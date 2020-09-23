General Assembly: General Debate

Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Statements

ŠEFIK DŽAFEROVIĆ, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina , said COVID‑19 brought forth challenges that could not have been imagined, sowing disaster around the world. It blocked physical connections between continents, regions, countries and peoples. “This was very demanding, and finally, traumatic,” he said, damaging both economies and the general quality of life. At the same time, that was the only way to protect human lives — a pursuit more important than economic growth. A strong solidarity arose, internationally and within individual societies, and people had the opportunity to understand who provided help to others. Thanking the friends who aided his country, he said Bosnia and Herzegovina likewise tried to respond to appeals for help. While not a European Union member, his country was grateful to take part in the European public procurement system, he said, adding that a vaccine must be made available to all humanity.

He went on to stress that global problems cannot be solved by one, three or five countries. Only a multilateral response, based on dialogue among as many countries as possible, provides a viable path forward. He pointed to the European Union’s historic €2 trillion recovery package — and its €300 million lifeline to Bosnia and Herzegovina alone — to demonstrate that solidarity is strong. Such unity has only strengthened his country’s commitment to integrate into the bloc. Over 25 years the Dayton Peace Agreement has proven to be a strong stabilization framework. However, he cited a lack or partial implementation of its provisions as a key shortcoming that must be addressed. “The Dayton Agreement must be fully implemented,” he assured, and equal rights for all citizens upheld in line with the European Convention on Human Rights. An upgrade to the pact will require broad political consensus. “There are no quick and easy changes,” and thus, “no quick and easy progress”.

Expressing support for a global ceasefire, and concern over the lack of progress in ending conflicts in Syria, Libya and Ukraine, he said Bosnia and Herzegovina also supports dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade. It is a reliable partner in regional efforts to strengthen security in the Western Balkans, placing good cooperation with its neighbours atop its foreign policy. While it resolves disputes in accordance with international law, he cited the issue of State border agreements as an unresolved issue, noting that his country concluded such an accord with Montenegro, however those with Serbia and Croatia have not been reached. Illegal migration has worsened, due to migrant routes from the Middle East, which pass through his country, a huge humanitarian problem. To address this challenge, Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to strengthen its border protection institutions, however, much greater support is needed from the European Union — and from migrant countries of origin. He also cited the emigration of young educated people as a huge problem and advocated the creation of a society based on equal opportunity, political stability and legal security, making it possible for young people to plan for their future. It is equally important to fulfill North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) obligations.

SHAVKAT MIRZIYOYEV, President of Uzbekistan , said the COVID‑19 pandemic vividly reveals humanity’s vulnerabilities and highlights the need for regular dialogue, trust and close cooperation. Member States must work towards achieving a fair global system that ensures basic rights and freedoms, he said, calling for the creation of an international code of voluntary commitment of States during pandemics under the auspices of the United Nations that reflects each country’s commitment to its citizens and international partners. For its part, Uzbekistan is strengthening social protection and health systems through special funding mechanisms, he said, pledging his support for the development and widespread use of essential drugs and vaccines.

He said the transformation process he heralded three years ago has forged a new Uzbekistan in which democratization is now irreversible. Parliamentary elections held in 2019 demonstrated growing political activism and highlighted the important role of civil society in the country. To further this transformation, gender equality has become a priority and the number of women in leadership positions is on the rise. “The human rights situation has also completely changed,” he said, noting that child labour was fully abolished. The Government is also implementing entrepreneurship and job creation policies to reduce poverty levels. Noting that nearly half the country’s population is young, he urged Member States to support his initiative to adopt the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Youth.

Turning to regional concerns, he said Central Asia’s leaders are pushing to deeply integrate the region into the global economic, transport and transit corridors and proposed the creation of a regional centre for the development of transport communications under the auspices of the United Nations. Identifying Afghanistan as an integral regional partner, he voiced support for that country’s peace talks and said efforts were under way to integrate it into the regional economy. On a global scale, he highlighted the risks posed by climate change and poverty and called for United Nations initiatives to protect and restore at‑risk ecosystems.

