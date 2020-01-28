Continuing its 2020 regular session, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today recommended 3 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on the status of 12 others, also taking note of 525 new quadrennial reports and postponing consideration of another 15 reports.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which are granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

The Committee postponed action on several quadrennial reports due to members’ questions on various issues, including requests for clarity on partnerships, details on special events and further information on United Nations‑related activities.

Turning to quadrennial reports it had deferred from previous sessions, the Committee took note of submissions by 13 entities, deferring action on 19 others pending answers to members’ requests for further information.

The Committee also noted changes in the names of 9 entities and held an interactive dialogue with non-governmental organizations.

Review of Quadrennial Reports

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations took note of new quadrennial reports for the period 2015 to 2018 containing submissions by the following entities:

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.9: 15 non-governmental organizations: African Action on AIDS; African Relief in Action “ARIA”; African Rights Initiative International; African Youth for Transparency (AYFT); Agalliao Development Initiative; Agewell Foundation; Aid for Trade Logistics; Al-Hakim Foundation; All China Women’s Federation; All India Women’s Conference; All India Women’s Education Fund Association; All Pakistan Women’s Association; All-Russian Social Fund, “The Russian Children Foundation”; Alliance Forum Foundation; and Alliance for Health Promotion (A4HP).

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.10: 15 non-governmental organizations: American Correctional Association; American Indian Law Alliance; American Youth Understanding Diabetes Abroad, Inc / AYUDA, Inc.); Antiviolence Center; AquaFed - International Federation of Private Water Operators; Arab Forum for Environment and Development; Arab Lawyers Union; Armenian Constitutional Right-Protective Centre; Asia Pacific Women´s Watch (APWW); Asian Centre for Human Rights; Asian People's Disability Alliance; Asociacion Cubana de las Naciones Unidas (Cuban United Nations Association); Asociación Dominicana de las Naciones Unidas ANU-RD; Asociación para la Promoción de la Libertad y el Desarrollo Sostenible; and Associated Country Women of the World.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.11: 15 non-governmental organizations: Association Miraisme International; Association Proyecto Hombre; Association for Emissions Control by Catalyst — AECC; Association for Solidarity with freedom-deprived juveniles; Association of Asian Confederation of Credit Unions; Association of United Families International; Associazione Carcere Territorio; Assyrian Aid Society — Iraq; Bahrain Women Society; Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha; Behnam Daheshpour Charity Organization; Beijing Children’s Legal Aid and Research Center; Beijing Zhicheng Migrant Workers’ Legal Aid and Research Center; and Beirut Institute.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.11, with the exception of the Association of War-Affected Women, as the representative of India requested details on activities aimed at preventing violent extremism and terrorism and if they have collaborated with any United Nations bodies on these initiatives.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.12: 15 non-governmental organizations: Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti Jaipur; Bilie Human Rights Initiative; Boy With a Ball Ministries; Buddha’s Light International Association; CGFNS International, Inc.; Campaign Life Coalition; Campaign for Human Right and Development Sierra Leone; Canada’s National Firearms Association; Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse (CCSA); Canadian Pugwash Group; Canterbury Business Association Incorporated; Care International; Caribbean Medical Association, Asociacion Medica del Caribe; Caritas Internationalis (International Confederation of Catholic Charities); and Caucus for Women’s Leadership.