Collective Action Needed Now More than Ever to End Gender-Based Violence, as Rates Rise amid COVID-19, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Papua New Guinea Summit

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the first National Summit on Ending Gender-Based Violence in Papua New Guinea, held on 9 November:

Excellencies, distinguished guests it is a pleasure to join you for this first National Summit on Ending Gender-Based Violence in Papua New Guinea. Let me begin by recognizing the amazing leadership and work of the Prime Minister and Governors and others in bringing about this Summit.

I was fortunate to celebrate last year’s International Women’s Day in your beautiful country. On that occasion, I met with inspiring women in the gardens of Tari in the Highlands and drew attention to a difficult issue that affects us all: violence against women and girls.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, reports indicate that gender-based violence has increased globally. The Pacific, where rates of violence were already among the highest in the world before the pandemic, has not been spared.

Collective and comprehensive action on ending violence against women and girls could not be more urgent. It is for this reason that I welcome the recent creation of a coalition of parliamentarians to end gender-based violence. This is the kind of leadership the world needs right now, and the United Nations stands ready to support you.

Our Spotlight Initiative, launched with the European Union, is an unprecedented global effort to invest in gender equality and in ending violence against women and girls as a precondition for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. In the Pacific region, the Spotlight Initiative focuses on addressing domestic violence and intimate partner violence, working with key regional institutions and diverse stakeholders. The initiative builds on and complements existing action and supports in particular efforts led by civil society that are driving concrete change at scale with limited resources.

Excellencies, we all continue to mourn the death of Jenelyn Kennedy, whose murder has highlighted the prevalence of brutal violence against women and girls in Papua New Guinea. This tragedy captured the nation’s attention and filled all of us with outrage and sorrow. We must draw the appropriate message from her life, which to me is quite clear: Ensuring gender equality and ending violence is our common responsibility. I hope to join you for the second annual summit to witness the transformation which starts today.

Thank you.