JÁNOS ÁDER, President of Hungary , said today’s situation could be seen as the prototype for the Anthropocene era as human beings have the biggest impact on changes to the planet. The question will be if the world can learn from the COVID‑19 crisis and act in areas that have posed threats to humanity for a long time, and where it has been clear that procrastination only increases the risks and costs.

The majority of the Sustainable Development Goals are unattainable in the absence of appropriate water policy, he went on, warning that there is no hope for increased productivity in the impoverished regions of the world or adequate food production without access to safe water. The lifestyle human beings have created is unsustainable, every year consuming more resources than nature can replenish, he said. The solution is a circular economy where raw materials are recycled.

In an effort to make progress on that front, Hungary held the Budapest Water Summit three times in recent years and is organizing a sustainability expo at the end of 2020 which will deal with issues including food production, transportation, energy and waste management.

KASSYM-JOMART TOKAYEV, President of Kazakhstan , calling the current global emergency a stress test for the international community, lamented the trade protectionism, political nationalism and critical collapse of global cooperation that followed. Acknowledging that the post‑cold war world missed the chance to build a people‑centered international system, he said priority must be given to upgrading national health institutions through timely and coordinated support from developed countries and United Nations agencies. “We must take the politics out of the vaccine,” he said, adding that it is not too late for reaching a COVID‑19 vaccine trade and investment agreement that would protect global production and supply chains.

Pointing to the need to revise the International Health Regulations to increase the World Health Organization’s (WHO) capacity, he stressed that launching a biological weapons control system is becoming more acute than ever and proposed the establishment of a special multilateral body, the International Agency for Biological Safety, based on the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention. Joining the Secretary‑General’s call for a rescue package amounting to 10 per cent of the world economy, he highlighted the need to suspend debt repayments by the poorest countries. Cautioning that the nuclear non‑proliferation and disarmament crisis is also looming over humanity, he noted that his country has willingly abandoned its nuclear arsenal.

Turning to climate change, which he called a “threat multiplier”, he noted that the post‑COVID recovery can provide a unique opportunity to put environmental protection at the forefront of the international agenda. Kazakhstan, despite its high dependence on fossil fuels, is deeply committed to develop a decarbonized economy, he said, noting goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent by 2030 and plant more than 2 billion trees in the next five years. Central Asia is undergoing rapid transformation through regional cooperation, he said, stressing that the rational use of transboundary water resources is instrumental to regional stability. Crisis brings opportunity, and the possibility of building a better, greener, more efficient, fair and inclusive world, he concluded.

SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL‑SAUD, King of Saudi Arabia , reported that, as the President of the Group of 20 (G20), the Kingdom held a leaders’ summit in March aimed at coordinating the international response to the COVID‑19 crisis and pledged $500 million to support efforts to combat the pandemic. Turning to the security situation in the Middle East, he said the region suffers from attempts by forces of extremism and chaos to hijack countries’ present and future. Saudi Arabia advocates policy that relies on international laws and principles, and continues to work to achieve security, stability and prosperity in the region.

While Saudi Arabia has sought peace with Iran over the past decades, the world has witnessed how Tehran refused those and other global efforts, squandering the wealth and resources of that country’s people with its expansionist agenda. Iran continues to target Saudi Arabia through its proxies with missile and armed drone attacks in violation of Security Council resolutions, he said. A comprehensive solution and firm international position are needed to address the Iranian regime’s attempt to obtain weapons of mass destruction and sponsor terrorism. Furthermore, Iranian interference in Yemen has led to a political, economic and humanitarian crisis there and continues to obstruct efforts to reach a political solution.

If the international community intends to win the battle against terrorism, it must face countries that sponsor terrorism and stand firmly against those that promote transnational extremist ideologies. He expressed support for United States efforts to bring Palestinians and Israelis to the negotiating table and condemned foreign interventions in Libya. The explosion at the Port of Beirut was a result of the hegemony of Hizbullah that led to the disabling of the constitutional State institutions in Lebanon, he said, calling for that organization to be disarmed.

