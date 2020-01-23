Continuing its 2020 regular session, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today recommended 31 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on 74 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which are granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on numerous applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their respective organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

The Committee also recommended a reclassification of consultative status of Plan International Inc. (United Kingdom) from “special” to “general”.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following entities:

Global G.L.O.W. (United States);

Promundo-US ;

USAfrica News, Inc. (United States);

United Network Europa (Italy);

Afrikaanse Forum vir Burgerregte (South Africa);

Community Center for Integrated Development (Cameroon);

Dalit Welfare Association (Nepal);

Eurasia Partnership Foundation (Armenia);

Family Policy Institute (South Africa);

Fundación Latinoamérica Reforma (Chile);

His Highness Maharaj Hanwant Singhji Charitable Trust (India);

Insan Defending Human Rights (Lebanon);

International Organization for Educational Development (India);

International Youth Council — Yemen Chapter (IYCY) ;

NORSAAC (Ghana);

North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) (India);

Sensitization Centre (Ghana);

Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust (India);

Southern African AIDS Trust (Association incorporated under Section 21) (South Africa);

The Legal Center for Women's Initiatives Sana Sezim (Kazakhstan);

Women Information Network (Nigeria);

Women's Rights and Health Project Ltd/Gte (Nigeria);

Youth Initiative for Drug Research Information Support and Education (Nigeria);

AlNajat Charity Society (Kuwait);

Centre d’étude et de prospective stratégique (France);

Conflict Armament Research Ltd. (United Kingdom);

Coptic Orphans Support Association (United States);

Dementia Alliance International (United States);

ESCR-Net — International Network for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Inc . (United States);

European Coalition for Just and Effective Drug Policies (ENCOD)(Belgium); and

Family Planning NSW (Australia).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following organizations:

Foundation for Development Planning, Inc. (United States) — as the representatives of Cuba asked for further information about the entity’s presence, activities and partners in the Caribbean and Latin American region;

Fundación Mujeres (Spain) — as the representatives of Cuba asked for further information about the entity’s presence, work and partners in Latin America;

Global Center on Cooperative Security Inc. (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the entity to submit more information about its funding from the Ford Foundation and about the projects undertaken with that contribution;

Global Detention Project (Switzerland) — as the representative of Libya asked the organization to explain why there is no expenditure to fund projects. The representative of China asked the entity to correct erroneous terminology regarding Taiwan. The representative of India asked the entity to explain what data points imply on the interactive map shown on its website;

Global Network of Women Peacebuilders, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked the entity to explain its fiscal separation with ICAN and provide a breakdown of funding sources and a list of projects undertaken with those contributions;

Harvard International Relations Council, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the entity to provide further explanation about how it contributes to the work of the Economic and Social Council and about its stance on the role of the United States in international relations and multilateralism. He also asked for further information about the entity’s work and partners in Latin America;

Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety (Switzerland) — as the representative of Burundi asked the group for details on the projects undertaken by partners listed in its application;

Institute of the Black World 21st Century Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked the entity to clarify its position on Palestine, and the representative of Cuba asked whether it works in Cuba and, if so, requested a list of partner organizations there;

International Network of Civil Liberties Organizations (INCLO) (Switzerland) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the entity to provide more information about funding from Open Society Foundation and Ford Foundation;

MenEngage Global Alliance (United States) — as the representative of Burundi asked the entity to provide details of its activities in Burundi;

National Peace Corps Association (United States) — as the representative of China asked the entity to correct terminology regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong, and the representative of Cuba asked for more information about its activities in Central America and the Caribbean;

Norwegian Church Aid — as the representative of Cuba asked for further information about the entity’s projects and partners in Latin America;

War Child (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Israel asked the entity to explain its activities in the Gaza Strip and requested it to ensure that it will not work with the Hamas terrorist organization;

Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked for further details about the funding it receives from various international organizations and about the projects undertaken by that funding for the last two years;

Al-Shafa'a Humanitarian Organization (Iraq) — as the representative of India sought a breakdown of funding sources, including details of grants received;

Arab Program for Human Rights Activists (Egypt) — as the representative of Cuba asked the entity to explain what share of its budget comes from renting premises and conducting training courses. He also asked how it designs and selects projects given that it is 100 per cent funded by Transparency International;

Asamblea Permanente por los Derechos Humanos La Matanza (Argentina) — as the representative of Turkey asked about the entity’s decision-making process, requesting it to explain how executive board members are elected.

