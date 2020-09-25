Deputy Secretary-General Marks Liechtenstein’s Thirtieth Year as Member State, Urges Sharing of Principality’s Contributions to Recovery from Pandemic

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary‑General Amina Mohammed’s video message on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the Principality of Liechtenstein as a member of the United Nations, on 25 September:

I am pleased to congratulate the Principality of Liechtenstein on the thirtieth anniversary of your membership to the United Nations. In 30 years of dedicated service, Liechtenstein has become known for its tireless promotion of international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, and for drawing our attention to critical issues around self‑determination, rule of law, accountability and human rights, to name just a few.

In the face of the current pandemic, meaningful progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals could not be more urgent. Liechtenstein has supported the SDGs from the very start through its constructive contributions to the Open Working Group that developed the Goals and has championed their implementation in areas such as solar energy, energy efficiency and ending modern slavery and human trafficking. The 2030 Agenda provides a framework to guide our decisions as we look to respond and recover better from the pandemic. We encourage Liechtenstein to share its concrete contributions to this recovery and to the Decade of Action.

Today, as we work to overcome the greatest challenges that will impact the future of many generations to come, your innovative, focused approach and unfailing commitment to multilateralism as well as our shared goals are now needed more than ever.