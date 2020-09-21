General Assembly: Seventy-fifth Anniversary of United Nations

Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Opening Segment

VOLKAN BOZKIR (Turkey), President of the General Assembly, opening the high‑level meeting, acknowledged that without the continued commitment to multilateralism, “we would not be sitting here today”. He congratulated Governments for their strong work to strengthen coordination and good governance towards the common future of both present and coming generations, thanking Qatar and Sweden, in particular, for their stewardship in facilitating negotiations for the Declaration to be adopted today.

When the founders established the United Nations, they did so in the smouldering wreckage of war, he recalled. Noting that the Second World War demonstrated the need for a forum to harmonize the actions of nations, he said the founders recognized the equal importance of the three pillars — peace and security, development and human rights. “One cannot advance without the other,” he assured. “That is what the United Nations has been striving for 75 years.” Recounting various achievements, he said the Organization has grown from 51 to 193 members, reflecting that countries gained their independence and committed to the Charter of the United Nations — as States.

He said diplomacy and the development of arms control regimes meanwhile prevented the cold war from turning into a nuclear conflict, while peacekeepers and special political missions helped to diffuse crises. Electoral assistance has reinforced public trust in democracy and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1948, set out — for the first time — fundamental human rights to be universally protected. Throughout, the United Nations has worked tirelessly to protect these rights for all, and likewise shaped the norms for international development. Recalling that the Millennium Development Goals were established in 2000 to combat poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, environmental degradation and discrimination against women, he said that in the current Decade of Action, Member States recognize the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as a coherent blueprint for a better world — an aspiration that has grown all the more pressing in the context of climate change and the current COVID‑19 pandemic.

“Multilateralism is not an option, but a necessity,” he insisted. As countries build back better and greener for a more sustainable world, the United Nations must be at the centre of these efforts. The world is changing dramatically and an upgraded United Nations must both adapt and stay relevant. It must be inclusive and consult widely with regional and subnational organizations, non‑governmental organizations, civil society, the private sector, academia and parliamentarians. He urged Member States to support the United Nations as it evolves into a more agile, accountable institution, maintaining its fitness for purpose and delivering “the world we want”. There is no other organization with the legitimacy, convening power and normative impact. No other offers as much hope for a better future. As the General Assembly enters its seventy‑fifth session, he assured world leaders that it is taking seriously the renewed call for global action. “The United Nations is only as strong as its members and the commitment to its ideals.” With that, he rallied Member States to mobilize resources, strengthen efforts and demonstrate unprecedented political will and leadership. “The time for action is now,” he declared.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said the ideals of the Organization — peace, justice, equality and dignity — are beacons to a better world. It took two world wars, millions of deaths and the horrors of the Holocaust for leaders to commit to international cooperation and the rule of law. “That commitment produced results,” he assured. A third world war — which so many had feared — has been avoided. And never in modern history has the world gone so many years without a military confrontation between the major powers. “This is a great achievement of which Member States can be proud — and which we must all strive to preserve.”

Recalling other historic accomplishments, he pointed to peace treaties and peacekeeping, decolonization, human rights standards, the triumph over apartheid and life‑saving humanitarian aid provided to millions of victims of conflict and disaster. The eradication of disease, reduction of hunger, development of international law and landmark pacts to protect the environment are among the still other successes. Most recently, unanimous support for the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change provided an inspiring vision for the twenty‑first century.

Yet, there is still so much to be done, he stressed. Of the 850 delegates to the San Francisco Conference, just 8 were women. Twenty‑five years since the Beijing Platform for Action, gender inequality remains the “greatest single challenge to human rights around the world”. Meanwhile, climate calamity looms. Biodiversity is collapsing. Poverty is rising. Hatred is spreading. And nuclear weapons remain on hair‑trigger alert. Transformative technologies have opened huge new opportunities, but also exposed new threats, while COVID‑19 has laid bare the world’s fragilities. “We can only address them together,” he said. “We have a surplus of multilateral challenges and a deficit of multilateral solutions.” Recalling that the Declaration to be adopted invites him to assess how to advance the common agenda, he said this will be an important, inclusive process of profound reflection.

