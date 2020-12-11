General Assembly Adopts 34 Draft Resolutions, Decisions from Fourth Committee, Including Texts on Middle East, Decolonization, Information Questions

Upon the recommendation of its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), the General Assembly adopted 34 draft resolutions and 3 draft decisions today, on questions ranging from the Israeli‑Palestinian conflict and decolonization to the effects of atomic radiation and the peaceful uses of outer space.

The Assembly adopted the resolution “Assistance to Palestine refugees” by a recorded vote of 169 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 7 abstentions (Cameroon, Canada, Kiribati, Madagascar, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau). By that text, the General Assembly expresses grave concern at the difficult situation of Palestine refugees under occupation, in particular those in the Gaza Strip, underlining the importance of assistance and urgent reconstruction efforts in the blockaded enclave. The Assembly calls upon all donors to continue strengthening their efforts to meet the anticipated needs of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), including for recent emergency, recovery and reconstruction appeals and plans for Gaza, as well as regional crisis response plans to address the situation of Palestine refugees in Syria.

It went on to adopt the resolution “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” by a recorded 162 votes in favour to 4 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, United States), with 9 abstentions (Australia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Guatemala, Kiribati, Madagascar, Malawi, Nauru, Solomon Islands). By that text, the General Assembly expresses deep concern about the Agency’s critical financial situation, noting that contributions have been neither predictable nor sufficient to meet its growing needs. As such, the Assembly stresses the need for further efforts to comprehensively address UNRWA’s recurrent funding shortfalls, while also commending its measures to address the financial crisis, such as implementing the Medium Term Strategy and various internal measures.

Further by that text, however, the Assembly also expresses profound concern that, despite those steps, the UNRWA’s programme budget, funded primarily through voluntary contributions from Member States and intergovernmental organizations, faces persistent shortfalls, increasingly threatening the Agency’s core programmes. By other terms, the Assembly calls upon Israel to ensure the expedited and unimpeded import of all necessary construction materials into Gaza and to reduce the burdensome cost of importing UNRWA supplies. It also calls upon donors to ensure early annual voluntary contributions, less earmarking and multi‑year funding.

The Assembly also adopted the draft “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” by a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 5 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Nauru, United States), with 12 abstentions. By that text, the General Assembly requests that the Secretary‑General take all appropriate steps to protect Arab properties, assets and property rights in Israel. Further, it calls upon Israel to render all facilities and assistance to the Secretary‑General in the resolution’s implementation, and upon all parties concerned to provide the Secretary‑General with any pertinent information concerning such property in Israel. Moreover, the Assembly urges the Palestinian and Israeli sides, as agreed between them, to deal with the important issue of Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues within the framework of final‑status peace negotiations.

In another recorded vote, the Assembly narrowly adopted the resolution “Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories”, by 76 in favour to 14 against, with 83 abstentions. By its terms, the General Assembly requests that the Special Committee continue to investigate Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially violations of the Geneva Convention. It also requests that the Special Committee regularly submit periodic reports on the situation to the Secretary‑General and continue to investigate the treatment and status of prisoners and detainees.

The Assembly then adopted the resolution “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan”, by a recorded vote of 150 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Israel, Hungary, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, United States), with 17 abstentions. By that text, the General Assembly condemns acts of violence, destruction, harassment, provocation and incitement by Israeli settlers in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and calls upon Israel to accept the de jure applicability of the Geneva Convention and comply with all of its obligations under international law. Moreover, it demands that Israel comply with its legal obligations, as mentioned in the advisory opinion rendered on 9 July 2004 by the International Court of Justice.