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.13: 15 non-governmental organizations: Center for Economic and Social Rights; Center for International Earth Science Information Network; Center for Regional Policy Research and Cooperation “Studiorum”; Center for Religion and Diplomacy, Inc.; Centre catholique international de Genève (CCIG); Centre for Community Regeneration and Development; Centre for Equality Ltd.; Centre for Equality Rights in Accommodation; Centre for International Sustainable Development Law; Centre for Renewable Energy and Action on Climate Change; Centro de Estudios Sobre la Juventud; Child Development Foundation; Child Rights Connect; Childlink Foundation; and Children’s Human Rights Centre of Albania.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.14: 15 non-governmental organizations: China Association of Non-Profit Organizations; China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation; China Great Wall Society; Chinese American Parent-Student Council of New York City Inc.; Chinese Association for International Understanding; Christian Legal Fellowship; Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice; Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre; Coalition of Activist Lesbians — Australia; Colombian Commission of Jurists; Colombian Confederation of NGOs; Comision Juridica para el Autodesarrollo de los Pueblos Originarios Andinos — Capaj; Comité Permanente por la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos; Community Social Welfare Foundation; and Company of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.15: 15 non-governmental organizations: Concepts of Truth, Inc.; Concern Worldwide US, Inc.; Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro — General Italian Confederation of Labour; Congregations of St. Joseph; Connecting.nyc Inc.; Conscience and Peace Tax International (CPTI); Convention of Independent Financial Advisors; Coordinating Board of Jewish Organizations; Corporación ATS Acción Técnica Social; Count of Monte Alea Foundation Inc.; Crowley Children’s Fund; Dacia Revival International Society Inc.; Dar Si-Hmad for Development, Education and Culture in Sidi Ifni; Darüşşafaka Cemiyeti; and Deaf Aid.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.16: 15 non-governmental organizations: Defence for Children International; Development Action for Women Network, Inc.; Development Generation Africa International (DGAI); Development Innovations and Networks; Dianova International; Diplomatic Council e.V.; Disabled Peoples' International; Disease Management Association of India; Drammeh Institute, Inc; Dóchas — The Irish Association of Non-Governmental Development Organisations; EIVHGI — Europäeischer Interessenverband — Handel — Gewerbe — Industrie; EMERGENCY — Life Support for Civilian War Victims; Earthjustice; Ecumenical Alliance for Human Rights and Development (EAHRD); and Egyptian Center for Women’s Rights.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.17: 15 non-governmental organizations: Environmental Ambassadors for Sustainable Development; Environmental Women’s Assembly; Equidad de Genero: Ciudadania, Trabajo y Familia, A.C.; Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention (ERLC); European Disability Forum; European Health Psychology Society; European Transport Safety Council; European Women’s Lobby; European Youth Forum; FEMM Foundation; Federacion Internacional de Asociaciones de Ayuda Social Ecologica y Cultural FIADASEC/International Federation of Associations for Social, Ecological and Cultural Help; Federation for Women and Family Planning; and Federation of Associations of Former International Civil Servants.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.17, with two exceptions, as the representative of Cuba asked for details on an event organized by the entity The European Centre for Law and Justice/Centre Européen pour le droit, les Justice et les droits de l’homme, and the representative of Nicaragua requested information on the Elizka Relief Foundation and how its projects have contributed to the work of the United Nations.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.18: 15 non-governmental organizations: First Nations Summit; Fondation Mohammed VI pour la Protection de l’Environnement; Fondation pour l’éradication du travail des enfants dans la culture du tabac; Fondazione Marista per la Solidarietà Internazionale ONLUS; Fondazione Rosselli Americas; Forum for Women and Development – FOKUS; Foundation Projekta for Women and Development Services/Stichting Projekta; Foundation for Research on Technology Migration and Integration; Foundation for the development of knowledge Suma Veritas; Fracarita International; Franciscans International; Fundacion Diagrama — Intervacion Psicosocial; and Fundación Ambiente y Recursos Naturales.