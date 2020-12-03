New Permanent Representative of Dominican Republic Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations, José A. Blanco Conde, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 19 October. (See Press Release BIO/5325.)

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Blanco was Coordinator of the Technical Unit that promoted his country’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. He served as Acting Vice Minister for Bilateral Foreign Policy between 2017 and 2019.

Beginning his diplomatic career in 2001 as First Secretary in the Dominican Republic’s Embassy in the United States, he joined the country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations three years later.

Mr. Blanco holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from the Universidad Iberoamericana, and completed graduate studies at Strayer University and Georgetown University in the United States.

He is married and has two children.