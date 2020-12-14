Participation by United Nations in Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus

NEW YORK, Friday, 11 December (Department for Operational Support) — On 9 and 10 December, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare participated in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM+) as a Guest of the Chair.

In two distinct speeches at the sessions on the Guest of the Chair, and tenth anniversary of the founding of ADMM+, Mr. Khare thanked ASEAN and ADMM+ partner countries for their steadfast commitment to regional solidarity and international cooperation, demonstrated in their multi-sectoral and forward-looking response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed the readiness of the United Nations to engage in dialogue with ASEAN member States, as well as the ASEAN Peacekeeping Training Centre Network, on peacekeeping training and other partnership opportunities.

Thanking ASEAN for its contribution of some 5,000 peacekeepers, Mr. Khare highlighted the cooperation between ASEAN member States and the United Nations through the Triangular Partnership Programme peacekeeping engineering training in the ASEAN region. He encouraged all ASEAN and ADMM+ countries to participate in Triangular Partnership peacekeeping trainings as trainers, trainees, hosts and donors.

Mr. Khare reiterated his Department’s commitment to effective cooperation with ASEAN in achieving shared goals in the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

About the Department of Operational Support

The Department provides operational support to the global United Nations Secretariat (consisting of approximately 100 entities), including advisory, operational, and transactional support services. That includes human resources, health-care management and occupational safety services; supply chain management, i.e. logistics, procurement and support for uniformed capabilities; operational planning and support to start-up, surge, drawdown and liquidation in United Nations Secretariat entities; United Nations Headquarters administrative services and campus support; and operational information and communications technology. Visit operationalsupport.un.org to learn more.

About the Triangular Partnership Programme

The Programme was launched in 2015 to conduct peacekeeping engineering training in East Africa and enhance the preparedness and effectiveness of peacekeeping missions. It has since expanded into a full-fledged programme, with distinct training projects in engineering, field medicine and technology. More than 6,000 uniformed peacekeepers have participated in Triangular Partnership training and many have deployed to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

About ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus

The “ADMM-Plus” is a platform for ASEAN and its eight “Plus Countries” — Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation and the United States — to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability and development in the region. The Inaugural “ADMM-Plus” was convened in Hanoi, Viet Nam, on 12 October 2010. This is the first time that the United Nations participated in the “ADMM Plus” as a Guest of the Chair.