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.18, with two exceptions, as the representative of India asked for details on human rights reporting from the entity Freedom Now, and the representative of China asked for details on organization methods for events from the entity Freedom House.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.19: 15 non-governmental organizations: Fundación Antonio Núñez Jiménez de la Naturaleza y el Hombre; Fundación Atenea Grupo GID; Fundación Centro Latinoamericano de Derechos Humanos; Fundación Latinoamericana por los Derechos Humanos y el Desarrollo Social; Fundación Luz María; Fundación Riba; Gibh Varta Manch; Girl Scouts of the United States of America; Global Academy Institute of Technology Foundation Inc.; Global Bioethics Initiative, Inc.; Global Forum on Human Settlements; Global Justice Center; Global Network for Rights and Development (GNRD); Global Vision India Foundation; and Global Volunteers.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.20: 15 non-governmental organizations: Globe International; Graduate Women International (GWI); Grand Triangle, Inc.; Grupo Intercultural Almaciga; Grupo de Informacion en Reproduccion Elegida, A.C. (GIRE); Habitat for Humanity Int’l; Hazrat Javad-al-Aemeh Cultural Charity Institute; Healthy Start Initiative; Help Me See, Inc.; Help4help; High Atlas Foundation; Himalayan Research and Cultural Foundation; and Hong Kong Council of Social Service.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.20, with two exceptions, as the representative of Cuba asked for details on the events mentioned in the report by the entity Heritage Foundation, and the representative of China said the entity Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights should use the term Tibetan or autonomous region.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.21: 15 non-governmental organizations: Horn of Africa Voluntary Youth Committee (HAVOYOCO); Howard Center for Family, Religion and Society; Howard League for Penal Reform; Human Appeal International; Human In Love; Human Relief Foundation; Human Rights Information and Documentation Systems International; Human Rights Law Centre; Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa; IBREA Foundation; IOGT International; Ilngwesi Afya Program; Indian Council of Education; and Institut de la démocratie et de la cooperation.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.21, with one exception, as the representative of China asked for details on the human rights activities from the entity Human Rights House Foundation.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.22: 15 non-governmental organizations: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies; Institute for International Urban Development; Institute for Sustainable Development and Research (ISDR); Institute for Women’s Studies and Research; Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary — Loreto Generalate; Instituto Para la Participación y el Desarrollo-INPADE-Asociación Civil; Instituto Qualivida; Integrated Youth Empowerment — Common Initiative Group (IYE—CIG); International Action Network on Small Arms; International Alert; International Alliance for Responsible Drinking; International Alliance of Women; International Association for Water Law; and International Association for the Defence of Religious Liberty — Association Internationale Pour La Defense de la Liberte.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.22, with one exception, as the representative of Cuba asked for details on initiatives related to the Sustainable Development Goals from the entity Institute of Noahide Code.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.23: 15 non-governmental organizations: Federación Internacional de Fe y Alegría; International Association of Charities; International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists; International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms; International Association of Schools of Social Work; International Black Women for Wages for Housework; International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE); International Campaign to Ban Landmines — Cluster Munition Coalition (ICBL-CMC); International Center for Ethno-Religious Mediation, Inc.; International Center for Not-for-Profit Law (INCPL); International Christian Organisation of the Media; International Committee for the Indigenous Peoples of the Americas; International Council of Russian Compatriots (ICRC); and International Council of Scientific Unions.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.23, with one exception, as the representative of Cuba asked for details on training methods from the entity Godwin Osung International Foundation, Inc. (The African Project).

