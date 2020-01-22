Continuing its 2020 regular session, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today recommended 63 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on the status of 57 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which are granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on numerous applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their respective organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 23 January, to continue its session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following entities:

Federación Mexicana de Universitarias (Mexico);

Fondation Jérôme Lejeune (France);

Foundation for International Development/Relief (Japan);

Fédération internationale d'astronautique IAF (France);

Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (United States);

Green Moon (Georgia);

Habitat Derneği (Turkey);

Human Impacts Institute, Inc. (United States);

IMUNA, Incorporated (United States);

Imagine Empowerment through Music (Israel);

Incorporated Association Happy People (Republic of Korea);

Instituto de Estudios y Divulgación sobre Migración, A.C. (Mexico);

Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (United States);

JFMO Servicios en Intermediación Pública A en P (Mexico);

Khair al Kuwait Charity Organization ;

Lidè Foundation (United States);

Life Project 4 Youth (LP4Y) (France);

MakeSense (France);

Milagros Day Worldwide, Inc. (United States);

Missão Saúde para a Humanidade (Portugal);

NGO Committee on Sustainable Development — NY Inc (United States);

National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support — Malta ;

Native Children's Survival (United States);

Nutrition International (Canada);

Orchid Project Limited (United Kingdom);

Osdife Osservatorio sulla Sicurezza e Difesa CBRNe (Italy);

P.R.S.D. — Associação Provedores de Respostas Sociais para o Desenvolvimento (Portugal);

PEAC Institute A NJ Nonprofit Corporation (United States);

Parvati.org (Canada);

Soul Sustainable Progress (SSP) (United States);

Stichting Health Action International (Netherlands);

Stiftelsen Flowminder (Sweden);

Svenska Naturskyddsföreningen (Sweden);

Team Rubicon UK ;

The ANORW Police & Emergency Services of Ottawa Watershed (Canada);

The Australian Council of Social Service Incorporated ;

The Born Free Foundation Limited (United Kingdom);

The Center for Oceanic Awareness, Research, and Education, Inc. (United States);

The Center for Water Security and Cooperation (United States);

The Fred Hollows Foundation Limited (Australia);

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (United Kingdom);

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc. (United States);

The Language Conservancy (United States);

The Millennium Promise Alliance, Inc. (United States);

The Promise (Republic of Korea);

The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge (United Kingdom);

The independent noncommercial organization “Road safety promotion centre: Movement for safe traffic” (Russian Federation);

Verband der deutschen hoehlen — und Karstforscher e.V. (Germany);

Via Vitae — Associação Portuguesa a Favor da População Sénior (Portugal);

Višva Guru Díp Hindu Mandir — české hinduistické společenství (Czech Republic);

Women Against Mutilations: WAM (Switzerland);

Women Wage Peace (registered association) (Israel);

Women for Afghan Women, Inc. (United States);

World Development Foundation, Inc. (United States);

World Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Inc. (Norway);

Worldwide Veterinary Service (United Kingdom);

Yahola Tribal Nation-CSO, Inc. (United States);

Yedidim for youth and society (Israel);

Yolse, Santé Publique et Innovation (Switzerland);

Youth Leading Change (Aharai!) (Israel);

Afghanistan Democracy and Development Organization ;

Fundación SES (Sustentabilidad, Educación, Solidaridad) (Argentina); and

Erasmus Student Network (Belgium).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following organizations:

Foreningen Tryggere Ruspolitikk (Norway) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked if its funding is connected to specific projects as well as cost of project implementation;

Global Action for Trans* Equality Inc. (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation sought further information about which countries it operates, whether it works with local partners, and how it works with local authorities;

Global Aid for Africa (GAA) (United States) — as the representative of Libya sought more details about the selection of its members and the role of its members in Libya, as well as whether it works with local partners there;

International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) (Netherlands) — as the representative of Cuba asked about the international conference that the organization convened in Argentina in 2019, seeking details, including the number of countries represented and the event’s impact;

INPUD Limited (United Kingdom) — as the representative of the Russian Federation sought details on the organization’s funding sources;

Ilankai Thamil Sangam, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Sudan asked the organization to provide more information on its activities and projects in 2020 and elaborate on the goals of these projects;

Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (United States) — as the representative of China said that the organization categorized Taiwan as a country and asked the organization to correct the error;

Interfaith Encounter Association (Israel) — as the representative of China asked the organization to correct information on its website regarding the terminology referring to Taiwan;

International Commission on Violence against Women and Girls, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide more information on the global expert consultation it conducted in June 2018, also asking it to submit proper financial statements that provide the general overview of the organization [the Secretariat explained that the tax document provided by the organization has sufficiently detailed financial information, including income and expenditure];