Indeed, the need for more — and more effective — multilateralism is well known, he said, stressing that national sovereignty — a pillar of the Charter of the United Nations — goes hand‑in‑hand with enhanced international cooperation, based on common values and shared responsibilities for progress. “No one wants a world government. But we must work together to improve world governance,” he said. An interconnected world requires a networked multilateralism, in which the United Nations, international financial institutions, regional organizations, trading blocs and others work together more closely and effectively. It will also be important to involve civil society, cities, businesses, local authorities and young people.

ABDOU ABARRY (Niger), President of the Security Council for the month of September, said the current theme for the General Assembly debate — “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our commitment to multilateralism” — will allow the Organization to reaffirm its priorities in the face of mounting global challenges. He said commemorations surrounding the seventy‑fifth anniversary of the United Nations are taking place as the world continues to reel from the horrors of the COVID‑19 pandemic. The pandemic is exacerbating existing challenges and creating new ones, he said, pointing to the threats posed by terrorism, transnational organized crime, cybercrime and the illicit arms trade.

“Many wonder whether the international system that emerged from the San Francisco Conference is still effective,” he said. The United Nations is the only global organization with the legitimacy, convening power and normative impact to act as the centre of discussions on international cooperation, economic and social development, and international peace and security.

He pointed to the Security Council debate on post‑COVID‑19 governance — scheduled for 24 September — as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and solidarity in accordance with Chapter I of the Charter of the United Nations. In closing, he reiterated the Security Council’s readiness to maintain and strengthen its dynamic cooperation with the General Assembly.

MUNIR AKRAM (Pakistan), President of the Economic and Social Council, said the Declaration to be adopted underscores that the United Nations has advanced international development norms, helped to eradicate disease and spread education, saved lives and worked to combat conflicts and promote human rights. However, the COVID‑19 pandemic is having devastating impacts by worsening inequality and poverty, jeopardizing the further implementation of the 2030 Agenda and compounding the existential challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss. It also shows that global solidarity and international cooperation are needed more than ever, he said.

As an organ entirely dedicated to development, the Economic and Social Council is paramount for shaping the joint response to combat the pandemic and realize the goals of the 2030 Agenda, he continued. It has forged consensus on key social and economic issues through its functional commissions, including the high‑level political forum on sustainable development and the forums on financing for development on science, technology and innovation. At the same time, the organ is undergoing a process of review by the General Assembly, he noted, adding that it offers the opportunity to strengthen the Council’s role within the broader context of a renewal of multilateralism.

The high‑level meeting held by Economic and Social Council among leaders from the fields of international development, politics, economics, academia and others, amplified the message that a firm commitment to a more inclusive multilateralism is needed, he said. Longer‑term challenges could be addressed effectively only if countries, civil society and the private sector are willing to work together, and multilateralism will need to become more resilient and attuned to the most vulnerable. A revitalized Economic and Social Council needs to be at the heart of such a renewed multilateralism, he concluded.

ABDULQAWI AHMED YUSUF, President of the International Court of Justice, said the decision of the States participating at the 1945 San Francisco Conference to replace the rule of force by the rule of law has made all the difference for humanity in the past 75 years. It led to the application of the principle of equal rights and self‑determination of peoples, the prohibition of the use of force among States and the protection of human rights. While it is sometimes easy, he noted, to take for granted or forget about the significance of international law, no State, however powerful, can provide security and prosperity to its people without international cooperation.

States, he added, are brought closer together not only by diplomatic relations, trade and the technological advances in transportation, telecommunications and cyberspace; they are also bound together by the web of rules that make these interactions possible. These rules are not imposed on States by an outside legislator, he said, stressing that they are “designed and assented to by the States themselves”. An international rule of law cannot, however, exist without a judicial body for the resolution of disputes. It is for this purpose that the drafters of the Charter established the International Court of Justice, he reminded the Assembly, also pointing to the annexation of the Statute of the Court to the Charter of the United Nations.

