New Permanent Representative of Panama Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Panama to the United Nations, Markova Concepción Jaramillo, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. She earlier presented her credentials to the Secretariat on 16 November. (See Press Release BIO/5339.)

Until her latest appointment, Ms. Concepción Jaramillo had been her country’s Minister for Social Development since 2019 and presided over the National Council for Gender Parity.

From 2014 to 2019, she served as Director of Social Development of the Business Association Sumarse — Pacto Global Panamá, which promotes corporate social responsibility.

For more than 20 years, she has addressed issues related to gender, children, youth and people with disabilities, and shaped strategic planning and public management with multilateral organizations, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Labour Organization (ILO), European Union, Inter-American Development Bank, United States Agency for International Development and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.

Holding a master’s degree in gender and development from the University of Panama, Ms. Concepción Jaramillo also completed two postgraduate degree programmes, one in training in economic research and organization management, and another in virtual learning environments.