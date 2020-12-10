Deputy Secretary-General, in Video Message, Says ‘Enough!’ to All Forms of Violence against Women, Girls, Everywhere It Occurs

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message of solidarity and a call to action in the framework of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender‑Based Violence, today:

“Enough!” During these 16 days and every day, I say “enough!” to all forms of violence against women and girls.

We started this year with high hopes for advancing women’s rights, a cornerstone of the Sustainable Development Goals. But the COVID‑19 crisis threatens to reverse many of our hard‑fought gains. Data show that 1 in 5 women has experienced intimate partner violence in the past year alone, and women’s vulnerability to violence has only increased under the pandemic. We must do more. We must end violence everywhere it occurs. Enough. One word to transform our world.