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.24: 15 non-governmental organizations: International Council of Women; International Development Information Organization-DevNet; International Ecological Safety Cooperative Organization; International Falcon Movement — Socialist Educational International; International Family Therapy Association; International Federation for Family Development; International Federation for Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida — IF; International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations; International Federation of Psoriasis Associations; International Federation of Social Workers; International Federation on Ageing; International Fellowship of Reconciliation; International Foundation for Electoral Systems; International Geothermal Association Incorporated; and International Harm Reduction Association (IHRA).

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.25: 15 non-governmental organizations: International Human Rights Observer (IHRO) Pakistan; International Indian Treaty Council; International Informatization Academy; International Institute for Child Protection; International Islamic Relief Organization; International Islamic Youth League; International Jurists Organisation; International Juvenile Justice Observatory; International Law Association; International Law Enforcement Federation; International Lesbian and Gay Association; International Motor Vehicle Inspection Committee; International Movement ATD Fourth World; International Multiracial Shared Cultural Organization; and International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.26: 15 non-governmental organizations: International Network of Liberal Women; International Ocean Institute; International Ontopsychology Association; International Organization for Standardization; International Organization of Employers; International Peacebuilding Alliance (Inerpeace); International Planned Parenthood Federation, Europe Region; International Planned Parenthood Federation, Western Hemisphere Region; International Police Executive Symposium; International Rescue Committee, Inc.; International Samaritan; International Sociological Association; and International Trade Union Confederation.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.26, with two exceptions, as the representative of Cuba asked for details on activities from the entity International Service for Human Rights, and the representative of China requested further information on a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General from the entity International Religious Liberty Association.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.27: 15 non-governmental organizations: International Union for Land Value Taxation and Free Trade; International Union of Economists; International Union of Latin Notariat; International Union of Railways (UIC); International Volunteer Organization for Women Education Development; International Volunteerism Organization for Women, Education and Development (VIDES); International Women & Family Foundation; International-Lawyers.Org; Isa Viswa Prajnana Trust; Islamic Research and Information Artistic & Cultural Institute; Japan Civil Liberties Union; Japan Federation of Bar Associations; Japan National Committee for UN Women; Join Together Society; and Jubilee Campaign.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.28: 15 non-governmental organizations: Karamah: Muslim Women Lawyers for Human Rights; Kaurareg Aboriginal Land Trust; Kawish Resource Center; Kids Included Together; Kikandwa Rural Communities Development Organization (KIRUCODO); Kiyana Karaj Group; Korean Association for Supporting the SDGs for the UN (ASD); Korean Bar Association; Korean Institute for Women and Politics; Lama Gangchen World Peace Foundation (LGWPF); Latter-day Saint Charities; Laya; Leadership Conference on Civil Rights Education Fund; and Legion of Good Will.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.28, with one exception, as the representative of China asked for details on activities from the entity Liberal International.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.29: 15 non-governmental organizations: Life for Relief and Development; L´auravetli´an Information and Education Network of Indigenous People (LIENIP); MIR (Mission International Rescue) Foundation; Madre, Inc.; Managing Committee of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences; Manav Pragati Sansthan, Rajgarh; Manhattan Multicultural Counseling; Martina Centre for Sustainable Dev; Maryam Ghasemi Educational Charity Institute; Mayama, Asociación Civil; Mayors for Peace; Medical Women’s International Association; Medrar; Mercy-USA for Aid and Development, Inc; and Validity Foundation – Mental Disability Advocacy Centre.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.30: 15 non-governmental organizations: Metro Toronto Chinese & Southeast Asian Legal Clinic; Millennium Institute; Mision Mujer AC; Mongolian Family Welfare Association; Movement for a Better World; Muslim World League; México Unido contra la Delincuencia, A.C.; NABU — Knowledge Transfer Beyond Boundaries; National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence; National Alliance of Women’s Organizations; National Council of Child Rights Advocates, Nigeria: South West Zone; National Council of Negro Women; National Council of Women of the United States Inc.; National Native Title Council; and National Shooting Sports Foundation, Inc.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.31: 15 non-governmental organizations: National Women’s Council of Catalonia — Consell Nacional de Dones de Catalunya; New Japan Women’s Association; New Progressive Alliance; New York County Lawyers’ Association; Niger Delta Women’s Movement for Peace and Development; Nigerian Network of Women Exporters of Services; Noahs Arc Foundation; Non-Governmental Ecological Vernadsky Foundation; Non-for-profit organization “International Association of Technical Survey and Classification Institutions”; Nonprofit Non-Government Expert Society on Space Threat Defense; Nonviolent Peaceforce; Nonviolent Radical Party, Transnational and Transparty; Nord-Sud XXI — North-South XXI; Northern CCB; and Northern Ireland Women’s European Platform.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.32: 15 non-governmental organizations: Norwegian Forum for Environment and Development; OISCA International, South India Chapter; OLPC Foundation; Objectif Sciences International; OceanCare; Order of St. John; Organización de Entidades Mutuales de las Américas, ODEMA, Asociación Civil; Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International; Organization of Islamic Capitals and Cities; Organização das Famílias da Ásia e do Pacífico; Pacific Rim Institute for Development & Education; Pag-Aalay Ng Puso Foundation (Offering of the Heart Foundation); Pan Pacific and South East Asia Women’s Association of Thailand; PanAmerican-PanAfrican Association, Inc.; and Partnership for Sustainable Development (PaSD).

