Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of today’s meetings of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release NGO/900.

General Statements

The representative of Mexico , speaking on behalf of a cross-regional group of Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) members, said the international community must create an enabling environment for civil society both within countries and in the United Nations system. “Civil society plays an important role in bringing new perspectives to [United Nations] discourse”, he said, stressing that such groups remain vital to hold Governments accountable to their international commitments. Welcoming the fact that the number of NGOs applying for consultative status continues to increase each year, he also noted the need to address certain aspects of the Committee’s work to render it more effective and efficient. In that regard, he spotlighted unnecessary accreditation delays that hinder the work of some organizations. “Members of the Committee should not use the review process as a method to stymie the participation of civil society organizations that express views with which a Government disagrees”, he said.

The representative of the United States said her delegation has serious concerns with any Committee member that insists that NGOs use so-called correct United Nations terminology as a condition for receiving consultative status. NGOs should be free to refer to “Taiwan” or to special administrative or autonomous regions such as “Hong Kong”, “Macau” and “Tibet”. Insisting on the use of alternative terminology would have the effect of censoring NGOs and stifling civil society voices at the United Nations. Citing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Committee’s mandate as set out in Economic and Social Council resolution 1996/31 and an opinion from the Office of Legal Affairs, she said NGOs can use any terminology they choose without their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations being impugned.

The representative of Turkey said that, with their expertise and on-the-ground experience, NGOs have the ability to understand and convey the needs and concerns of the people. Expressing full support for the establishment of consultative relations between the Economic and Social Council and NGO groups, she said the surging number of applications for consultative status nevertheless impacts the Committee’s workload. In that vein, she underlined the need for members to keep in mind their duty to be diligent in evaluating applications in accordance with Economic and Social Council resolution 1996/31 and commended steps taken towards enhanced transparency and efficiency.

The representative of the European Union said NGOs speak truth to power and often give voice to those most excluded. It is therefore disappointing that groups from the global South continue to be underrepresented compared to their Northern counterparts, he said, voicing concern that the current accreditation process lacks transparency, objectivity and efficiency. Spotlighting instances of repetitive questioning and unjustified delays that disproportionately affect groups that work on such issues as human rights, he said such organizations often face what often amounts to “de facto rejections”. Allegations against NGO groups should be supported by evidence and shared with them in sufficient time as to allow a reasonable chance to respond. In that regard, he called upon all members not to hijack the Committee for national or politicized objectives and to guarantee an enabling environment for NGOs domestically.

The representative of the United Kingdom , associating herself with the European Union, underscored her country’s commitment to championing the work of civil society globally, including at the United Nations. “Sadly, we don’t always give civil society the platform they deserve”, she said, adding that the Committee’s role is to facilitate access to the Organization by civil society, not to impede it with bureaucracy. She added that it was a shame that the Committee held no consultations with civil society in 2019, as it did in 2018. Hopefully, those consultations will be reinstated this year.

The representative of China , pointing to article 2 of resolution 1996/31, said any application for consultative status should abide, first of all, by the purposes and principles of the Charter, including the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States. In China’s view, using correct terminology is a basic criterion for applying for NGO status, he said, adding that such organizations should not put forward applications merely on the basis of their own charters or articles of association. Using correct terminology has nothing to do with freedom of speech, he said, adding that China does not agree at all with a certain member’s “jungle-law philosophy”.

The representative of India , speaking on the Committee’s methods of work, welcomed its decision to include additional screening questions on connections that applicants might have with entities on the Security Council’s sanctions lists. She noted two instances in which applications referred by the Committee to the Economic and Social Council were reversed due to links to terrorism.

…