STEVO PENDAROVSKI, President of North Macedonia , said that 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most difficult years that humanity is living through in recent history. The pandemic, in addition to taking nearly 1 million lives, has caused many tectonic changes, and revealed that the health crisis is both economic and social because it causes poverty, and poverty is fertile ground for extremism and conflict. This vortex of crises and threats generates fear, uncertainty and mistrust and polarizes the relations between States, and within States, undermining multilateralism. Instead of the existing static order created after the Second World War, we need a functional and dynamic system of shared rules and principles that we believe in, adapted to the new times.

The tragedy caused by COVID‑19, he continued, should not be used to raise geopolitical tensions and increase rivalry among the great powers. Science must be separate from the logic of profit and the destructive effects of propaganda and misinformation. The pandemic, he stressed, is an opportunity to restructure economies, technologies and lifestyles, in accordance with the principles of sustainable development. Unfortunately, to repair the economic damage caused by the pandemic, many Governments and companies are already making compromises at the expense of the environmental and climate agenda. By doing so, they only protect the unsustainable economic model of development based on fossil fuels and the use of underpaid labor, he cautioned, also joining the Secretary‑General’s call for a global truce and full respect for international humanitarian law in these extraordinary circumstances.

As a small country in South‑East Europe, he continued, “we have brought additional stability to the region by resolving, through the mediation of the United Nations, the complex dispute with our neighbour Greece.” Unfortunately, the region still faces unresolved political and historical disputes, he said, but the solution to these problems lies in overcoming historical myths, and not in the ethnic and religious domination ideologies of the nineteenth century. Further, democracy is under fierce attack from populism and authoritarianism. “If we want to maintain the moral superiority of democracy,” he said, the international community must invest in education and global solidarity. This effort should be guided by the United Nations, reformed and adapted to the new reality, he stressed.

NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO, President of Ghana , said that it would have been implausible a year ago to not shake hands or hug loved ones. For many, the most difficult aspect of these uncertain times has been the silence forced upon churches, mosques, temples and other places of worship. All sacred economic rules by which countries have been urged to conduct their affairs in the past century have been thrown out, at least for the moment. “All our best‑laid plans have turned out to be of no use when faced with the ravages of an unknown virus,” he acknowledged. Ghana has chalked modest success in efforts to defeat COVID‑19 through resolute actions by his Government, cooperation by the people and the grace of the almighty.

“The lessons are clear,” he said, and as borders and airports closed, the reality dawned that people had to rely on each other. “We have all gone down together, we should all rise together.” If the answer lies in finding a vaccine, then a vaccine should be provided to the entire world, for people of all races and all beliefs. There is no special protection for the rich or a particular class. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found that the coronavirus has brought a significant reduction in the financing available to developing economies, estimating that external private finance inflows could drop by $700 billion in 2020 compared to 2019, exceeding the immediate impact of the 2008 financial crisis by 60 per cent. He called for the restructuring of the global financing architecture to enable fresh financing to developing countries as an immediate necessity.

He went on to stress that with WHO in the eye of the storm during the pandemic, lessons have emerged. “We should have arguments about the United Nations and its agencies, but after 75 years, they should be like the ones we have in our families, not about their very existence,” he explained, underscoring the need to tackle long‑standing injustices in the structure of the Security Council, whose membership does not reflect twenty‑first century realities. He expressed support for the Ezulwini Consensus approach, stressing also that effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals is critical to maintaining the relevance of the multilateral system. He described threats to the consolidation of democratic governance in Africa — and noting Ghana’s role as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — pointed to the political situation in Mali as an immediate test, following the coup that ousted the President. Stressing that terrorism and violent extremism are not restricted to any one jurisdiction, he pressed the United Nations to support ECOWAS efforts to restore normalcy. On technology, he endorsed the Secretary‑General’s recommendations in the Road Map on Digital Cooperation, noting that as Ghana prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections in December, it is relying on technology to popularize its messages. All Ghanaians agree on working together to ensure transparent, free, fair, safe and credible elections, he said, also highlighting the Ghana project, which aims to modernize all aspects of daily life, and the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, during which his nation declared 2019 the Year of Return and welcomed slave descendants back the country.

