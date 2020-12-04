New Permanent Representative of Comoros Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Comoros to the United Nations, Issimail Chanfi, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Chanfi served as Special Adviser to his Government’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of the Diaspora, beginning in 2017. From 2014 to 2017 he served as Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force Secretariat, based in Nairobi, which aims to establish the Standby Force as a major regional player in conflict prevention, management and response.

Among other senior Government positions, between 2009 and 2014 Mr. Chanfi served as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of External Relations and Cooperation, in charge of Diaspora, Francophonie and the Arab World. From 2008 to 2009, he was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Pubic Services and Human Rights, in charge of Administrative Reforms and Penitentiary Administrations.

Mr. Chanfi entered Government as an interpreter for the Cabinet of the Head of State in 1988. He holds a degree in general studies and a licence in applied foreign languages, both from the Faculty of Aix‑en‑Provence‑Marseilles, as well as a diploma from the International Institute for Public Administration in Paris.

He was born in 1962 and is married.