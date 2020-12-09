Deputy Secretary-General Urges Full Inclusion of Young Women During Peace Processes, Calling Them Essential Actors, in Message to Youth Campaign

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message for the “When #Youthlead on Women, Peace and Security” Campaign, today:

I am pleased to join young women peacebuilders — and their advocates and supporters — from around the world in reflecting on why young women’s participation in peacebuilding is so essential.

2020 is a landmark year for inclusive peace processes, marking the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the twentieth anniversary of United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security, and the fifth anniversary of resolution 2250 (2015) on youth, peace and security.

Both the women peace and security and youth peace and security agendas are grounded in a shared vision of creating more inclusive, sustainable and peaceful communities. They are based on the recognition that full representation of all groups in peacebuilding processes brings new expertise and approaches to the table on how to prevent, manage and resolve conflict.

In this milestone year, we have a unique opportunity to work together to bring a broader diversity of voices and perspectives into peace processes, ending exclusionary practices driven by elites. I am continually inspired by young women around the world who are claiming their space, leading and forging efforts at the community, national and international levels.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing and challenging patterns of inequality and exclusion affecting the most vulnerable groups such as young women. In response, young women have demonstrated how their peacebuilding efforts continue to support their communities, further reinforcing that the resilience of young women is cemented not only in their agency, but also in their ownership, mobilization and leadership when it comes to peacebuilding.

That is why, together with the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, I am inviting all stakeholders to join us in recognizing young women as equal and powerful actors and calling for the full inclusion of all young women who can positively contribute to delivering peace and security around the world. This is your chance to share your story. I look forward to hearing from you.