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.33: 15 non-governmental organizations: Pax Christi International, International Catholic Peace Movement; Peace and Life Enhancement Initiative International; Peivande Gole Narges Organization; Permanent Assembly for Human Rights; Plan International, Inc.; Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Poverty Alleviation for the Poor Initiative; Poverty Elimination and Community Education Foundation; Prasad Project, Inc; Priests for Life; Privacy International; Pro-Life Campaign; Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH); Public International Law and Policy Group; and Pugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.34: 15 non-governmental organizations: RARE; Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan; Ramola Bhar Charitable Trust; Red Mujeres, Desarrollo, Justicia Y Paz AC; Red Venezolana de Organizaciones para el Desarrollo Social; Rede Brasileira de Redução de Danos e Direitos Humanos — REDUC; Reseaux I.P Europeens Network Coordination Centre; Restoration World Outreach Ministries; Romanian Independent Society of Human Rights; Roshd Foundation; Roundtable Association of Catholic Diocesan Social Action Dir; Rural Community Development Program; Rural Development Centre; SOS Kinderdorf International; and Sacro Militare Ordine Costantiniano di San Giorgio.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.35: 15 non-governmental organizations: Safe Water Network; Sahyog International Foundation; Salesian Missions, Inc.; Salvation Army; Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled; Samarthyam; Sambhali Trust; Samdong International Association, Inc.; Samuhik Abhiyan; Schools Without Borders; Schweizerische Arbeitsgemeinschaft der Jugendverbände; Self-Help Development Facilitators; Serve Train Educate People’s Society; Servicios Ecuménicos para Reconciliación y Reconstrucción; and Shanta Memorial Rehabilitation Centre.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.36: 15 non-governmental organizations: Shia Rights Watch Inc; Shimin Gaikou Centre (Citizens’ Diplomatic Centre for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples); Shohratgarh Environmental Society; Sikh Human Rights Group; Sindh Community Foundation; Skyian Welfare Organization; Social Development International (SDI); Social Welfare Corporation, “Miral Welfare Foundation”; Socialist International; Socialist International Women; Society for Human Advancement and Disadvantaged Empowerment (SHADE); Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology; Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses; and Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.36, with one exception, as the representative of Nicaragua asked for programme details on the entity Society for Development and Community Empowerment.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.37: 15 non-governmental organizations: Society of Collective Interests Orientation; Sociologists for Women in Society; Soroptimist International of Europe; South Sudanese Women Christian Mission for Peace; Special Olympics International; Stichting Global Human Rights Defence; Stiftelsen Stockholm International Water Institute; Stree Aadhar Kendra (Women’s Development Center); Stree Mukti Sanghatana; Students for Sensible Drug Policy; Sulabh International; Swedish Association for Sexuality Education; Swedish Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights — RFSL; Swiss Catholic Lenten Fund; and Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.38: 15 non-governmental organizations: Tabernacle Worship and Prayer Ministry Inc; Tandem Project; Temple of Understanding; Terra-1530; Terre Des Hommes Federation Internationale; Arab Group for the Protection of Nature; HETL Association, Inc.; Institute of Development Studies; International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons; New Zealand Drug Foundation; Palestinian Return Centre Ltd; Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors; Society for Recovery Support; Tronie Foundation; and the United Kingdom Grand Priory of the International Knightly Order Valiant of St. George.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.39: 15 non-governmental organizations: The Washington and Lee University; Well Being Foundation; World Association for al‑Azhar Graduates (WAAG); Third World Institute — Instituto del Tercer Mundo; Transform Drug Policy Foundation; Tribal Link Foundation, Inc; Trilok Youth Club and Charitable Trust, Vadodara; Tripura Foundation, Inc.; UN Women — Nationell Kommitté Sverige; UN Women for Peace Association Inc.; UNESCO Centre of Catalonia; Udisha; Udyama; and Un Techo Para Mi País.

