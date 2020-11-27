Governments, Private Sector, Civil Society Must Work Together to Forge Global Road Safety Plan, Deputy Secretary-General Says, in Message to Partnership Meeting

(Delayed in Transmission)

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message at the fourth United Nations Partnership Meeting for Road Safety, hosted by the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, on 4 November:

The challenge that brings us together today speaks directly to the pain, loss and risk faced by millions of families and communities across the world, especially in developing countries. It also speaks to the interconnected nature of many development challenges and the collaboration required to address them.

The magnitude of deaths and injuries from road accidents is in many ways a reflection of gaps on sustainable infrastructure and transport; of weak governance and the rule of law, of poorly planned urbanization, of weak health, education and social protection systems; and of high levels of inequalities within and between countries. And these gaps can only be overcome through integrated collaborative action between national Governments, United Nations agencies, private sector, civil society and other stakeholders.

Last August, building on the “Stockholm conference”, the General Assembly updated Sustainable Development Goal target 3.6 and set its sights on halving the number of road deaths and injuries by 2030.

With our destination now clear, it is high time to see a tangible surge in partnership activity to deliver early progress.

While the COVID‑19 pandemic is forcing Governments to shift focus and priorities, it is also creating new opportunities to put our world on a pathway to more inclusive, sustainable and resilient economies. The road safety community, especially our partners in the private sector, must be ready to seize these opportunities, leveraging, in particular, the expected surge in investment in sustainable infrastructure and sustainable transport.

The development of a Global Plan on Road Safety, the capitalizing of the Road Safety Fund, the leveraging of the new resident coordinator system and the engagement with key external road safety partners will be crucial. We thank all partners from the private sector who have contributed to the Fund.

I thank the Special Envoy for hosting this Partnership Meeting and his leadership in forging a tangible space to ensure Road Safety is now a Sustainable Development Goal priority. I encourage you all to strengthen your collaboration on road safety as we begin this Decade of Action. Thank you.