International Funders for Indigenous Peoples Inc. (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization to provide more information on its activities on his country’s territory, and the representative of China asked the organization to correct terminology regarding Taiwan and the autonomous region of Tibet;

International Medical Crisis Response Alliance — Direct Operation (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked whether the organization conducted any activities in Syria, and, if so, whether it cooperated with the country’s authorities;

International Society of Criminology (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to correct erroneous terminologies on its website, including a reference to Taiwan;

Internet Sans Frontières (France) — as the representative of India sought more information about the roles and responsibilities of the organization’s members in different countries, and as the representative of Cuba asked whether the organization conducts activities and projects in Latin America aside from Brazil;

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (Canada) — as the representative of Pakistan sought further details on specific projects;

Lifelong Learning Platform (Belgium) — as the representative of Burundi asked the group to explain its connections with two international organizations, which provides 72 per cent of its funding, and the representative of Nicaragua sought clarification on the organization’s financial status;

NATAL — Israel Trauma Center for Victims of Terror and War (Israel) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for a list of organizations that made financial contributions to the NGO;

Nobel Women’s Initiative (Canada) — as the representative of India asked about the organization’s relationship with partners in programme countries and whether it is registered in those countries;

Organisation Européenne des Centres Islamiques (OECI) (Switzerland) — as the representative of Libya sought more information about the organization’s working relationship with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR);

Panhellenic Union of Cappadocian Associations (Greece) — as the representative of Turkey asked for a list of its members;

PeaceCorea (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Cuba sought an explanation how the organization carries out projects without a budget devoted to these projects;

People for Equality and Relief in Lanka Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China sought more information about its partners;

Photographers Without Borders (Canada) — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide more information about its activities during UN-Women conferences;

Ray of Hope People (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China sought more information about the organization’s activities in Sri Lanka and its collaboration with the Government;

Razom Inc. (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked whether volunteers can vote in the election of this NGO’s board of directors;

Rotarian Action Group Addiction Prevention (Belgium) — as the representative of Burundi sought more information about where the organization’s eight members come from;

Réseau européen pour l'Afrique centrale — European Network for Central Africa (Belgium) — as the representative of Burundi asked for more details about the organization’s activities in three Great Lakes region countries and whether it has already carried out projects in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo;

Secours Islamique France — as the representative of Cuba asked for a breakdown of the group’s budget and details regarding its external projects in 2018 and 2019;

Shurat HaDin (R.A.) (Israel) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for a full list of countries where the organization operates, and whether it works with local partners or has branches;

Sosyal Akıl Derneği (Turkey) — as the representative of Nicaragua sought explanation about why funding is not devoted to projects;

South Asian Legal Clinic (Ontario) (Canada) — as the representative of India asked about the scope of the activities, including legal advice provided to persons coming from South-East Asia, and whether it has international partners;

Stonewall Equality Limited (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked the organization to correct wordings about Hong Kong and Taiwan;

SuperHealth Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China demanded that the organization use the correct name of Taiwan on articles published on its website;

Tai Studies Center (United States) — as the representative of India inquired about the organization’s funding as 98 per cent of its income comes from the Government and also sought more information about its relationship with Asian Home Care, and as the representative of Cuba asked how the organization maintains its independence given that it is almost entirely funded by the Government;

The American India Foundation (United States) — as the representative of India asked the organization to provide a full list of partner NGOs in different countries and explain how it is addressing its budget deficit;

The ONE Campaign (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested more details about the sources of income with a breakdown;

The Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information whether the organization is working towards resolving interreligious conflict;

Together for Girls, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to explain how it coordinates activities in Latin American countries;

Uluslararası Doktorlar Derneği (Turkey) — as the representative of India asked for details on projects undertaken by this organization in India and a list of its partners there;

Verein Euro Mea (Switzerland) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization to elaborate on its work in his country;

We Effect (Sweden) — as the representative of India asked the organization to explain if the projects listed in its application are ongoing or have been carried out, and submit details on new activities, if there are any;

Wikimedia Foundation Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Bahrain asked the organization to explain how it checks facts and ensures accurate transmission of information for educational purposes;

Women’s Earth and Climate Caucus (United States) — as the representative of India asked the group for a breakdown of its different sources of funding;

WomenStrong International (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide a breakdown of its funding as it receives all contributions from philosophic sources;

Aula Abierta (Venezuela) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to clarify how it can possibly carry out projects when they don’t develop any;

Global Village Forum Chakwal c/o Shaheen Degree College Chappar Bazar Chakwal (Pakistan) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to explain a gap between income and expenditure;