FILIPE JACINTO NYUSI, President of Mozambique , said the international community has witnessed marked improvements since the inception of the United Nations. Social and development indicators improved, life expectancy increased, mortality decreased and efforts to empower women are deepening. He assured the Assembly that multilateralism remains the best approach to address challenges and mitigate suffering, including addressing the COVID‑19 pandemic. Member States pursuing nationalist and isolationist policies in the face of the pandemic are bound to fail, he said, adding that in the global village, national and international issues are increasingly less discernible.

He welcomed the Secretary‑General’s efforts to reform the United Nations system. However, he expressed concern over the lack of progress in negotiations to reform the Security Council. Earlier in 2020, Mozambique submitted its first voluntary national report on the Sustainable Development Goals, he noted, stressing that only collective approaches will lead to the successful implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Mozambique is still recovering from cyclones that hit its coast in 2019, he said, highlighting the need for concerted action to mitigate the risks of climate change.

Development gains made in the country are being put at risk by terrorist and criminal threats in certain provinces, he continued. Terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of over 1,000 people and resulted in the displacement of some 250,000 more. The Government is implementing a two‑pronged approach to countering the terrorist threat. On one hand, he said the Government is taking a firm security stance with the support of local populations while at the same time implementing humanitarian assistance programmes to assist affected communities. He closed by reaffirming his support for international peace and security, peacemaking and human rights.

BARHAM SALIH, President of Iraq , delivering greetings from the “City of peace, Baghdad” called the current virtual meeting a symbol of the radical change under way in human life and communication. Calling on developed countries to support developing ones, he stressed the need to fight misinformation, which jeopardizes the lives of millions. Early planning can guarantee equity in the distribution of a COVID‑19 vaccine, he said, stressing that the international community must prevent its distribution from becoming a commercial act. Within the limited health‑care infrastructure resources of his country, he said, Iraq is fighting the pandemic, while continuing its ongoing battle against the scourges of terrorism and corruption.

His country’s military victory over terrorism, he continued, came at great sacrifice from the people and the army, and was accomplished with support from the international coalition. Nevertheless, transnational extremism continues to exist in the form of sleeping cells across the country, especially in the desert areas. Cautioning that terrorists may reorganize, he voiced hope that Iraq will continue to receive support from the international community in funds and in “identifying sources of corruption leading to capital flights”. Corruption has stripped resources from Iraq’s people, and as a result they are bitter and angry, he said, renewing the call for an international coalition to dry up terrorism financing. Further, the international community must stand shoulder to shoulder with his country to ensure that the genocide and other crimes committed against the Yazidi people will not be repeated.

Forty years of war, blockades and terrorism, he reflected, is the lamentable history that Iraq carries. The plummeting oil prices in the global market and the economic havoc wreaked by the pandemic have exacerbated this burden. Around a year ago, the country saw a popular movement in which citizens expressed a desire for change and dialogue. Pointing to reforms undertaken in response, he said that a new Government was formed in 2020. The Iraqi people wish to usher in a new political age, he said, noting the intention to hold early elections in 2021. Calling for technical assistance from the United Nations, he said, “we do not want Iraq to become a playground for external forces.”

SAULI NIINISTÖ, President of Finland , called for an effective global response to the common enemy that is COVID‑19. “No one is safe, until all are safe,” he said, pledging support to WHO and the United Nations more broadly. Regrettably, the pandemic revealed how countries are tempted to react amid immediate threats — nationally, and not internationally. However, it also showed the world’s ability to take radical measures when required, and that same impetus is also needed in fighting the even more persistent existential threat of climate change. “Our lives may have been on lockdown this year, but climate change has not stopped for a moment,” he stressed, adding that the urgent need for bold and swift action is growing by the day.

