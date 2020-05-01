The Independent Audit Advisory Committee of the United Nations (IAAC) held its fiftieth session 29 April-1 May. Due to the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic (COVID-19), the meetings were held virtually. The session was presided over by the Chair, Janet St. Laurent. All the other members of the Committee — namely Richard Quartei Quartey (Vice-Chair), Dorothy Bradley, Anton Kosyanenko and the newly appointed member of the IAAC, Agus Pramono — were in attendance.

The IAAC’s deliberations included the preliminary review of the Committee’s report on the programme plan and budget proposal of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) for the year 2021.

In addition, the IAAC held meetings with:

Catherine Pollard, Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy, and Compliance on enterprise risk management, including emerging risks facing the Organization and business continuity during the pandemic. Fatoumata Ndiaye, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, on her vision for the Office; and with senior managers regarding a wide range of matters, including: (i) the status of vacant posts; (ii) Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) programme plan and regular budget proposal for 2021; (iii) capacity gap analysis; and (iv) the ongoing improvement initiatives in the Office. Chandramouli Ramanathan, Controller, on a range of issues including: (i) the status of the programme plan and budget of OIOS for 2021; (ii) update on the financial situation of the Organization; (iii) trends in the financial statements and report of the Board of auditors; and (iv) status of the Statement on Internal Control.

The next (fifty-first) session of the IAAC is scheduled for 22-24 July. The venue and/or mode of the session will be determined at a later date.

For further information on the work of the IAAC, please see the Committee’s website at: www.un.org/ga/iaac or contact the Committee’s Executive Secretary, Moses Bamuwamye, at e-mail: bamuwamye@un.org, tel.: +1 212 963 0788.