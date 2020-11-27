Around World, Women Leaders Position Countries for Economic Recovery, Yet Numbers Remain Low, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Reykjavik Global Forum

(Delayed in Transmission)

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks to the Reykjavik Global Forum — Women Leaders Virtual Event, co-hosted by Women Political Leaders and the Government and Parliament of Iceland, on 9 November:

It is my honour to join you at the Reykjavik Global Forum today. I am inspired to see so many women leaders collaborating on global solutions.

This pandemic has asked each of us to rise to meet the health, humanitarian and development crisis. And women leaders around the world have answered the call from the frontlines — saving lives and livelihoods.

In recent decades we have made some important strides towards gender equality, including in lessening discriminatory laws, furthering gender parity in education, and increasing women’s participation in the labour force.

However, even these gains are at risk by the devastation brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, women have been among those most impacted by the economic consequences and unemployment. Women’s unpaid workloads have risen, gender-based violence has increased, and access to sexual and reproductive health have become compromised. These imbalances have devastating consequences.

An estimated 11 million girls will likely be forced to quit their schooling before the end of this pandemic.

We know that the role of women in decision-making positions is essential to a successful global recovery. That is because when women are equally represented, the outcomes are better for everyone.

In Governments around the world, women leaders have been effective in flattening the curve and positioning their nations for economic recovery. And yet the numbers of women in management and leadership positions continues to be low.

It is for this reason that the “Women Rise for All” initiative was launched earlier this year as a global advocacy effort. Women Rise for All engages women leaders who can advance our road map for social and economic recovery from COVID-19.

We, as a global network of women leaders, are rising in solidarity to lead a recovery, not a return to an old normal, but to more equal, inclusive, climate just and resilient communities of the future. In that spirit it is my pleasure to introduce a video of some of the inspirational women leaders participating in Women Rise for All. Thank you.