The high quality of the work of the Court in the past 75 years, he added, has enabled it to acquire a growing confidence among States. As a result, in recent years, it acquired a heavy caseload and the number of cases submitted to it in the last 25 years was at the same level as those referred to it in its first 50 years of existence. The increased reliance on the rule of law in international relations as opposed to arbitrary power and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means rather than by force are the greatest success stories of the United Nations. The Court stands ready to continue its contribution to the protection and advancement of the international rule of law and to the peaceful settlement of disputes among nations, he said.

AKOSUA ADUBEA AGYEPONG, Youth Representative, Ghana, said that the perspectives of young people like her are informed by their work from the local to the global level. “We have a few questions for you,” she said, asking: “Have you all remained true to the UN Charter?” Stressing the indispensability of multilateralism, she noted that it is vital to acknowledge that the world has for centuries dealt with the silent pandemic of sexual and gender‑based violence. Applauding world leaders taking action to achieve gender parity within their Governments, she said the world also needs to achieve youth parity in Government, industry and the private sector. The international community needs the ingenuity, innovation, energy and leadership of young people, she said, calling on the United Nations to address the fact that 72 million young people are unemployed, 142 million youth of upper secondary age are out of school and 12 million girls are married against their will.

SHARIFAH NORIZAH, Social Entrepreneur, Friends for Leadership, Malaysia, called for increased momentum towards youth inclusion in peacebuilding processes. The United Nations must have more inclusive investment in youth‑led activities, she said, highlighting the need for extensive support in global employment and entrepreneurship, in particular decent jobs that promote well‑being and sustainable livelihoods. “Youth shouldn’t be counted just to complete quotas in a tokenistic manner,” she stressed, asking for concrete and sustainable actions to support those who are systematically left behind, especially youths with disabilities, those living in rural areas and gender minorities. Youth professionals can become the bridge between Government and private sectors, she noted, calling for enhancements in e‑learning as well as innovative institutions such as youth centres and youth councils.

N. CHARLES HAMILTON, Climate Change and Public Health Advocate, Bahamas, called for greater urgency, increased action and broader intergenerational governance structures to support young people in small island developing States, the Caribbean, coastal and indigenous communities, and in least developed countries. Highlighting two top priorities, he pointed to the urgent need for recovery from the coronavirus and addressing the climate crisis. Young people had inherited these crises despite having a minimal historical contribution to these problems. “The game feels rigged,” he said, as the international community runs out of names for hurricanes in 2020, with swaths of the planet set ablaze, and more countries sinking into the ocean. “Are you uncomfortable?” he asked, adding, “Good. Channel that uncomfortable feeling into ensuring that young people are engaged, consistently and meaningfully, beyond inviting us as panelists at events and meetings.”

NATHAN MÉTÉNIER, Environmental and Climate Youth Activist, France, asked: “When Brazil is in flames, when Sudan is underwater, when the largest iceberg has just broken off the Greenland shelf, what world are you leaving us?” The problem is not the lack of ideas and solutions, he said, but the international community’s love for models that have proven insufficient. Stressing the need to look beyond gross domestic product (GDP) and shift from models that are obsessed with infinite economic growth, he noted that inequality has reached intolerable dimensions. After this pandemic, the world needs to build back not only better, but differently. Nature is the single most advanced technology, he stressed, adding that leadership must come from local communities. “Trust your people, trust your youth,” he said.

Action on Draft Resolution

The General Assembly then adopted resolution A/75/L.1, titled “Declaration on the commemoration of the seventy‑fifth anniversary of the United Nations” without a vote.

Statements

CHERITH NORMAN-CHALET ( United States ), speaking as the host nation, said the United States is proud to remain the home of the United Nations, an organization that since its founding has transformed into a vast network. The Organization’s vision is clearly outlined in its Charter, she said, adding that in many ways the United Nations has proven to be a successful experiment. The United States has played a central role in the successes of the Organization as the most reliable funder over the past 75 years. However, she noted that the United Nations remains resistant to reform and has turned a blind eye to authoritarian regimes and efforts to undermine freedoms. Commemorations of the Organization’s seventy‑fifth anniversary offer an opportunity to ask questions about the Organization’s strengths and weaknesses, review its failures and celebrate its accomplishments.