The Committee took note of the reports in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.39, with one exception, as the representative of China asked for details on activities from the entity Union Internationale des Avocats - International Union of Lawyers.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.40: 15 non-governmental organizations: Union for International Cancer Control; Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs; Union of International Associations; United Help for International Children; United Nations Association of Russia; United Nations Association of San Diego; United Religions Initiative; United States Committee for UNIFEM; United States International Council on Disabilities; United States Sustainable Development Corporation; United Towns Agency for North-South Cooperation; Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico Inc.; Utah China Friendship Improvement Sharing Hands Development and Commerce; VAAGDHARA; and Vier Pfoten International — gemeinnützige Privatstiftung.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.41: 15 non-governmental organizations: Vietnam Family Planning Association (VINAFPA); Vision Welfare Group; Vivekananda Sevakendra-O-Sishu Uddyan; Wales Assembly of Women; Wiener Drogen Komitee (Vienna NGO Committee on Drugs); Women Founders Collective; Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation; Women for Human Rights, single women group; Women’s Empowerment Group; Women’s Human Rights International Association; Women’s International Zionist Organization; Women’s Union of Russia; Women’s World Banking; Women’s World Summit Foundation; and Womensport International.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.42: 15 non-governmental organizations: Working Women Association; World Alliance of Young Men’s Christian Associations; World Animal Net, Inc.; World Assembly of Youth; World Association of Industrial and Technological Research Organizations; World Blind Union; World Council for Psychotherapy; World Council of Arameans (Syriacs); World Federation for Mental Health; World Federation of Methodist and Uniting Church Women; World Federation of United Nations Associations; World Federation of the Deaf (WFD); World Federation of the Deafblind — WFDB; World Jurist Association of the World Peace Through Law Center; and World Lebanese Cultural Union, Inc.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.43: 15 non-governmental organizations: Africa Development Interchange Network; Asociación Panameña de Corredores y Promotores de Bienes Raices; World Mission Foundation (Crusaders Against HIV/AIDS); World Muslim Congress; World Network of Users and Survivors of Psychiatry WNUSP; World Organization for Early Childhood Education; World Organization of Building Officials; World Rehabilitation Fund, Inc.; World Safety Organization; World Society of Victimology; World Young Women’s Christian Association; Youth Bridge Foundation; Youth Empowerment Synergy; Youth and Women Empowerment Centre; and Zamani Foundation.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.44: 15 non-governmental organizations: Active Help Organization; China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA); Fonds Tara; Fundacion Salvadorena Para el Desarrollo Economico y social; Helios Life Association; Human Rights Council of Australia, Inc.; International Corrections and Prisons Association for the Advancement of Professional Corrections; International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation; International Mahavira Jain Mission; Junior Chamber International; National Association of Community Legal Centres Inc.; Sahkar Social Welfare Association; Sam Kader Memorial Fund; Touro Law Center, The Institute on Human Rights and The Holocaust; and UN Women Australia Incorporated.

Considering quadrennial reports deferred from previous sessions, as contained in document E/C.2/2020/CRP.4, the Committee took note of submissions made by the following non-governmental organizations: Baha’i International Community (2014–17); France Libertes: Fondation Danielle Mitterrand (2007–10); Gender at Work (2014–17); Human Life International, Inc. (2014–17);

International Federation of Journalists (2009–12); International Press Institute (2001–04, 2005–08, 2009–12); MIROSLAVA International Alliance (2013–16); Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung — Gesellschaftsanalyse und Politische Bildung e.V. (2013‑16); Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (2011–14); Verein Sudwind Entwicklungspolitik (2013–16); Women for Women’s Human Rights — New Ways (2009‑12); World Council of Independent Christian Churches (2012–15); and World Hunger Year, Inc. (2012–15).

The Committee deferred consideration of quadrennial reports submitted by the following non-governmental organizations:

Amnesty International (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked for more information about its 2008‑11 report and its collaboration with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and for details about its 2012‑15 report and the entity’s presence in Hong Kong;

Armenian Assembly of America (United States) — as the representative of Turkey requested further information about its 2007–10 report and the work it carried out with various coalitions, and about its 2011–14 report and partnerships it had made during that period;

Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (Thailand) — as the representative of China asked for details on funding mentioned in its 2012-15 report.

