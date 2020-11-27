Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations Recommends Suspending Consultative Status of 187 Entities, Reinstating 56, in Exceptional Resumed Session

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) held an exceptional one‑day 2020 resumed session today owing to the COVID‑19 pandemic, during which it recommended suspending the consultative status of 187 organizations with the Economic and Social Council due to their failure to provided quadrennial reports for a specified period.
During a brief in-person meeting, held in the General Assembly chamber, the Committee also recommended reinstating consultative status for 56 organizations which had submitted the required reports, while also withdrawing that status for 142 organizations.
Briefing on the events since the end of the regular session in February, Committee Chair Mohamed Awadalla Sallam Adam (Sudan) recalled that the resumed session originally scheduled from 18 to 28 May and 5 June, was not held due to COVID‑19-related restrictions introduced at United Nations Headquarters. The Economic and Social Council subsequently decided to hold the resumed session in August. Meanwhile, one of the information technology platforms used by the NGO Branch of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ Office for Economic and Social Council Support and Coordination was hacked in June, thus making it impossible to access data on applications in the Paperless Committee system.
Due to this information security incident and the pandemic-induced problems, efforts aimed at convening the resumed session from 31 August to 4 September proved unsuccessful, he said. On 8 October, the Committee met informally, subsequently encouraging its Bureau to continue its efforts at convening a short resumed session before the end of this year and to seek the Council’s support in extending the time and resources allocated to the Committee to 2021. On 25 November, he said, the Council authorized the Committee to convene today’s meeting and authorized eight additional meetings of the Committee in 2021 to make up for the time lost in 2020. (See Press Release ECOSOC/7029.)
As the Committee turned its attention to quadrennial reports submitted by non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Council, the Chair recalled that, upon the Committee’s proposal, the Council extended the deadline for the submission of such reports to 1 July this year, given the difficulties encountered by many NGOs in submitting their reports on time due to the pandemic-related disruptions.
The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non‑governmental organizations. Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.
Suspensions
Pursuant to resolution 2008/4 of the Economic and Social Council, the Committee recommended the suspension of the following 187 non‑governmental organizations due to their failure to provide quadrennial reports for a specified period (document E/C.2/2020/CRP.51):
Reinstatement of Status
The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council reinstate the following 56 organizations with consultative status after they submitted the required reports (document E/C.2/2020/CRP.53):
Withdrawal of Application
The Committee recommended to the Economic and Social Council that the consultative status of 142 organizations be withdrawn, also pursuant to resolution 2208/4 (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.42):
