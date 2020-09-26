General Assembly plenary: general debate

Note: A complete summary of today’s General Assembly general debate will be available later today following the conclusion of the afternoon meeting.

Statements

NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minister of India , said the international community must ask itself if the character of the Organization, constituted in the circumstances prevailing in 1945, is relevant today. Notwithstanding its several stellar achievements, he noted, the world has witnessed several wars, including civil wars, as well as terrorist attacks and the refugee crisis. Where is the United Nations in the joint fight against the pandemic? Calling for reform in the Organization’s responses, processes and its very character, he said the people of India have been waiting a long time for United Nations reform. Expressing concern as to whether the reform process will ever reach its logical conclusion, he demanded: “How long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?”

Pointing out that his country is the world’s largest democracy, with more than 18 per cent of its population, he said the ideals upon which the United Nations was founded have much in common with India’s own fundamental philosophy. Treating the whole world as one family is part of India’s culture, character and thinking, he added, noting the participation of Indian soldiers in about 50 United Nations peacekeeping missions. During the current raging pandemic, he continued, India’s pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries, and its vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity. It will also help all countries enhance their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines, he assured delegates.

He went on to state that India will fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council starting in January 2021 and will not hesitate to raise its voice against terrorism, the smuggling of illegal weapons and drugs, as well as money-laundering. The lessons of India’s developmental journey, marked by ups and downs, will strengthen the path to global welfare, he affirmed. India has brought more than 400 million people into the formal financial sector and today, is one of the leaders in digital transactions. He went on to cite a programme to provide piped drinking water to 150 million rural households and a huge project to connect 600,000 villages with broadband optical fibre. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy, he stressed.

PRAVIND KUMAR JUGNAUTH, Prime Minister, Minister for Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity of Mauritius , detailed his Government’s drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, among them sanitary confinement and a package of public health initiatives. Today, there are only a few imported cases that are being monitored, he said. Thanking the World Health Organization (WHO) for its timely advice, he said the pandemic has eroded hard-won development gains in the services, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. He went on to call for the fair distribution of a vaccine, once developed, at a price affordable to all. Hardly had Mauritius gained control over COVID-19, he continued, when the ship MV Wakashio ran aground on the pristine reefs at Pointe d’Esny on 25 July, after which 800 tons of fuel oil leaked into lagoons and surrounding areas. On 16 August, the ship split in two, creating the worst environmental disaster Mauritius has ever faced.

Recalling the naval incident off the coast of Sri Lanka weeks later, he underscored the need for a robust regional disaster prevention and management system, and a review of the rules governing bunkers and tankers. Given the position of Mauritius in a busy sea lane between the West and Far East, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) should address these matters, he urged. More broadly, he noted that the pandemic has led to a focus on national needs at the expense of — and in competition with — those of the wider world, pointing out that borders have been closed and people are voicing their frustrations. “We, as leaders, need to be attentive to these developments,” he said, stressing the need to ensure that the world economy does not sink into depression, that the Sustainable Development Goals are on track, and that Paris Agreement commitments are upheld. In drafting a legally binding instrument on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, he said, coastal States should enjoy full rights over marine organisms in the extended continental shelf, whether they are found on the seabed or above.

He went on to argue in favour of permanent and non-permanent seats for Africa on the Security Council, pointing out specifically that the decolonization of Mauritius remains incomplete, despite the 2019 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice determining that the Chagos Archipelago is an integral part of its territory, and Assembly resolution 73/295, which required the United Kingdom to end its administration there by 22 November 2019. He urged the Assembly to ensure that all remnants of colonialism are dismantled and to help Mauritius resettle the forcibly displaced Chagos inhabitants. “I need not recall the horrendous conditions in which these innocent persons were made to leave their homes” — itself a crime compounded now by the systematic manner in which they are being prevented from returning, he said. Mauritius also looks forward to resolving the dispute over Tromelin island, he added, invoking the spirit of friendship that characterizes relations between his country and France.

XAVIER ESPOT ZAMORA, Head of Government of Andorra , expressed support for the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire and the Organization’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that the response must underpin a more sustainable and inclusive type of development that leaves nobody behind. While the pandemic has had negative effects on development gains, it must serve as an incentive to push for a paradigm change, he said. “The Government of Andorra is convinced that now is the right moment to build a better and greener world, both at a national level, by approaching sustainability in a transversal manner and as a main line of political action, and at an international level within the area of cooperation; because the world must be sustainable or it will cease to be.”

He went on to stress that sustained growth without the active participation of women will not be possible, urging Member States to prevent the pandemic disorder from being used to roll back women’s rights and to move forward with implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. Children must also be protected in all governmental actions when rebuilding after COVID-19, primarily in the area of education, he said. Turning to climate change, he recalled that Andorra approved the Paris Agreement on climate change without hesitation and passed a law on Energy Transition and the Fight against Climate Change, which reflects its contribution to that Agreement. In addition, Andorra has headed the Pro Tempore Secretariat of the Ibero-American Summit for two years under the motto “Innovation for Sustainable Development — Objective 2030”, he noted. The joint declaration adopted by the Environment Ministers at the Environment Conference on 16 September 2020 will allow States to build an environmental agenda among the 22 member States of the Ibero-American Conference, he added.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced giant steps in digitalization, with teleworking and distance learning becoming the norm and obliging millions to become technology-literate, he noted. It has also exposed cracks in systems like elder care, and deepening inequalities in households that cannot access technologies required for the shift currently under way. However, values such as solidarity, empathy and recognition of health-care professionals, as well as a sense of civility and common interests, are also flourishing, he noted. Calling upon the international community to appeal to the spirit and vision of the United Nations founders, he stressed that Member States have no time to lose. They must learn more about the Organization’s procedures and work with efficiency experts in order to respond to the Charter of the United Nations and in pursuit of peace and security, human rights and development, he said.