Asia Pacific Transgender Network (Thailand) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for a complete list of countries where the NGO operates;

Associación Red de Mujeres Afrolatinoamericanas, Afrocaribeñas y de la Diáspora (Nicaragua) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the entity to explain the results of its work and provide a plan of work for 2020 and 2021;

Association Mauritanienne Action pour le Développement Humain (Mauritania) — as the representative of China sought details about the entity’s projects on human rights protection, and the representative of Cuba asked for more specific information about the international organizations it partners with and the projects undertaken jointly;

Association mauritanienne d'appui aux nécessiteux (Mauritania) — as the representative of Sudan asked for more details on a project investment in 2018 and the beneficiaries of that project;

Blue Cross & Blue Crescent Society (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to provide more information about activities conducted in 2019;

Cairo Foundation for Development and Law (Egypt) — as the representative of Bahrain asked the entity to explain how it can operate when it lacks funding;

China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the entity to explain the outcome of its work, particularly assistance for streamlining legislation;

Coordination Waï (Eveil) relative à l'unité nationale et la lutte contre l’esclavage (Mauritania) — as the representative of Burundi sought updated information on the group’s projects and budget;

Dimdim Humanitarian Relief Foundation (Iraq) — as the representative of Libya requested a written summary of a paper on the International Forum for Minorities;

Direct Focus Community Aid (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to explain how they brought in foreign equity in and how it was used;

Drug Free Pakistan Foundation — as the representative of Pakistan sought more information about the entity’s work, including research and capacity building;

Drug Policy Network South East Europe (Serbia) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the entity to explain the nature of its cooperation with the Open Society Foundation;

Engineering Association for Development and Environment (Iraq) — as the representative of Turkey asked whether the entity works with any national, regional or international NGOs, and if so, requested it to explain their partnerships;

Environmental and Societal Development Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked for more information about the entity’s grassroots project, including its beneficiaries, project length and funding partners;

Formation Awareness and Community Empowerment Society (FACES) Pakistan — as the representative of Pakistan sought clarification from the entity about the “Neighbours for Peace” programme as it apparently pursued it after 2010, which contradicts the answer the entity gave to the Committee;

GIN SSOGIE NPC (South Africa) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked if the entity has participated in any United Nations activities on behalf of NGOs with consultative status;

Gulshan-e-John (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan sought more information about the eight offices outside Pakistan and requested details if the entity carries out activities outside the country;

HUJRA Village Support Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to provide updates on the ongoing projects, including the scope of projects, funding and partners;

Human Development Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked the entity to explain project funding from other NGOs, including whether those organizations are also operational partners;

Individual Land Trust (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan sought more information about the entity’s young ambassadors of peace initiative;

Institute of Rural Management (Pakistan) — as the representative of India sought detailed information about the entity’s math educational programme, including funding sources;

Institutia Privata Centrul National de Studii si Informare pentru Problemele Femeii “Parteneriat pentru Dezvoltare” (Republic of Moldova) — as the representative of the Russian Federation sought more details about donors outside the country;

International Human Right Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan sought details about the group’s foreign offices, including whether they are registered in respective countries;

International Union for Sustainable Development (Egypt) — as the representative of India sought more information about a primary school project that was scheduled to start in October 2019, including the number of beneficiaries as well as details about implementing partners and funding sources;

Kaarvan Crafts Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to explain a discrepancy regarding its not-for-profit status as it sells art crafts;

Kurdistan Institute for Human Rights (Iraq) — as the representative of China sought details about the objectives of the project while the representative of India asked for breakdown of funding sources, including whether donors are individuals or institutions;

Le conseil promotionnel pour l'action des jeunes en Afrique (Congo) — as the representative of Cuba asked the entity to provide more information about its 2019 budget;

Ligue Mauritanienne pour l’appui aux initiatives associatives (Mauritania) — as the representative of Sudan asked the entity to provide information about its amount of funding and expenses in 2019, also requesting a list of foreign members;

Onelife Initiative for Human Development (Nigeria) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested the entity’s the most recent financial statements;

Organisation Tamaynut (Morocco) — as the representative of Burundi requested the entity’s most recent financial statements;

Organization of female conscience renewal (Morocco) — as the representative of Bahrain said that the NGO does not have a website and requested clarification on that;

Pak Special Persons Welfare Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan sought details about projects undertaken in 2019;

Pakistan International Human Rights Organization — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about a project undertaken in Pakistan in partnership with the Czech Republic;

Republican Social Information Center “Istiqbolli Avlod” (Uzbekistan) — as the representative of the Russian Federation said the entity lists a number of Russian NGOs as its partners, seeking an explanation about details of cooperation with them;

SOS Urgence (Mauritania) — as the representative of Libya asked the entity how it conducts activities with its low budget;

Safe Care Trust International (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to provide more information about the training sessions it conducted at local universities;

Réveil communautaire d'assistance aux victims (Burundi) — as the representative of China asked the group for a list of implementing partners outside the country;

Shuhada Organization SO (Afghanistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to clarify whether it carries out projects outside the countries where it registered and, if so, to provide more information about them;

