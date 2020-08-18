Online Commemoration ‘Not Forgotten’ Shares Terrorism Victims’ Stories, Marks International Day, in Year of Scaled Back Events

NEW YORK, 17 August (United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism) — The third commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is taking place in trying times for the international community, with the ongoing consequences of COVID-19 felt around the world. With the international community focused on the response to the pandemic and many memorials and commemorations cancelled, it is critical to take the time to remember and honour the victims of terrorism.

On 21 August at 10 a.m. (New York time), an online high-level event titled “Not Forgotten: Stories of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism” will be held with the participation of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. A short film on remembrance will be launched, including victims and survivors of terrorism sharing their individual journeys and experiences — especially since the onset of the pandemic. This will be followed by an interactive discussion with a panel of victims, victims’ associations and experts.

The event provides an opportunity for victims to tell their stories and urge the international community to strengthen their rights and address their needs, even during global health emergencies. It seeks to build on and consolidate these efforts and translate them into practical and sustainable actions at the national level, shaping the way forward on local and cross-border commemoration efforts. It will also promote the development of comprehensive national assistance plans that address the need of terrorism victims for communal support, remembrance and even redress.

The General Assembly, in its resolution 72/165 of 2017, established 21 August as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism in order to honour and support the victims and survivors of terrorism and to promote and protect the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

This event is organized in collaboration with the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism. It will be broadcast live on UN WebTV.

For more information: visit www.un.org/counterterrorism/terrorism-victims-day; follow on Twitter (@UN_OCT); or contact Ms. Laurence Gerard, United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, at email: gerardl@un.org.