MOHAMED IRFAAN ALI, President of Guyana , speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, called on Member States to recommit to the aspirations of the United Nations to ensure that the dignity and worth of every person is respected. “We must send a strong and positive signal to the people of the world of our commitment to multilateralism and our resolve to strive for peace, justice and development,” he said.

Seventy‑five years after the founding of the United Nations millions of people remain in poverty, he noted, adding that eradicating poverty is the Group’s priority. Poverty affects many aspects of life and impedes the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. The 2030 Agenda outlines how global challenges disproportionately affect the poor, he said, adding that the ongoing COVID‑19 pandemic has undermined development gains made over the past years. The pandemic highlights development bottlenecks faced by developing countries, ranging from insufficient financing and high debt to restrictions in accessing medical supplies.

The Group reaffirms that the imposition of unilateral economic measures against developing countries is an impediment to economic and social development and to dialogue and understanding among countries. “We must do everything we can to fulfil our obligations to the peoples of this world,” he said, calling for the timely mobilization of resources and actions to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said the United Nations is an unrivalled force for good. The Organization has transformed the livelihood of countless people around the world and nurtured peaceful coexistence. He closed renewing Guyana’s pledge to work with the United Nations in efforts to transform the world to foster the future the world wants.

LAZARUS CHAKWERA, President of Malawi , speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries and associating himself with the Group of 77, pointed out that the Charter of the United Nations begins with the phrase “We the peoples”, reminding the international community that people are the cornerstone of the Organization. The world’s challenges, including COVID‑19, must be overcome together, he stressed.

United Nations reforms will be critical to achieving the 2030 Agenda , he went on, saying Sustainable Development Goal 1, on eradicating poverty, must be at the forefront of the Organization’s efforts. However, reports depict uneven progress on that front. Even before the pandemic, Goal 1 was off track, he said, adding that if the pandemic continues the global poverty level will reach 8.8 per cent, the first such rise in many years. The least developed countries in Southern Asia and sub‑Saharan Africa will experience the effects of that increase disproportionately, he said. To meet the world’s challenges, enhanced and stronger multilateralism is required. Inequalities such as gender gaps and the digital divide must be addressed, and financing provided to help the people furthest behind. Holistic approaches to reflect a singular objective of all Sustainable Development Goals must be adopted, he said, calling also for a “people‑centric” approach.

CHARLES MICHEL, President of the European Council, said that 75 years from now, 11 billion people will likely inhabit the planet. He imagined that there will be new space conquests and new discoveries about the untapped potential of the human brain. At the same time, he questioned whether large territories will still be habitable, whether forests will be preserved, water available, the climate managed humanely, and whether the dignity of each person will be weakened or strengthened. He expressed concern, as a political leader and as a citizen, stressing that collective empathy is part of the engine of progress. “Freedom and respect are renewable sources of energy,” he said, lessons learned from the provisions laid out in the Charter of the United Nations. To be sure, divisions and injustice have always been synonymous with regression, conflict and war. Describing the United Nations and the European Union as the two greatest projects for peace in our time, he said the challenges today, however, are different and they require fully collective efforts. “We are all accountable before another,” he said, quoting former United Nations Secretary‑General Kofi Annan. The unprecedented COVID‑19 crisis has opened the world’s eyes to the integrity and dignity of each human being. International cooperation offers a guarantee for the deployment of vaccines and treatments that are accessible to all. While customs and cultures may differ, cooperation requires unstinting efforts to overcome misunderstanding, and beyond that, to embrace respect. “It is not our rhetoric that will matter,” he said, but rather, the collective actions taken to foster a better world.

