Volunteers Joining ‘Wiki Loves SDGs Edit-a-thon’ from Around World Showed Truly Global Nature of Goals, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Closing Ceremony

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the Wiki Loves SDGs Edit-a-thon, on 25 September:

On the fifth anniversary of the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals], I’m delighted to join Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia and one of the first supporters of the Global Goals, to thank the volunteers of the Wiki Loves SDGs edit-a-thon. The time and energy you have dedicated over the last week has been amazing. These Goals are for everyone, everywhere, and thanks to you, many people around the world will learn more about the Sustainable Development Goals, why they’re important and how we can achieve them, together.

I’m thrilled to see another strong Global Goals community is formed through this edit-a-thon. With volunteers joining from around the world — from Peru, to Lebanon, Nigeria to India — you have shown how global these Goals truly are.

I want to thank you again for all your hard work this week. But the work is not done. We are saddled with homework from this event. We have just 10 years to achieve these Goals. So let this edit-a-thon be a starting point in your journey through the decade of action to achieve the Global Goals. Continue getting the information out there to educate others about the Goals and continue being Global Goals factivists.