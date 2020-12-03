New Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Magzhan Ilyassov, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 26 October. (See Press Release BIO/5327.)

Mr. Ilyassov has served as his country’s Ambassador to the Netherlands since 2016. From 2013 to 2016, he was an adviser to the President of Kazakhstan, and from 2007 to 2016 he was Head of the Administration’s Foreign Policy Centre.

He has held a number of other positions since first entering Government service in 1996, including as an attaché with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ International Organizations and International Economic Relations Department.

Born in 1974, Mr. Ilyassov holds a bachelor’s degree from the Kazakh State University of World Languages and International Relations and a master’s degree from the Kennedy School of Public Administration at Harvard University in the United States.

He is married and has three children.