Association Internationale Droits Homme (France) — as the representative of Burundi asked for details on activities and for clarification of how the entity can overcome obstacles mentioned in its 2014-17 report;

Center for Development of Civil Society (Armenia) — as the representative of Turkey asked for details on advocacy efforts mentioned in the entity’s 2014–17 report;

Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe (Germany) — as the representative of Greece asked for clarity on the answer provided in the entity’s 2014–17 report;

France Libertes: Fondation Danielle Mitterrand (France) — as the representative of China asked for details on side events held at the Human Rights Council during the period covered by its 2011-14 report;

Freedom House (United States) — as the representative of China asked for clarity on answers mentioned in its 2007–10 report, requesting a list of regional partners in North America, and asked for details mentioned in its 2011-14 report on how the entity provides help to civil society to participate in Human Rights Council meetings;

Fundacion Pro Humanae Vitae (Argentina) — as the representative of Turkey asked for details on initiatives mentioned in its 2014–17 report;

Human Rights House Foundation (Norway) — as the representative of China asked for details on cooperation with United Nations bodies mentioned in its 2011‑14 report;

Human Rights Watch (United States) — as the representative of China requested details on contributions to meetings on older persons, as mentioned in the entity’s 2009–12 report, and asked for details on events noted in its 2013–16 report;

International Federation of Journalists (Belgium) — as the representative of Cuba requested clarity on a question on statistics in its 2005–08 report, including the reliability of the information used, and asked for details on cooperation between the entity and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) during the period of its 2013-16 report;

International Press Institute (Austria) — as the representative of Cuba asked for details on activities in Latin American and Caribbean countries during the period of its 2013–16 report;

International Service for Human Rights (Switzerland) — as the representative of China asked for details on how the entity provided support to human rights defenders during the period of its 2011–14 report;

Medico International (Germany) — as the representative of Turkey asked for details on conferences and workshops, including the scope, participants and outcomes during the period of its 2014–17 report;

Society for Threatened Peoples (Germany) — as the representative of China requested more information about its participation on United Nations conferences during the period of its 2013–16 report;

The Law Society (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Turkey asked for details of changes in the entity and its impact on its vision, as mentioned in its 2014–17 report;

United Nations Watch (Switzerland) — as the representative of China requested details on programmes offered during the period of its 2014–17 report; and

World Council of Arameans (Syriacs) (Sweden) — as the representative of Turkey asked for details on United Nations conferences the entity mentioned in its 2007–10 report.

Name Change Requests

The Committee then took note of the name change of the following nine non-governmental organizations: World Lung Foundation (Special, 2009) to Vital Strategies; World Hunger Year, Inc. (Special, 2012) to WhyHunger, Inc.; Stichting Ezidis (Special, 2019) to International Yazidis Foundation for the Prevention of Genocide; Fondation Cordoue de Genève (Special, 2018) to Cordoba Peace Institute – Geneva; International POPs Elimination Network (IPEN) (Special, 2012) to International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN); Ecumenical Alliance for Human Rights and Development (EAHRD) (Special, 2015) to Arab-European Forum for Dialogue and Human Rights; Institute for Conflict Transformation and Peacebuilding (Special, 2013) to æCentre; Korean Association for Supporting the SDGs for the UN (ASD) (Special, 2015) to Association for Supporting the SDGs for the UN (ASD); and Initiative Féministe Européenne (Special, 2016) to Initiative Féministe EuroMediterraneenne IFE EFI.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following entities:

Association for Community Awareness (ASCOA) (Cameroon); and

Centro de Apoio aos Direitos Humanos “Valdício Barbosa dos Santos” (Brazil).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following organizations:

Adivasi Yuva Seva Sangh (India) — as the representative of India requested further details on the tribal tourism services the entity provides and reasons it is receiving sponsorship and the sources of such funding;

Anciens Esclaves Nouveaux Citoyens (Mauritania) — as the representative of Burundi requested more information on the nature of a contract with the European Union;

Arab Organization for Arabization and Communication (Morocco) — as the representative of Sudan asked for a translation of its response to previous questions and requested an update on the entity’s financial status;