Taking up the resolution “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”, the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 147 in favour to 10 against (Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 16 abstentions. By its terms, the General Assembly demands that Israel cease all practices and actions violating the human rights of the Palestinian people, including the killing and injury of civilians, the arbitrary detention and imprisonment of civilians, forced displacement, and any obstruction of humanitarian assistance, among other things. It also demands that Israel comply fully with the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention and cease all settlement activities, construction of the wall and any other measures aimed at altering the character, status and demographic composition of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Assembly then adopted the resolution “The occupied Syrian Golan” by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 3 against (Israel, Liberia, United States), with 20 abstentions. By that text, the General Assembly calls upon Israel to comply with the relevant resolutions and to desist from changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan, and in particular to desist from establishing settlements. Further, it calls upon Israel to desist from imposing Israeli citizenship and identity cards on Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Turning to decolonization questions, the Assembly adopted the draft “Information from Non‑Self‑Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” by a recorded vote of 175 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (France, Liberia, United Kingdom). By that text, the General Assembly requests that administering Powers transmit or continue to regularly transmit to the Secretary‑General statistical and other technical information relating to the economic, social and educational conditions in the Territories within a maximum period of six months following the expiration of the administrative year.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” by a recorded 174 votes in favour to 3 against (Israel, Liberia, United States), with 3 abstentions (Central African Republic, France, United Kingdom). By that text, the Assembly reaffirms its deep concern over the number and scale of natural disasters in the course of 2017 and their devastating impact on Caribbean Non‑Self‑Governing Territories. It also expresses concern about activities aimed at exploiting the natural and human resources of the Territories to the detriment of their inhabitants. Further, the Assembly calls upon administering Powers to ensure that the exploitation of marine and other natural resources in the Territories neither violates relevant United Nations resolutions nor adversely affects the interests of their peoples. It also calls upon those Powers to provide all necessary assistance to those in the Territories affected by hurricanes in order to alleviate humanitarian needs, support recovery and rebuilding efforts, and enhance emergency preparedness and risk reduction capabilities.

By a recorded 126 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 50 abstentions, the Assembly then adopted the draft “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations”. By its terms, the Assembly recommends that all States intensify their efforts to ensure full and effective implementation of the Declaration through specialized agencies and other entities of the United Nations system. It also urges those that have not yet provided assistance to Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to do so as soon as possible.

Taking up the draft “Dissemination of information on decolonization”, the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 173 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 2 abstentions (France, Togo). By that text, the General Assembly requests that the Department of Global Communications continue its efforts to update web‑based information on the assistance programmes available to Non‑Self‑Governing Territories. It also requests that the Department, alongside the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, implement the recommendations of the Special Committee on Decolonization.

The Assembly then took up the draft “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/75/23, chap. V, p.102), adopting it by a recorded 132 votes in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 45 abstentions. By that text, the General Assembly calls upon administering Powers to cooperate fully with the Special Committee to develop and finalize a constructive programme of work for the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to facilitate implementation of the Special Committee’s mandate as well as relevant resolutions. Moreover, it calls upon administering Powers to ensure that economic and other activities in the Territories do not adversely affect the interests of their peoples, but instead promote development. It also calls upon the administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in the Territories.

Taking up the draft resolution “Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism”, the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 150 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 21 abstentions. By its terms, the General Assembly declares the period 2021‑2030 the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism. As such, it calls upon Member States to intensify efforts to implement the plan of action for the Second International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism.

Following the Fourth Committee’s recommendation, the Assembly adopted several other texts without a vote, including “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non‑Self‑Governing Territories”, by which the General Assembly urges administering Powers to take effective measures to ensure widespread and continuous dissemination of State‑offered study and training facilities information in the Territories and provide all facilities necessary to enable students to avail themselves of such offers.

Without a vote, the Assembly also adopted a series of annual texts on the following individual Non‑Self‑Governing Territories: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands. Also without a vote, it adopted a draft resolution and a draft decision on the questions of Western Sahara and Gibraltar, respectively.

Acting again without a vote, the Assembly adopted drafts relating to atomic radiation, outer space affairs, special political missions and questions of information. It also took note of a report on the comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects.

Finally, the Assembly adopted, again without a vote, a draft decision on the Fourth Committee’s programme of work for the seventy‑sixth session.

Presenting the Fourth Committee’s reports for the Assembly’s consideration was that body’s Rapporteur.

Background

The General Assembly met this afternoon to take action on draft resolutions contained in the reports of its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) on the following agenda items: “Effects of atomic radiation” (document A/75/409); “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space” (document A/75/410); “United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” (document A/75/411); “Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” (document A/75/412); “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects” (document A/75/413); and “Comprehensive review of special political missions” (document A/75/414).

Also awaiting action were reports on: “Questions relating to information” (document A/75/415); “Information from Non‑Self‑Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/75/416); “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” (document A/75/417); “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document A/75/418); “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” (document A/75/419); “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/75/420); “Proposed programme of work and timetable of the Fourth Committee for the seventy‑sixth session of the General Assembly” (document A/75/422); and “Programme planning” (document A/75/421).

