New Permanent Representative of Cuba Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 16 October. (See Press Release BIO/5324.)

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Pedroso served as his country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, beginning in 2017.

Throughout his career in Government, Mr. Pedroso has held a range of positions at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of Multilateral Affairs and later Deputy General Director for Multilateral Affairs and International Law (2014-2016).

From 2002 to 2006, he served as Ambassador to Kenya, as well as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Nairobi.

Born in Havana in 1962, Mr. Pedroso earned a bachelor’s degree in international political relations from Cuba’s Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations and a master’s degree in national defence from the National Defence College. He also completed a post-graduate course in public administration.

He is married and has one child.