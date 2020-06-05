The General Assembly, taking up a recommendation from its Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) on the appointment of members to the Committee on Contributions (document A/74/525/Add.3) and acting through its temporary silence procedure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, decided on 5 June to appoint Lin Shan (China) to the 18-member body.

Mr. Lin’s appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Zhang Wei (China), which took effect on 12 May. His term of office will begin immediately and end on 31 December 2020. The Assembly will take note of its decision A/74/406 B at its next plenary meeting to be held at Headquarters.

[Under decision 74/544, “Procedure for taking decisions of the General Assembly during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) pandemic”, adopted on 27 March 2020, the Assembly President is authorized to circulate, after consultation with the General Committee, its draft decisions to all Member States under a silence procedure of at least 72 hours. If the silence is not broken, the decision should be considered adopted. On 15 May 2020, through decision 74/555 (document A/74/L.65), the silence procedure was extended until the end of June 2020. (See also Press Releases GA/12244 and GA/12245.)

The final version of decisions adopted during the resumed part of the General Assembly’s seventy-fourth session will be contained in the Assembly’s official record (document A/74/49 (Vol. III)) after editorial review.]