MOON JAE-IN, President of the Republic of Korea , also speaking on behalf of Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia, noted that the five countries are cross‑regional powers that have developed upon the foundation of a multilateral international order and have been steadfast in supporting the United Nations. Since its inception, the Organization has promoted peace and safety in conflict zones around the world by establishing international norms such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. It has also pooled the wisdom of all humanity to address global issues including sustainable development and climate action, he said, stressing that “the communal umbrella of the United Nations” is instrumental to peace and progress.

Highlighting the bridging role played by the five countries in the face of the COVID‑19 pandemic, he noted that Indonesia took the lead in proposing the first Assembly resolution on the virus, while Mexico drafted the resolution on enhancing global access to medicines, vaccines and medical equipment. Australia, working closely with key partners, secured the adoption of the resolution establishing an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the experience gained and lessons learned from the World Health Organization (WHO)‑coordinated international health response. Mr. Bozkır from Turkey is demonstrating his leadership to promote global solidarity as the President of the Assembly during this critical time, while the Republic of Korea has also done its part by forming various Friends Groups to strengthen cooperation in health care.

Calling on the international community to guarantee equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics, he said it is vital to use global funding to advance purchase sufficient doses of vaccines for international organizations to ensure that developing countries can also share in the benefits. The Republic of Korea is home to the headquarters of the International Vaccine Institute, and will provide active support to various activities geared towards developing and distributing affordable vaccines for developing countries, he said. Alongside infectious disease prevention measures, multilateralism must be the driving force of global economic recovery.

Highlighting the need to adopt the path of “Green Recovery”, he pointed out that 7 September was the “International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies”, which was proposed by his country. As blue skies re‑emerged once human activities came to a halt, it is necessary to reflect on how humans and nature can coexist, he said, calling on the international community to support the Global Green New Deal which seeks to address the climate crisis while creating jobs and enhancing inclusiveness.

ILHAM HEYDAR OGLU ALIYEV, President of Azerbaijan , speaking on behalf of the Non‑Aligned Movement, said the United Nations and its Charter are central to the maintenance of international peace and security. Despite its limitations, the United Nations remains the central forum to discuss global challenges. Emerging crises require a renewal of commitment to the Charter of the United Nations. He said the world needs effective global institutions to ensure compliance with international law. The Movement plays a fundamental role in calling for strict adherence to international norms and principles, he said, calling for reform efforts to strengthen the United Nations. He called for reform of the Security Council to align it with modern geopolitical realities. The role of the United Nations in global economic governance must be strengthened through increased commitment to multilateralism, he said. The ongoing COVID‑19 pandemic further highlights the relevance of multilateral initiatives. Considering emerging challenges to peace, the guiding principles of the Movement are more relevant than ever, he noted.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said Azerbaijan has achieved much since independence. However, Armenia has occupied Nagorno‑Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan, he said, pointing to United Nations resolutions calling for the withdrawal of Armenian forces from those regions. He said Armenia conducted ethnic cleansing in occupied territories and is implementing a policy of illegal settlement. Armenian leadership is undermining negotiation processes through aggressive rhetoric, which point to mounting military efforts against Azerbaijan. He called for the matter to be addressed in line with relevant Security Council resolutions.

TAMIM BIN HAMAD AL‑THANI, Emir of Qatar , called the Declaration “a historic document reflecting the consensus of the international community to crystallize a unified stance vis‑à‑vis the common challenges and to achieve the goals of the United Nations in the fields of peace, security, development and human rights as the basic pillars on which our organization was founded.” While the United Nations has made great strides in achieving the goals agreed upon by the international community, saving millions of people and changing their lives for the better, it is falling short in finding necessary mechanisms to impose its principles on its members, he stressed. Among the most serious challenges is the need to collectively address the threat of epidemics. The COVID‑19 pandemic serves to remind the international community that the “people on Earth are tantamount to one family facing a common destiny, and that cooperation and joint action are inevitable to address global challenges”, he said.

