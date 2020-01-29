The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today recommended 4 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on the status of 22 others, concluding the substantive part of its 2020 regular session.

The Committee also authorized Rapporteur Mine Ozgul Bilman (Turkey) to finalize a draft report on its 2020 session ahead of its next meeting in February.

In his closing remarks, Committee Chair Mohamed Sallam (Sudan) said members had made significant progress, despite having received a record number of applications in one session — 638 requests. The Committee also reviewed 691 quadrennial reports and made a significant decision to revise the application questionnaire.

However, in view of its increased workload, he went on to say, 350 deferred applications will be considered at its resumed session in May. As such, the Committee could continue discussions on working methods to consider ways to absorb its growing volume of work, he said.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which are granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on some applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information about, among other items, activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

The Committee also recommended that the Economic and Social Council close consideration of the applications of 18 organizations who have not responded to the previous three requests for further information.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Friday, 7 February, to conclude the first part of its 2020 regular session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following entities:

Hope Inspired Foundation for Women and Youth (Nigeria);

Jagriti Child and Youth Concern Nepal (Nepal);

Sawa for Development Association (Lebanon); and

Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) (Singapore).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following organizations:

Confederation of NGOs of Rural India — as the representative of India asked for details on a planned meeting on the Sustainable Development Goals and on the source of funding;

Cosmos Ndukwe Foundation (Nigeria) — as the representative of the United States asked for details on recent projects related to addressing HIV/AIDS;

Denis Miki Foundation (Cameroon) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested further information on projects and their outcomes from 2019 to 2021, and the representative of Burundi asked for clarification on gender-related initiatives;

Dialogue & Development Forum (Yemen) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for clarification on partners the entity wishes to work with;

Empowering Humanity (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on crowdfunding campaigns for past projects;

Feekr Organization for Dialogue and Human Rights Defense (Yemen) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for the entity’s 2020 work plan;

Fields of Green for All NPC (South Africa) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested further information on fees charged to the main donors and other members of the entity;

Generations for Peace (Jordan) — as the representative of China asked for details on planned projects in the United States.

Institute for Integrated Rural Development (India) — as the representative of India asked for further details on projects;

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPD) (Pakistan) — as the representative of India requested details on membership of the entity’s advisory board;

International Anti-Terrorism Movement (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for samples of pamphlets disseminated to the public;

International Foundation for Sustainable Development (India) — as the representative of India asked for a list of financial sources for the past two years;

Kafka Welfare Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked for details on a 2019 youth summit;

Mwatana Organization for Human Rights (Yemen) — as the representative of Bahrain pointed out that the entity’s response to the Committee’s question was to resend an expired license, and she requested that it submit its renewed license;

National Association of Seadogs (Nigeria) — as the representative of the United States asked for further details on initiatives related to prisoner rights;

Organisation EL INSANIYA (Mauritania) — as the representative of Burundi asked for detailed information on human rights-related projects and those reaching incarcerated individuals;

Pakistan Press Foundation — as the representative of India requested details on funding and projects;

Mentor Amiable Professional Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of India requested more information of the entity’s global peace projects;

Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation (China) — as the representative of the United States requested further information on programmes and the countries in which they are operated;

Southeast Asia Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression Caucus (ASC), Inc. (Philippines) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested a list of partner organizations, countries of operation and if they are registered with the appropriate authorities;

United World Against Diabetes (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on funding partnerships, if the entity’s deficit has been rectified and how many ambassadors have been appointed and in what countries they are operating; and

Women for a Change, Cameroon — as the representative of Burundi requested further information on international organizations that provide 96 per cent of the entity’s budget.

Closed Applications

The Committee then decided to recommend to the Economic and Social Council to close consideration of a list containing applications of the following 18 organizations who have not responded to the previous three requests for further information: Sahipkıran Stratejik Araştırmalar Merkezi; International Youth Committee; EGAM — European Grassroots Antiracist Movement; SOS EXCLUS pour la protection et l’épanouissement de la famille, de l’enfant et des personnes vulnérables; The Centre for International Governance Innovation; Komitet pravnika za ljudska prava; Public Association “Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law” (the Republican Status); Fundación Alianza por los Derechos, la Igualdad y la Solidaridad Internacional; Rupani Foundation; Darülaceze Vakfi (Huzur Sağlık Ve Eğitim Vakfı); Groupe de Recherche et d’Information sur la Paix et la Sécurité; Institut arabe des chefs d’entreprise; Relations publiques sans frontières; Waste Management Society; SOS-Esclaves; Climate-KIC Holding B.V.; Children's Dignity Forum (CDF); and Dunya Yerel Yonetim ve Demokrasi (Istanbul Akademisi) Vakfı.