Office for Disarmament Affairs Department Launches United Nations ‘75 Words for Disarmament Youth Challenge’

NEW YORK, 12 August (Office for Disarmament Affairs) — Disarmament is at the heart of the collective security system set out in the United Nations Charter, with its goal to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”. In commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversaries of the establishment of the United Nations and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Office for Disarmament Affairs is launching the “75 Words for Disarmament Youth Challenge”.

Words have power. Through words we express our beliefs, share our unique experiences and perceptions and bring about change. The “75 Words for Disarmament Youth Challenge” invites young people around the world to express what disarmament means to them and their communities in 75 words. The challenge provides an opportunity to think about disarmament not as an abstract concept, but as a practical means to help prevent armed conflict and promote peace and security.

The “75 Words for Disarmament Youth Challenge” is open to young people between the ages of 13 and 29. Submissions will be welcomed in the following three age groups: 13 to 18 years (middle and high school), 19 to 24 years (college and graduate school) and 25 to 29 years (early career professionals). The five winners from each group will be invited to read their entries in self‑recorded videos that will be featured on and widely disseminated and shared through the Office for Disarmament Affairs’ websites and social media during Disarmament Week, which is celebrated annually from 24 to 30 October.

The “75 Words for Disarmament Youth Challenge” launches on 12 August — International Youth Day — which this year is celebrated under the theme “Youth Engagement for Global Action”. The campaign will close on 26 September, which marks the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

For more information please visit: https://www.instagram.com/youth4disarmament; or contact Soo Hyun Kim, Political Affairs Officer, at email: kim12@un.org.