Palestinian Rights Committee to Convene Special Meeting for International Day of Solidarity, at New York Headquarters, 1 December

The United Nations marks the passage of General Assembly resolution 181 (ii) of 1947 every year as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, with special meetings and events at Headquarters in New York, and at the UN offices in Vienna, Geneva, Nairobi and elsewhere, organized on or around 29 November.

The 2020 International Day will be observed on 1 December with special meetings. At New York Headquarters, the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, a body of the United Nations General Assembly promoting the right of the Palestinian people to self‑determination and independence, will convene high‑level officials of Member States, the Secretary‑General, intergovernmental organizations and representatives of civil society.

They are expected to make statements on the question of Palestine and attend, at 10 a.m., the official launch of a virtual exhibit focusing on the qall built in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which has been ruled illegal by the International Court of Justice in its advisory opinion of 9 July 2004 . The exhibition explores this through the words of various advocates and public personalities, and through images from artists and human rights activists who have used the wall as a canvas to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people. These events will be broadcast live via UN Web TV [http://webtv.un.org] and the exhibition will be available on the United Nations website: https://www.un.org/unispal/2020-solidarity-day/.

Activities on the occasion will also be organized by governmental bodies and civil society organizations, in cooperation with United Nations information centres around the world.

The General Assembly will convene on 2 December 2020 for its annual debate on the question of Palestine, and is expected to adopt, by a large majority, a draft resolution outlining the parameters for a just solution to this outstanding question.

For further information, please visit: https://www.un.org/unispal/. Viewers are encouraged to use the hashtag #Rights4Palestine and #PalestineDay on their social media and to tag the Committee’s social media pages using Twitter and Instagram: @UNISPAL, Facebook: @UN.palestinianrights.

There will be live updates from the Committee’s Twitter account and Facebook page.