In order to realize the goals of the Charter of the United Nations, a serious evaluation of international multilateral action is needed if comprehensive reform is to be achieved, especially the issue of representation in the Security Council, as well as mechanisms of implementing its resolutions and review of internal regulations that correlate common security issues with the positions of the five major States. Reaffirming Qatar’s support of the Organization’s objectives, he stressed the need to implement today’s Declaration by promoting multilateralism and preventive diplomacy, respecting the sovereignty of States and addressing the use of force in international relations. He emphasized the need to find solutions to protracted crises based on international law, activate the role of women and youth in all fields, use the scientific progress in proper and legitimate manner, and to implement international declarations to achieve the Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

STEFAN LÖFVEN, Prime Minister of Sweden , recalled that the United Nations was founded on the vision of collective global cooperation and said today’s challenges illustrate the urgency of those efforts, more than ever. Emphasizing the importance of equitable access to a COVID‑19 vaccine, he said “no one is safe until everyone is safe.” Calling climate change the defining challenge of our time, he said that the world must build stronger, greener societies. To that end, Sweden will host another high‑level conference in 2022 aimed at advancing climate goals, he said. The role of the United Nations must be defined moving forward, he said, underlining the importance of reforms. The Organization must better anticipate global risks and focus efforts on prevention, he said, calling for a United Nations that can adapt and is modern and innovative.

SOORONBAI ZHEENBEKOV, President of Kyrgyzstan , said COVID-19 is one of the gravest global threats since the United Nations founding. Small- and medium‑sized businesses have suffered greatly. He expressed gratitude to partner countries and organizations for their support, stressing that the fallout has had a major impact on foreign debt. Welcoming the G20’s decision to suspend debt service payments, he called for the restructuring of external debt in exchange for sustainable development projects. He also called for upholding the principles of universality, effectiveness and broad representation of small countries, recalling Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non‑permanent seat on the Security Council. Also attaching great importance to human rights and the rule of law, he described initiatives related to preserving ecology, heritage and the development of mountainous countries. He also underscored the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation in Central Asia, noting that his country will strengthen relations with its neighbours.

XI JINPING, President of China , said that, 75 years ago, the international community had made tremendous sacrifices to win an important victory against fascism. Since then, the Organization has withstood one test after another and emerged with renewed vigor, he said. But the sudden attack of COVID‑19 is a test for the entire world and in the face of such new realities, it is time to reflect on what kind of United Nations the world now needed. “What role did the Organization have in the post‑COVID world?” he asked. Stressing the need to share the fruits of development, he said that the representation of all developing countries must be increased so that the Organization can reflect the views of the majority of the world’s countries. China will continue to be a true follower of multilateralism and uphold the United Nations‑centred international system.

RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN, President of Turkey , called on the United Nations to take its seventy‑fifth anniversary as a time to reflect on its achievements and failures. Over 820 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, just one of the many injustices aggravated by the COVID‑19 pandemic. Turkey is providing aid to 140 countries, regardless of religion or race. However, other countries continue to pursue colonial policies that hamper the ability of the international community to uphold the ideals of the United Nations. Security Council reform is at the core of empowering the United Nations, he said, adding that strengthening the General Assembly will help advance global peace and stability. Turkey will continue to support the work of the United Nations.

WILLEM-ALEXANDER of the Netherlands , paying tribute to the people who founded the United Nations, said that in the canon of world history the world body deserves a place as one of the most significant organizations for good. Noting the challenges presented by the COVID‑19 pandemic, he acknowledged the difficulty of many of the issues facing the world. He then gave the floor to a United Nations youth delegate who said young people want to live in a world with fundamental human rights, one that protects people and planet, and one that thinks about the long term. In closing, the youth delegate asked all to imagine what kind of world is possible if leaders had a fraction of the idealism of young people.

ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR, President of Mexico , pointing to the four freedoms — freedom of speech, worship, want and fear — said his country is guided by its Constitution in its foreign policy. It also attached great importance to the principles of non‑intervention, peaceful dispute settlement, respect for human rights and cooperation for development. “We need to be fraternal. We need to help each other,” he stressed, particularly as the world tackles COVID‑19. “Long live universal fraternity.”