Underscoring the need to truly “build back better and greener”, he said the Paris Agreement on climate change, 2030 Agenda and the Convention on Biological Diversity need to guide the way forward. Finland stands firmly behind its aim to become climate neutral by 2035, and thus the world’s first fossil‑free welfare society. Voicing concern about the fate of multilateralism, he warned that global institutions are suffering from inward‑looking nationalism and great‑power competition alike. Global agreements, norms and principles are increasingly challenged and weakened, and the rules‑based order is under threat. Calling on States to work to reverse that trend, he also underlined the need to adapt institutions to changing circumstances.

“As any global crisis, the COVID‑19 pandemic, too, can have negative effects on peace and security across the world,” he said. It can intensify existing conflicts, stall peace processes and wake up dormant tensions. However, he echoed the Secretary‑General’s March call for a global ceasefire, noting that COVID‑19 can also offer opportunities for peace and calling for greater investments in conflict prevention. “No Government should use the crisis as a pretext to violate human rights or to limit democratic and civic space”, nor undermine respect for the rule of law, he stressed.

SOORONBAI ZHEENBEKOV, President of Kyrgyzstan , said the United Nations system is the most important instrument to overcome global issues and said the COVID‑19 pandemic highlights how interlinked the world has become. Kyrgyzstan has significantly diminished the spread of the virus that has taken a heavy toll on the country, in no small part due to ongoing assistance from the United Nations and other international partners. He welcomed decisions to suspend debt payments due to the pandemic.

Voicing support for the Secretary‑General’s calls to reform the United Nations, he urged rapid action to enhance the effectiveness of the Security Council, General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council. He called for wide support to Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for the Human Rights Council and Security Council and said the United Nations must remain the central coordinator for counter‑terrorism efforts.

Noting the country’s ratification of the Paris Agreement, he said Kyrgyzstan is working to lower its use of fossil fuels and expand its use of hydroelectric power. However, to adapt to the consequences of climate change, Kyrgyzstan needs continued support from the international community. He urged increased efforts to preserve glaciers and the ecosystems in which glaciers form and cited Kyrgyz initiatives to protect flora and fauna in those ecosystems. He said Kyrgyzstan will present a draft resolution in the General Assembly on the protection of biodiversity. Turning to Central Asia, he pledged continued support and cooperation in regional mechanisms to develop transport communications and more deeply link Asia and Europe. The country’s national strategy on sustainable development enshrines human rights and the Government is undergoing large‑scale reform of its judiciary.

TOMMY ESANG REMENGESAU, JR., President of Palau , said he took the opportunity to use this, his final address to the General Assembly before stepping down after 16 years as President, to echo the call for solidarity he made in his first address at the fifty‑second session of the Assembly. Much as world leaders came together then following the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001 in New York, they must once again unite to address the COVID‑19 pandemic. While Palau has been spared from the ravages of the pandemic, it has not been spared from its consequences and now finds itself more isolated than ever. This isolation shows that Palau’s high‑income categorization is unrealistic, he said, noting that the economy is vulnerable. He called for pandemic responses to address the needs of small island developing States and warned the Assembly about the risks of vaccine hoarding.

The pandemic must not distract the international community from long‑term threats that continue to afflict the world, he said, noting that long‑term development hinges on repairing humankind’s relationship with nature. Palau is reaching new milestones in efforts to protect marine ecosystems, he said, noting the international community’s reliance on marine resources. The High‑Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy — chaired by Palau — is set to launch a set of recommendations on actions needed to transition towards a sustainable ocean economy. “At least 30 per cent of the ocean needs to be protected by 2030,” he said.

