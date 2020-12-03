New Permanent Representative of Kenya Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations, Martin Kimani, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Kimani was the President’s Special Envoy for Countering Violent Extremism and Director of his country’s National Counter Terrorism Centre beginning in September 2015. He also served as Secretary for Strategic Initiatives in the Executive Office of the President from December 2018.

Mr. Kimani was Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations at Nairobi, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) between December 2012 and September 2015.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kimani was a Director at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) Conflict Early Warning and Response Mechanism in Ethiopia, from April 2011 until December 2012.

Mr. Kimani earned a PhD and a master’s degree in war studies at King’s College, University of London, in 2010 and 2003, respectively, as well as a bachelor’s degree at the University of New Hampshire in 1996.