Grupo de Análisis para el Desarrollo (Peru) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to explain how it retains its independence when it receives 80 per cent of funding from the Government;

Mulabi Association Latin American Work Group for Sexual Rights Civil Association (Costa Rica) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization to explain in what capacity it participated in United Nations meetings;

The Assembly of Unified Ummah Youth Non-governmental Organization (Iran) — as the representative of Israel said the organization uses language “the Zionist regime” on its website, asking it to clarify what it refers to and explain the aim of its many activities;

Arms Control Association (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organizations to provide more details about its activities in Latin America;

Associazione European Federation for Freedom of Belief (Italy) — as the representative of China asked about how it worked with a particular member listed on its application in 2019;

Committee for Justice (Switzerland) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for an explanation on how it is addressing its financial deficit;

Fondation Mérieux USA, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide information about its work and partnerships in Latin America;

Forum international des plateformes nationales d’ONG (France) —— as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to explain how it retains its independence when it receives 80 per cent of funding from the European Commission.

Interactive Discussion

During a question-and-answer period in the afternoon, several NGO representatives responded to questions posed by the Committee.

A representative of Associação Nacional de Juristas Evangélicos — ANAJURE (Brazil) said that the organization works to defend fundamental human rights. The entity has 600 members with legal qualifications, with a majority working outside Brazil, including Portugal, Jordan and the United States. The representative of Cuba asked if different rates of membership contributions affect the rights of members. The NGO representative said there are four different contribution rates, including for students and seniors, and there is no difference in voting rights. The representative of Cuba asked how the organization funds humanitarian projects. The NGO representative said that members work on a voluntary basis. The representative of Cuba asked for a written response detailing the projects and their sponsors.

The Committee then decided to defer the organization’s application.

A representative of Lifelong Learning Platform (Belgium) said that the entity is a civil society organization with 41 umbrella European member organizations, working for high quality inclusive education. In response to an earlier question from the Committee, he said the budget deficit shown in the application was a one-time adjustment of asset depreciation. The loss was insignificant and did not impede its activities. About the funding from the Government of Belgium, he said it allows the organization to hire Belgium nationals. Other NGOs in Belgium that are accredited with the Economic and Social Council benefit from the same funding. The representative of Burundi requested a written response. The representative of Greece said the NGO representative answered the question and he does not see the need for a written response. The representative of Cuba said written responses are necessary as Committee members do not work in individual capacity and need to consult with their capitals. The representative of Burundi asked how the organization maintains its independence when one or two staff members are financed by a Government. The NGO representative said that receiving funds is a common practice and it is used for employability of Belgium nationals.

The Committee then decided to defer the organization’s application.

The representative of World Association for Sexual Health (United Kingdom) said that the organization is a foremost scientific institution focusing on Sustainable Development Goals 3, 4 and 5. Ever since it applied in 2014, it has duly answered questions from the Committee. In response to a question from the representative of the Russian Federation about its registration, she said the entity is officially registered in the United Kingdom but is incorporated under United States law. The representative of Burundi asked the entity to describe its work and partners in Africa, requesting an exhaustive list of partner entities. The representative of Pakistan asked for a detailed explanation of its activities in Pakistan, especially its work with one particular partner. The NGO representative said there is one member organization in South Africa and the entity hopes to expand its network in Africa. The entity has provided the exhaustive list that can be found on its website. The entity has not heard from the partner in Pakistan, but at one point, it was working to empower youth. The representative of Pakistan asked for a detailed written response regarding the partner and its activities. The representative of Greece urged Committee members to take full advantage of NGOs that are present. The representative of Mexico appealed to Committee members to use their rights to request a written response if there is a genuine need. The representative of China said each Committee member has a right to pose questions and asking for written responses is common. The representative of Pakistan said there are cases that lack sufficient information. The representative of the Russian Federation stressed the need for documentation as some issues discussed during the question and answer sessions are complicated, adding that Committee members do not work in personal capacity and must consult with their capitals.

The Committee then decided to defer the organization’s application.

The representative of Centre international pour la paix et les droits de l'homme (CIPADH) (Switzerland) said the entity works to disseminate ideas of the United Nations to younger generations through such means as theatre production, round-table films and open-air centres. The representative of the Russian Federation asked the entity to explain its participation in Human Rights Council meetings. The representative of China asked about its association with International Refugee Center in Libya. The NGO representative said the entity participated in Human Right Council meetings as a visitor, and it helped the Libyan organization to have access to United Nations documents. The representative of Cuba inquired about an amendment to its statute and said it will carefully review the amendment.

The Committee then decided to defer the organization’s application.