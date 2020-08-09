Deputy Secretary-General Urges World Leaders, Partners to Help Lebanon Swiftly Overcome Crisis, at Close of Support Conference

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s closing remarks to the International Conference on Assistance and Support to Beirut and the Lebanese People, held in Fort de Brégançon, France, today:

On behalf of the Secretary-General, I reiterate our appreciation to President [Emmanuel] Macron of France for co-convening this really important conference. I thank the leaders here today for your support to Lebanon, and I urge all other leaders to join us in solidarity.

The city and people of Beirut have been devastated. The world has responded, standing with the Government and people of Lebanon. Significant resources have been committed to answer the immediate needs of Beirut and the Lebanese people. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which is affecting the entire world, this solidarity and support is heartening, reaffirming the spirit in which the United Nations was founded 75 years ago.

More will be required to ensure Lebanon can recover better from this tragedy. OCHA [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] will continue to monitor the situation and humanitarian needs on the ground, while our United Nations Country Team will continue to work with the World Bank and other partners to support longer-term reconstruction and recovery.

In the coming days, weeks and months, let us commit to keeping focus on the needs of Lebanon and its people, including the many refugees the country generously hosts. Let us continue to stand side by side with the people of Lebanon as they rise to this latest challenge. You can count on the United Nations.

Thank you.