Asociacion Conciencia — Asociacion Civil (Argentina) — as the representative of Cuba requested further information about the entity’s participation in a G20 Summit activity;

Baghbaan (Pakistan) — as the representative of India requested information about the funding, aims and expected outcomes of the group’s planned Orphan Aid Project;

Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (China) — as the representative of the United States asked for more information about its honorary directors and other institutional directors, as well as the role they play;

Caritas India (India) — as the representative of India asked for more details about the group’s stated aim to “orient schoolchildren on the value of peace” and resolving differences in a non-violent way, and how it seeks to carry out that goal;

Center for Health and Development (CHD) (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about the group’s project, aimed at enabling Government departments to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and related sustainability targets;

Ciudadano Inteligente (Chile) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more information about any of the organization’s projects financed by the National Endowment for Democracy; and

Comité de lutte et d'orientation sur les conséquences du divorce (Mauritania) — as the representative of Burundi asked why the organization’s expenditures surpassed 30 per cent of its budget and requested more information.

Interactive Dialogue

During a question-and-answer period in the afternoon, several NGO representatives responded to queries posed by the Committee.

A representative of The Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies , in a brief introduction, said the organization is an independent arm of the University of Oxford, and aims to explore philosophical elements of the Hindu religion through research, publications and campaign work. Responding to questions posed previously by Committee members — especially about its “Debating Religion” programme — he described video interviews recorded with scholars in such fields as science, philosophy and anthropology. Other work centres around interreligious dialogue, with a focus on bridges and barriers between thinkers from Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish and other faiths.

As no delegates posed any further questions to the organization, the Committee decided to grant it special consultative status.

A representative of Conflict Dynamics International, Inc. said the group is a not-for-profit organization based in the United States with offices in Kenya and Sudan. It was formed to prevent and resolve conflict through peacebuilding activities, such as mediation, and improve humanitarian assistance through workshops and training. In response to previous requests from Committee members, the organization has provided a functional link to its website. He also provided information about the organization’s relationships with Governments where it works, noting that it has formal registration in Kenya and Somalia and is currently seeking formal registration with the transitional Government in Sudan. It has activities in Nigeria but no standing presence there, he said, adding that staff travels to that country as needed with the Government’s permission.

The representative of the Russian Federation requested more information about the organization’s work in Syria between 2013-2016 and the nature of its relationship with that country’s authorities. He also asked whether the group has any partners in Syria.

The NGO representative responded that it had never conducted work inside Syria, but instead from Lebanon and Jordan. Its only local partner, based in Lebanon, is called Farik Beirut, he said.

The representative of the Russian Federation then requested a formal list of all the organization’s partners in writing, to which the NGO representative responded that he has already prepared such a list and is ready to provide it to the Committee today.

The Committee deferred its consideration of the application until it reviews that list.

The representative of the organization Associa ção Nacional de Juristas Evang élicos told the Committee that his group has conducted three international humanitarian projects, including one for people fleeing the Syrian war who had moved to Brazil. In another project, the group’s medical staff visited refugee camps in Jordan and provided services to over 300 Syrian refugees. A third project provided medical services to people affected by the crisis in Venezuela. He also outlined several of the group’s good governance principles and explained the numbers listed in the its expenditures report.

The representative of the Russian Federation noted that the group’s application mentioned “alternative methods of conflict resolution” and asked for clarification and examples.

The representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to provide details about its work with the National Association of Christian Lawyers and Notaries in her country, as well as other projects there listed on the group’s website.

Responding to that question, the NGO representative said his group does not work with the National Association of Christian Lawyers and Notaries in Nicaragua. To the representative of the Russian Federation, he said most of the group’s work is carried out in Brazil and focuses on the exercise of rights. In its application, the group makes clear that its work on “alternative means of conflict resolution” is purely academic in nature.

The representative of Cuba asked how long the organization has had a formal relationship with the Organization of American States and requested specific examples of its work with the latter in Washington, D.C.

The Committee deferred its consideration of the application pending responses to those questions.