Opening Statement

Volkan Bozkir (Turkey), President of the General Assembly, emphasized the importance of the agenda items and applauded the pragmatism with which the Fourth Committee Bureau found ways to work with a virtual hybrid model to facilitate meetings.

Introduction of Reports

JASSIM SAYAR A. J. AL‑MAAWDA (Qatar), Rapporteur, introduced the Fourth Committee’s reports, saying they contain 34 draft resolutions and three draft decisions negotiated over the course of 10 formal and 2 informal virtual meetings, due to COVID‑19. Emphasizing the high level of cooperation prevailing within the Committee, he said it was able to complete its work effectively and constructively, despite the extraordinary and challenging circumstances arising from the pandemic.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The Assembly first took up a draft resolution related to the effects of atomic radiation (document A/C.4/75/L.4), adopting it without a vote. By the terms of that text, the General Assembly supports the Scientific Committee’s intentions and plans for the conduct of its programme of work, in particular its next periodic global surveys of exposure to radiation. The Assembly also asks the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to continue, within existing resources, to service the Scientific Committee and disseminate its findings to Member States, the scientific community and the public. Further by that text, the Assembly emphasizes the vital need for sufficient, assured and predictable funding for the Scientific Committee. As such, it requests that the Secretary‑General strengthen support for the Scientific Committee within existing resources, particularly with regard to the increase of operational costs in the case of a further increase in membership.

Acting again without a vote, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution “Continuity of the work of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and its subsidiary bodies” (document A/C.4/75/L.5). By its terms, the General Assembly recalls that the regular annual cycle of sessions of the Outer Space Committee and its subcommittees was disrupted in 2020 owing to the COVID‑19 pandemic. The Assembly agrees that the Committee should consider the substantive items and convene the working group, taking into account the concerns of all countries, in particular those of developing countries, at its sixty‑fourth session, in 2021.

The Assembly went on to adopt — by a recorded vote of 169 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 7 abstentions (Cameroon, Canada, Kiribati, Madagascar, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau) — the draft resolution “Assistance to Palestine refugees” (document A/C.4/75/L.9). By that text, the Assembly expresses concern about the negative implications of the severe financial crisis affecting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for the continued delivery of its core programmes. By further terms, the Assembly calls upon all donors to continue to strengthen their efforts to meet the Agency’s anticipated needs, including with regard to increased expenditures and needs arising from conflicts and instability in the region, and from the serious socioeconomic and humanitarian situation. The Assembly also invites India to become a member of the Agency’s Advisory Commission.

The Assembly then took up the draft “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” (UNRWA, document A/C.4/75/L.10), adopting it by a recorded 162 votes in favour to 4 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, United States), with 9 abstentions (Australia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Guatemala, Kiribati, Madagascar, Malawi, Nauru, Solomon Islands). By that text, the General Assembly expresses deep concern over UNRWA’s critical financial situation, caused by its structural underfunding as well as rising needs and expenditures resulting from the deterioration of socioeconomic and humanitarian conditions. It notes that contributions have not been predictable enough or sufficient to meet growing needs and remedy persistent shortfalls, which were exacerbated by the 2018 suspension of contributions from the Agency’s largest single voluntary donor.

By other terms, the Assembly commends UNRWA’s measures to address the financial crisis, including by implementing the Medium Term Strategy for 2016‑2021 and various internal steps to contain expenditures, reduce operational and administrative costs, maximize the use of resources and reduce funding shortfalls. However, it expresses concern about plans and measures to interfere with or obstruct the Agency’s operations, including in East Jerusalem, contrary to international law and the Convention on the Safety of United Nations and Associated Personnel.

Further by that text, the Assembly commends the Agency’s important role throughout its areas of operations in helping to prevent and contain the spread of COVID‑19. Moreover, the Assembly expresses its grave concern over attempts to discredit UNRWA despite its proven operational capacity and consistent implementation of its mandate.

The Assembly urges Israel, by other terms, to expeditiously reimburse UNRWA for all transit charges incurred and other financial losses sustained as a result of delays and restrictions on movement and access imposed by that country. Moreover, it calls upon Israel to cease obstructing the Agency’s movement and access, and to cease levying taxes, extra fees and charges.

Adopting the draft “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” (document A/C.4/75/L.11), by a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 5 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Nauru, United States), with 12 abstentions, the Assembly requests that the Secretary‑General take all appropriate steps to protect Arab properties, assets and property rights in Israel. Further, it calls upon Israel to render all facilities and assistance to the Secretary‑General in implementation of the present resolution. Moreover, the Assembly urges both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to deal with the important issue of Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues within the framework of final‑status peace negotiations.

