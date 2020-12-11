New Permanent Representative of Bolivia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new permanent representative of Bolivia to the United Nations, Diego Pary Rodríguez, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Rodríguez held numerous positions within his country’s Government, including Minister for Foreign Affairs (2018‑2019), Ambassador to the Organization of American States (2011‑2018), Vice‑Minister of Higher Education (2008‑2011) and Advisor to the Constituent Assembly (2006‑2007).

He also worked at the International Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples (2008) and prior to that at the Fundación Acción Cultural Loyola (2002‑2006).

Mr. Rodríguez holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the Universidad Mayor, Real and Pontificia de San Francisco Xavier de Chuquisaca and a master’s degree in international trade negotiations from the University of Barcelona and Simón Bolívar Andean University. He also completed expert studies in indigenous people, human rights, public administration, and International Cooperation at the Carlos III University of Madrid.

Mr. Rodríguez was born on 31 May 1978 in the Quechua community of Chajnacaya, located in José Marfa Linares Province of the Department of Potosí.