BORIS JOHNSON, Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service of the United Kingdom , said each Member State has waged its individual war against the virus and while putting one’s nation first is understandable, the international community is now tattered. Now is the time for humanity to reach across borders and repair the ugly rifts that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, he said, adding that there is a moral imperative for humankind to pursue joint efforts. As a former COVID-19 patient, he emphasized that WHO, despite its need for reform, remains the one body that can marshal humanity against the legion of diseases.

Humankind has endured eight outbreaks of a lethal virus over the past two decades, he noted, recalling that, in 2015, Bill Gates sounded alarm bells about the risk of a pandemic, but his pleas went unheeded. Citing efforts being conducted around the world on 100 potential vaccines, he warned against that quest becoming a contest for narrow national advantage. The health of every country depends on the whole world having access to a safe and effective vaccine, he stressed, warning against efforts to cut corners in ensuring vaccine safety.

He went on to call for greater efforts to avoid future crises, saying the United Kingdom will use its upcoming presidency of the Group of 7 (G-7) to create a new global approach to protecting against future pandemics. The initiative will focus on stopping new diseases before they start, in part by promoting research to prevent pathogens that can jump from animals to humans. He also pointed to the relevance of improving the manufacturing capacity for treatments and vaccines and of establishing a global pandemic early warning system. If future defences against a pandemic are breached, protocols must be in place to respond to emerging crises in a united way, he said. To facilitate access to vital equipment, he called on countries to be prepared to lift export controls whenever possible. The United Kingdom is determined to work with the United Nations to heal the divisions of the world, he assured.

SHEIKH HASINA, Prime Minister of Bangladesh , said the COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes the need for collective action because nobody is secure unless everyone is secure. Noting that lockdown measures implemented to fight the pandemic are taking a heavy toll on global economies, she said economic growth that characterized Bangladesh in the past few years is being erased. The Government is implementing stimulus packages to minimize the pandemic’s impact on businesses and national productivity and is expanding social services, she said, adding that it identified food security as a priority in response efforts. All measures are being taken to ensure Bangladeshis have access to adequate nutrition, she emphasized.

Noting that pandemic response and sustainable development go hand in hand, she said it is imperative to treat a vaccine as a global public good. Bangladesh continues efforts to transform itself into a middle-income country, but needs increased assistance to make the jump from least-developed to middle-income status, she said. The pandemic is not only affecting health and business sectors, it is also exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities, such as climate change, she said, pointing out that her country is reeling from a devastating cyclone and flood cycle. However, Bangladesh will advocate for a sustainable and climate-resilient path out of global crises.

She went on to state that the principle of “friendship to all and malice to none” underpins her Government’s foreign policy, warning the Assembly of rising hate speech, xenophobia and intolerance as a result of the pandemic. As part of its efforts to promote global stability, Bangladesh remains one of the largest contributors of troops to peacekeeping operations and continues to advocate for the women, peace and security agenda, she said. Bangladesh knows only too well the horrors of genocide and is providing temporary shelter to more than 1.1 million displaced Rohingya, she said, calling upon the international community to play a more effective role in addressing the crisis in neighbouring Myanmar.

JOSAIA VOREQE BAINIMARAMA, Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Sugar Industry, and Foreign Affairs of Fiji , noted his country’s fiftieth birthday and the Organization’s seventy-fifth anniversary, adding, however, that any celebration feels hollow against COVID-19’s global spread and the worsening climate emergency. “If there was ever a perfect storm of these dual crises, Fiji has seen it,” he said, citing the April landfall of category 4 Cyclone Harold in the midst of the country’s campaign to contain the virus. Fiji evacuated entire communities and saved lives without allowing a single new case, he recalled, describing the period as a turning point. “We knew that if we could overcome the virus in the harshest of conditions, it could be defeated.”

Thanks to rigorous containment efforts, fast and early testing, strict quarantining and a nationwide curfew, the Fijian public has now been free of the coronavirus for more than 150 days, he said, adding, however, that the country has not been spared economic devastation, with the tourism sector and garment industry coming to an overnight halt. “Climate change and the coronavirus may be very different beasts,” but the inequities they exposed are all too familiar for small developing States, he continued, noting that, once again, the worst impacts have fallen on those least equipped to bear them. While the purpose of the United Nations is timeless, the multilateral system it launched served the different needs of a different age. If global climate action mirrors the incoherent global response to this pandemic, “we will not prevent a sixth mass extinction event”, he warned. Billions or even trillions of dollars thrown at scientists’ feet decades on from now will not produce a silver bullet that saves the planet from unmitigated climate impacts.

Fiji has worked closely with the United Nations and development partners, he said, outlining its plan to “Recover better. Recover bluer. Recover greener. And recover together.” The Government has spent tens of millions of dollars in direct assistance to those left unemployed or underemployed, he noted, pointing to free education and health-care services, as well as social protections for more than 100,000 of its most vulnerable citizens. No Fijian has been cut off from water because they cannot afford their bills and 800 communities are powered by solar home systems, he said, pointing out that developing countries have asked for a mere 10 per cent of the historic stimulus packages the richest nations have deployed for themselves. “Twenty-twenty was meant to be the year we took back our planet; a super-year for nature, for the oceans, for the climate, for biodiversity, for food security,” he recalled, adding that the pandemic has short-changed those global commitments. The campaign for collective action must press ahead, he stressed, “in parliaments, in board rooms, in stock exchanges and in the hearts and minds of ordinary citizens everywhere in the world”, and that work begins with the United Nations.

[…]