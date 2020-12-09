Congratulating Eisenhower Award Winner, Deputy Secretary-General Says Private Sector Crucial in Relationships between Business, Government Leaders

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message on the occasion of the Eisenhower Award — an initiative of the Business Council for International Understanding — today:

My warmest congratulations to the Business Council for International Understanding on its sixty-fifth anniversary — and to this year’s winner of the Eisenhower Global Citizenship Award, Henry Kravis.

I thank all of you for your engagement to build a better world through engaging internationally and by facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between business and government leaders worldwide.

As you have rightly put it, now is the time for unity in action. The worsening climate crisis, rising inequalities and the COVID-19 pandemic challenge us all yet provide great opportunity. Henry Kravis’s career of “giving back”, through education and employment, so aptly demonstrates the need for global citizenship.

The private sector is a crucial partner to help unlock resources, forge innovative solutions and overcome obstacles. Together, let’s keep working together build an inclusive, resilient and sustainable future. And together, let’s make good on the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. For people and planet. Thank you.