daily routines and lives — from how we interact with others to how we move and exercise — we need to pay attention to our own mental and physical health and help others who may need extra support. By working together, the aim of the partnership on Olympic Day and every day, is to stay healthy together.

For more information, please visit: www.who.int/news-room/detail/23-06-2020-ioc-joins-forces-with-who-and-the-united-nations-to-fight-covid-19.