The Assembly narrowly adopted the draft resolution “Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” (document A/C.4/75/L.12), by a recorded vote of 76 in favour to 14 against, with 83 abstentions. By that text, the General Assembly reiterates its demand that Israel cooperate with the Special Committee and requests that the latter continue to investigate Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially its violations of the Geneva Convention. Moreover, it requests that the Special Committee continue to investigate the treatment and status of thousands of prisoners and detainees, including children, women and elected representatives, in Israeli prisons and detention centres in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

By other terms, the Assembly requests that the Secretary‑General provide the Special Committee with all necessary facilities, including those required for its visits to the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It also requests that the Assembly continue to task the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) with assisting the Special Committee in the performance of its tasks.

The Assembly then adopted the draft “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/75/L.13), by a recorded 150 votes in favour to 7 against (Canada, Israel, Hungary, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, United States), with 17 abstentions. By its terms, the General Assembly condemns Israel’s settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as violations of international humanitarian law. It deplores, by other terms, Israel’s construction and expansion of settlements in and around occupied East Jerusalem, including its so‑called E‑1 plan, which aims to connect its illegal settlements and further isolate occupied East Jerusalem. The Assembly further deplores ongoing settlement activities in the Jordan Valley, which further fragment and undermine the contiguity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

By other terms, the Assembly condemns Israel’s demolition of Palestinian buildings in the neighbourhood of Wadi al‑Hummus, in the village of Sur Bahir, south of occupied East Jerusalem. Moreover, it reiterates its demand for the immediate and complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in all the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan. Further, the Assembly demands that Israel comply with its legal obligations, as mentioned in the advisory opinion rendered on 9 July 2004 by the International Court of Justice.

Taking up the draft “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem” (document A/C.4/75/L.14), the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 147 in favour to 10 against (Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 16 abstentions. By that draft, the General Assembly urges the parties to observe restraint and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric, especially in areas of religious and cultural sensitivity, including in East Jerusalem.

Also by that text, the Assembly demands that Israel cease all measures contravening international law, as well as discriminatory legislation, policies and actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory that violate the human rights of the Palestinian people. They include the killing and injury of civilians, the arbitrary detention and imprisonment of civilians, forced displacement and any obstruction of humanitarian assistance. The Assembly also demands that Israel cease all settlement activities, construction of the wall and any other measures aimed at altering the character, status and demographic composition of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in and around East Jerusalem.

The Assembly condemns, by further terms, all acts of violence, especially any use of force by the Israeli occupying forces against Palestinian civilians and including against journalists and medical and humanitarian personnel. It also condemns all acts of violence by militants and armed groups against Israeli civilian areas resulting in loss of life and injury.

Adopting the draft “The occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/75/L.15), by a recorded 151 votes in favour to 3 against (Israel, Liberia, United States), with 20 abstentions, the General Assembly calls upon Israel to comply with the relevant resolutions; desist from changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan; and in particular desist from establishing settlements. Further, it calls upon Israel to desist from imposing Israeli citizenship and identity cards on Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Speaking in an explanation of position, the representative of Brazil noted that draft resolution L.14 makes reference to holy places in Jerusalem, and suggested that the language of future resolutions should reflect the historical significance and importance of those sites for the three monotheistic religions.

Also today, the General Assembly adopted, by consensus, a draft resolution related to special political missions (document A/C.4/75/L.6), by which it stresses the need for the United Nations to continue improving its capabilities in the pacific settlement of disputes, including mediation, prevention and resolution of conflict, as well as peacebuilding and sustaining peace. It also stresses the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation between special political missions and concerned regional and subregional organizations.

Taking up questions relating to information, the Assembly adopted two draft resolutions by consensus.

First adopting draft resolution A — “Information in the service of humanity” (document A/75/21, chap. IV) — the Assembly urges all countries and organizations concerned to ensure the free and effective performance of journalists’ professional tasks and condemn resolutely all attacks against them. It further urges States and organizations to enhance regional efforts and cooperation among developing countries, as well as cooperation between developed and developing countries, to strengthen communications capacities and to improve the media infrastructure, especially in the areas of training and dissemination of information.

