New Permanent Representative of Chad Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Chad to the United Nations, Ammo Aziza Baroud, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. She earlier presented her credentials to the Secretariat on 11 December. (See Press Release BIO/5356.)

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Baroud served from 2017 to 2020 as her country’s Ambassador to the Benelux countries (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) and Permanent Representative to the European Union and the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

Before representing Chad internationally, Ms. Baroud was a Member of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2017. She also held a number of senior positions within the Government, including Minister for the Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation (2008-2010), Adviser to the President of the Republic (2005-2008) and Minister for Public Health and National Solidarity (2003-2005).

Ms. Baroud received her master’s degree in applied economics from the Université Paris Dauphine in 1989.

Born in 1965, she has four children and four grandchildren.