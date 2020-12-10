Print
10 December 2020
2021 Session, 3rd Meeting (PM)

Economic and Social Council Fills 15 Vacancies in Eight Subsidiary Bodies, Nominates Additional Member for Programme and Coordination Committee

The Economic and Social Council elected several countries to fill 15 outstanding vacancies in eight of its subsidiary bodies while also nominating Germany as a member of the Committee for Programme and Coordination.

The Council first elected Zambia to the Commission on Population and Development for a four-year term beginning on the election date and expiring at the close of the Commission’s fifty-seventh session in 2024.  Also elected to that Commission were Australia, Denmark and the United Kingdom for four-year terms beginning at the first meeting of the Commission’s fifty-fifth session in 2021 and expiring at the close of the Commission’s fifty-eighth session in 2025.

It then elected Djibouti and Finland to the Commission for Social Development for a four-year term beginning at the first meeting of the Commission’s sixtieth session in 2021 and expiring at the close of the Commission’s sixty-third session in 2025.

Next, the Council elected North Macedonia, to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for a term beginning on the election date and expiring on 31 December 2021.  Also to that Commission, the Council elected Cameroon, Morocco and Namibia for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2021.

To the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, the Council elected Cameroon for a four-year term beginning on 1 January 2021.

It then nominated Germany to be elected by the General Assembly to the Committee for Programme and Coordination for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2021.  Next, the Council elected Cameroon to the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2021.

To the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), it elected Cameroon for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2021.  The Council then elected Norway, by acclamation, to the Organizational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission for a two-year term beginning on 1 January 2021.

Finally, it elected Morocco to the Commission on the Status of Women for a four-year term, beginning at the first meeting of the Commission’s sixty-sixth session in 2021 and expiring at the close of the Commission’s sixty-ninth session in 2025.