The Assembly also adopted draft resolution B — “United Nations global communications policies and activities” (document A/75/21, chap. IV) — by which it underlines that reform of the Department of Global Communications should take into account the priorities set out by the Committee on Information in that regard, as well as the importance of carrying out appropriate consultations with Member States.

By other terms, the Assembly calls for intensified cooperation for the effective dissemination of scientific knowledge, best practices and information regarding new diagnostics, drugs, future COVID‑19 vaccines and relevant guidelines. It also calls for promoting a “One Health” approach to preventing and tackling the risks of zoonotic diseases and pandemics such as COVID‑19.

Further by that text, the Assembly reiterates its growing concern that the issuance of daily press releases has not been expanded to all official United Nations languages. As such, the Department must design a strategy to deliver daily press releases in all official languages at the latest by the forty‑third session of the Committee on Information.

The Assembly then turned to several drafts on decolonization, first adopting the text “Information from Non‑Self‑Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/75/23, chap. V), by a recorded 175 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (France, Liberia, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly requests that administering Powers transmit to the Secretary‑General statistical and other technical information relating to the economic, social and educational conditions in the Territories within a maximum period of six months following the expiration of the administrative year.

By a recorded 174 votes in favour to 3 against (Israel, Liberia, United States), with 3 abstentions (Central African Republic, France, United Kingdom), the Assembly adopted the draft resolution “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” (document A/75/23, chap. V). By that text, the Assembly reaffirms its deep concern at the number and scale of natural disasters in the course of 2017 and their devastating impact on Caribbean Non‑Self‑Governing Territories. The Assembly also expresses concern about activities aimed at exploiting the natural and human resources of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to the detriment of their inhabitants.

Further by that text, the Assembly calls upon administering Powers to ensure that the exploitation of marine and other natural resources in the Territories does not violate relevant United Nations resolutions and does not adversely affect the interests of their peoples. It also calls upon those Powers to provide all necessary assistance to those in the Territories affected by recent hurricanes in order to alleviate humanitarian needs, support recovery and rebuilding efforts, and enhance emergency preparedness and risk reduction capabilities.

Also requiring a recorded vote was the draft “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document A/75/23, chap. V). The Assembly adopted it by 126 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 50 abstentions.

By that text, the Assembly recommends that all States intensify their efforts to ensure full and effective implementation of the Declaration through specialized agencies and other entities of the United Nations system. It also urges those that have not yet provided assistance to Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to do so as soon as possible.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted a text on offers of study and training for inhabitants of Non‑Self‑Governing Territories (document A/C.4/74/L.2). By its terms, the Assembly urges administering Powers to take effective measures to ensure widespread and continuous dissemination of State‑offered study and training facilities information in the Territories and provide all facilities necessary to enable students to avail themselves of such offers.

Also without a vote, the Assembly adopted a draft on Western Sahara (document A/C.4/75/L.3), as well as texts on the following individual Non‑Self‑Governing Territories: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands (document A/74/23).

Also today, the Assembly adopted — by a recorded vote of 173 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 2 abstentions (France, Togo) — the draft “Dissemination of information on decolonization” (document A/75/23, chap. V, draft resolution XVIII). By its terms, the General Assembly requests the Department of Global Communications to continue its efforts to update web‑based information on the assistance programmes available to the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories. It also requests that the Department, as well as the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, implement the recommendations of the Special Committee on Decolonization.

Next, the Assembly adopted the draft “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/75/23, chap. V, draft resolution XIX), by a recorded vote of 132 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 45 abstentions. By its terms, the General Assembly calls upon administering Powers to cooperate fully with the Special Committee on Decolonization to develop and finalize a constructive programme of work for the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to facilitate implementation of the Special Committee’s mandate as well as relevant resolutions. Moreover, it calls upon administering Powers to ensure that economic and other activities in the Territories do not adversely affect their peoples’ interests but instead promote development. It also calls upon the administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in the Territories.

The Assembly went on to adopt the draft resolution “Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism” (document A/75/23, chap. V, draft resolution XX), by a recorded vote of 150 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 21 abstentions. By that text, the Assembly declares the period 2021‑2030 the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism. As such, it calls upon Member States to intensify their efforts to implement the plan of action for the Second International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted two draft decisions, one titled “Question of Gibraltar” (document A/C.4/75/L.8) and the other concerning the proposed programme of work and timetable for its seventy‑sixth session (document A/C.4/75/L.7).

Finally, the Assembly took note of the Fourth Committee’s report on programme planning (document A/75/421).