Social Services Trust (India) — as the representative of India asked the entity to provide more information about its programmes, including where and how they are implemented, who the targeted beneficiaries are and who funds the programme;

The New Woman Foundation (Egypt) — as the representative of Cuba asked the entity to explain whether it works with foreign NGOs and with the Ministry of Labour of Egypt;

The Voice Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan sought updates on its activities after 2016;

Transnational Anti-Organized Crime Intelligence Group Inc. (TAOC-IG) (Philippines) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for a clarification about the entity’s mechanism for international cooperation, including whether it works with local NGOs registered with local authorities;

United National Organization of Human Rights (Egypt) — as the representative of India asked for information about sources of public sector funding, whether private-sector financial contributors have any role in the entity’s activities and details on its philosophic partners;

American Gays and Lesbians Foundation (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested a full list of countries in which it carries out activities;

Association pour la défense des droits de l’homme et des revendications démocratiques/culturelles du peuple Azerbaidjanais-Iran — « ARC » (France) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to provide a workable link to its website, also requesting a response on whether the amendment the Committee requested has been made;

Assyrian Aid Society of America Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Turkey asked where the funding for the entity’s refugee relief programme comes from;

Assyrian Documentation Centre (United States) — as the representative of Turkey asked for more information about the entity’s current partners and the projects undertaken together;

Baloch Voice Association (France) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity whether it partnered with United Nations Member States on the side events it undertook in Geneva;

Centre Zagros pour les Droits de l’Homme (Switzerland) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the entity to provide more information about the projects it undertook in recent years and planned ones for 2020;

Cercle Martin Buber (Switzerland) — as the representative of Turkey sought more information about the entity’s thematic expertise, such as peace education and interreligious dialogue;

Conflict Dynamics International, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for a list of NGOs it works with in different countries and a list of projects it conducts, and the representative of Israel requested an active link to its website;

Democracy Reporting International GmbH (Germany) — as the representative of China said that revisions have not been made to the three links to references to Taiwan;

Eri-Platform (Belgium) — as the representative of China asked for details on activities, the representative of Nigeria requested more information on efforts on the Horn of Africa, and the representative of Cuba wanted clarity on the scope of operations;

Ethiopian Genocide Committee 1935-1941, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Turkey asked for details on membership; and

Federal Bar Association (United States) — as the representative of China wanted further details on affiliated organizations.

Reclassification of Status

The Committee recommended a reclassification of consultative status of Plan International Inc. (United Kingdom) from “special” to “general”.

Interactive Dialogue

During a question-and-answer period in the afternoon, several NGO representatives responded to questions posed by the Committee.

A representative of Republican Social Information Center “Istiqbolli Avlod” (Uzbekistan) said her group works to counter human trafficking, partnering with Russian Federation organizations in providing citizens of Uzbekistan who find themselves on Russian territory. Her group offers a hotline for those in need, prevention activities that ensure safe migration, information dissemination and centres for training and languages classes. Partnering with other organizations is critical for her group’s effectiveness.

Responding to questions asked by the representative of the Russian Federation , who asked if the group provided financial support to Russian organizations, she said information materials are shipped to Russian partners and small grants are implemented with the Russian Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan and an organization in a church in Saint Petersburg to provide assistance to citizens abroad who find themselves in difficult situations, including situations of violence. In addition, a private agency is being established to send workers legally to work abroad.

The Committee then decided to defer the organization’s application.

A representative of Hope Worldwide Pakistan (New Zealand) said it works on the following thematic areas: human rights, gender equality, education for all, poverty reduction and disaster risk reduction. Funding comes from the private sector, donations and fundraising activities, which pay for goods and services, education and medical care in Thailand.

Answering questions posed by the representative of India , he said his group is a “faith-based” humanitarian organization due to its themes of hope and the acronym “faith”, which is based on fairness, honesty, inclusivity and providing opportunity for all. As for partnering with other organizations, he said it intends to work with others around the world. His group is active only in New Zealand, Pakistan and Thailand, through implementing partners. He would provide further details in writing on partners and implementing agencies.

The Committee then decided to defer the organization’s application.

A representative of International Legal Assistance Consortium (Sweden) said her group is comprised of about 50 organizations, including the International Bar Association and the World justice Project. Activities include providing technical and legal assistance in fragile countries, partnering with judges and lawyers around the world, with a vision of equal access to justice for all. Areas of operation include West Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Syria.

Offering answers to questions posed by the representative of the Russian Federation , she said there are no formal agreements with countries in which her group works, but activities include cooperation with prosecutors and others in the legal system. No direct assistance is currently being given to any prosecutors in these countries. She said she would be providing details in writing regarding her group’s efforts in Syria.

Responding to a question from the representative of Israel , she said Sweden and the United States fund the group and she would provide further details in writing.

The Committee then decided to defer the organization’s application.