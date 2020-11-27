Deputy Secretary-General, Commemorating Resolution 1325 (2000), Commends Women’s Organizations for Peacebuilding Efforts in Colombia, Urges End to Violence

(Delayed in Transmission)

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message at the Women’s Civil Society Organizations’ Commemoration of United Nations Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace and Security, in Bogotá on 29 October:

Today we mark the twentieth anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security.

This morning, the Secretary-General spoke at the Security Council in honour of the occasion and highlighted the need for women’s equal and meaningful participation in all decision‑making about peace and security. Right now, national ambassadors and representatives are speaking at the Council and making commitments to mark this day.

It has been a privilege for me to spend the two days around this anniversary focused on Colombia. I would like to pay tribute to the strength and courage of Colombian women peacebuilders, members of women’s organizations, women social leaders and human rights defenders, indigenous and Afro‑descendant women, women victims and former combatants. All of you work tirelessly to achieve sustainable peace and to make the women, peace and security agenda a reality.

I commend the 40 women’s organizations from different parts of Colombia that have come together around this anniversary, so that it contributes to renewed efforts towards peace and security for women and girls in communities affected by conflict.

For decades, women’s organizations in Colombia have been working with victims of the conflict and communities affected by the violence. As the peace talks began in Havana, these same women’s organizations demanded the right to participation. The result is a Peace Agreement that is a high point for women’s participation and the inclusion of a gender perspective.

The implementation of the Peace Agreement faces its own challenges. Consolidating peace takes time and is more complex and difficult than simply silencing the guns.

We continue to see threats and attacks on women leaders and human rights defenders – the same women who have been fighting for peace for so many years. This cannot continue. We need to work together to end violence against women once and for all.

Gender equality and the women, peace and security agenda are - and will continue to be - a top priority for the United Nations Secretary‑General and the entire United Nations system. I wish you great success with this very important commemoration of resolution 1325 (2000). I am sure that the reflections that come out of today’s exercise will inspire and contribute to potential paths for peace.