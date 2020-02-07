The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) concluded the first part of its 2020 session today, adopting a report that contains the results of its substantive work in recent weeks, including its decision to recommend 274 groups for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council.

Presenting the newly finalized report (document E/C.2/2020/CRP.46/Rev.1), Committee Vice-Chair and Rapporteur Mine Ozgul Bilman (Turkey) said the subsidiary body considered a total 632 applications. Of those, it deferred 339 applications for further consideration at its resumed session in May. In addition, it recommended that the Council grant two of the five requests it received for reclassification of consultative status and defer consideration of the remaining three. The Committee also took note of nine requests for a name change, taking notice of one request for a merger and recommending that the newly formed organization be granted consultative status.

Of the 691 quadrennial reports submitted by non-governmental organizations, the Committee took note of 614, she said. Eighteen applications were closed without prejudice after the NGOs in question had failed to respond to questions despite three reminders.

The report reflects discussions held during the session on a number of sensitive issues, she noted. “I believe we have before us a balanced text that reflects faithfully the positions of members of the Committee,” she said, adding that it contains two decisions on matters calling for action by the Council.

Delivering brief remarks, Committee Chair Mohamed Sallam (Sudan) congratulated delegates on the successful conclusion of the 2020 regular session, made possible through the constructive participation of all Committee members. “I am pleased that the session was productive and result-oriented,” he said.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations. Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will reconvene from 18 to 28 May, and 5 June, for its resumed session.