World leaders must not allow the pandemic to delay climate action, he said, adding that Palau is making progress towards reaching its target of 45 per cent renewable energy production. Deteriorating climate conditions exacerbate security threats, he noted, welcoming a forthcoming Security Council meeting convened by Germany on the climate emergency. He reiterated calls for the appointment of a Special Representative of the Secretary‑General on Climate and Security to integrate concerns into the Council’s agenda. He said bilateral relations with Taiwan [province of China], United States and Japan are helping Palau mitigate the pandemic and advance development initiatives.

IGOR DODON, President of the Republic of Moldova , said that, with help from its partners, his country offered immediate support to the health‑care system, purchasing medical equipment and materials. “The fight against COVID‑19 requires coordinated and transparent action at the global level,” he said, underscoring the imperative to ensure universal access to treatment and vaccines, when they become available. On the development front, Chisinau presented its first voluntary national report in July, mapping out progress, challenges and opportunities. Over the last year, it made gains in the fight against corruption and worked towards justice reform. To increase the social protections, it indexes pensions and allowances twice a year, he said, adding that a national road rehabilitation programme is in full swing and reforms were initiated to ensure decent working conditions and expanded social services for women.

Turning to security, he expressed deep concern over the arms race and excessive build‑up of conventional weapons. In Eastern Europe, he noted the lack of progress in overcoming conflict, stressing that since 1992, in both the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Republic of Moldova has addressed the Transnistrian conflict settlement. It remains unresolved, due to the lack of political will, existence of underwater economic interests and the strong geopolitical character of the problem. He emphasized the importance of a constructive approach by all involved in the “5+2 format” mandated to find a final solution, pressing the guarantors and observers to step up their efforts, based on respect for his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, the adoption of special status for the Transnistrian region and guaranteed rights for its people.

Expressing regret that COVID‑19 has created new obstacles to the free movement of people, goods and services over the Nistru River, strained the situation in the Security Zone and delayed progress in negotiations, he said a political decision on a complete settlement of the Transnistrian conflict must be based exclusively on proposals formulated by his country — rather than by those abroad. The Government will do its utmost to ensure that a draft of the Basic Parameters and Principles of the final settlement model is submitted in the first half of 2021. He called for greater cooperation between the United Nations and OSCE in managing peacekeepers, ensuring respect for human rights in conflict regions and facilitating mediation. At the same time, the necessary preconditions exist for resumed bilateral dialogue with the Russian Federation to identify a solution regarding the Cobasna weapons depot, he said, noting that 20,000 tons of obsolete ammunition remain stationed in the Republic of Moldova. Recalling that “our country was formed on the crossroads of various civilizations, cultures, languages, religions and geopolitical interests”, he outlined his belief that it can develop as an independent, sovereign, democratic, rule‑of‑law nation actively pursuing a policy of permanent neutrality, based on the desire for peaceful coexistence.

ABDELMADJID TEBBOUNE, President of Algeria , underscored the importance to implement the reforms at the United Nations, calling for the start of intergovernmental negotiations on equitable representation on the Security Council. He went on to call on parties in Libya to work together to find a resolution to the conflict under the auspices of the United Nations and without foreign intervention, and said Algeria looks forward to the restoration of constitutional order in Mali.

Turning to the Western Sahara, he called for the resumption of discussions in designating a new Special Envoy of the Secretary‑General for that region. A Special Envoy could foster negotiations between the parties with the purpose of meeting the hopes of the people of the Maghreb and Africa. Calling for international cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism, corruption and money‑laundering, he pledged Algeria’s continuing engagement in disarmament and non‑proliferation efforts.

On the environment, he called on developed countries to take more responsibility and strengthen technical and financial support for developing countries. COVID‑19 has not deterred Algeria from striving to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, he said, reporting that it had created a national framework for indicators of progress and is working to integrate the 2030 Agenda into the country’s annual budgetary laws. In the wake of the 2019 elections, Algeria has made strides in implementing reforms aimed at building a stronger country and will soon hold a referendum for a draft reform of the Constitution which will ensure the protection of peoples’ rights and freedoms.

