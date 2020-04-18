Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message for the “One World: Together at Home” concert, organized by Global Citizen, today:

Thank you, global citizens, for your solidarity and support for the life-saving work of the World Health Organization and the whole United Nations family.

We are in this together — and everyone has a role to play. When we’re at home, we’re helping our brave health workers.

We must leave no one behind and accelerate in our race to find a vaccine. After all, COVID-19 anywhere is a threat to people everywhere.

Let’s keep fighting together to stop the pandemic, support the most vulnerable and build back better, in solidarity.