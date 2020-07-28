The Independent Audit Advisory Committee of the United Nations (IAAC) held its fifty-first session from 22 to 24 July 2020. Due to ongoing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings were held virtually. The session was presided over by the Chair, Janet St. Laurent. All the other members of the Committee — namely Richard Quartei Quartey (Vice-Chair), Dorothy Bradley, Anton Kosyanenko and Agus Pramono — were in attendance.
The IAAC deliberations included the consideration of the Committee’s annual report for the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 July 2020.
The Committee’s deliberations also included meetings with, inter alia:
- The Secretary-General, regarding the Committee’s activities.
- Jens Wandel, Special Adviser on Reform, regarding the progress in the implementation of the Secretary-General’s reforms.
- Fatoumata Ndiaye, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, and senior managers, regarding a wide range of matters, including: (i) status update on the assessment of culture; (ii) Office of Internal Oversight Services views of the United Nations data strategy; (iii) the Office’s position on the status of the Organization’s enterprise risk management and the impact on Office workplans; and (iv) the significant finding of the Inspection and Evaluation Division in its report on policy coherence and the preparedness of the entire Secretariat to implement the Sustainable Development Goals.
- Chandramouli Ramanathan, Controller, on a range of issues including: (i) update on the financial situation of the organization; (ii) the operational implications of any issues and trends apparent in Volume I of the financial statements of the Organization, including trends in fraud reporting and the status update on after-service health insurance; (iii) the status on Umoja; and (iv) the status of the Statement of Internal Control.
- Christophe Monier, Director of the Business Transformation and Accountability Division, on behalf of the Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, regarding: (i) the update on the assessment of organizational culture; (ii) status on the revised Secretariat-wide Risk Register and role of Umoja in enterprise risk management; and (iii) the status of the implementation of recommendations of oversight bodies.
The next (fifty-second) session of IAAC is scheduled to be held from 8 to 11 December 2020. The venue and/or mode of the session will be determined at a later date.
For further information on the work of IAAC, please see the Committee’s website at: www.un.org/ga/iaac; or contact the Committee’s Executive Secretary, Moses Bamuwamye, at e-mail: bamuwamye@un.org, tel.: +1 212 963 0788.