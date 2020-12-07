Department of Global Communications Hosts Virtual 2020 United Nations International Media Seminar on Peace in Middle East, 8–9 December

The annual United Nations International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East will be held virtually on Tuesday, 8 December, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.EST, and Wednesday, 9 December from 10:30 a.m. to noon EST.

Organized by the United Nations Department of Global Communications, in the context of its special information programme on the question of Palestine, these annual events aim to bring together journalists, media experts, think tanks, diplomats and members of academia from Israel, Palestine, the wider Middle East, Europe, United States and other parts of the world to discuss media‑related issues and trends connected to the Israel‑Palestine conflict. They also strive to sensitize public opinion to the question of Palestine and promote a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

This year, two panel discussions will focus, respectively, on “The Israel‑Palestine conflict and challenges of the new decade”, on 8 December, and “A tale of two narratives: misinformation and disinformation”, on 9 December. The panellists include a number of active and former diplomats and politicians, seasoned journalists, members of academia and media experts. More information on the programme and participant’s biographies is available on: https://un‑mediaseminar-blog.tumblr.com/.

Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, who will be opening the Seminar and moderating the first panel discussion, is also expected to read out a message from the United Nations Secretary‑General addressed to the Seminar participants.

The two-day event will be hosted on: http://webtv.un.org/. Those interested are encouraged to use the hashtag #UNMediaSeminar to send their questions to the panellists via Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.

Questions can be sent in during the Seminar.

For more information please visit: https://un-mediaseminar-blog.tumblr.com/.