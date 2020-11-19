Permanent Observer for International Committee of Red Cross Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the United Nations, Laetitia Courtois, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. She earlier presented her letter of appointment to the Secretariat on 30 March.

Before her latest appointment, Ms. Courtois was Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for Caracas from December 2017, leading the Committee’s response to economic, political and social crises in Venezuela.

Previously, she served as Deputy Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for Mexico, Central America and Cuba, supporting the Committee’s activities in the region focused on migration, internal displacement, missing persons and the use of force in law-enforcement operations.

Before her assignment in Central America, Ms. Courtois was Deputy Regional Director for Asia at ICRC Headquarters in Geneva.

A graduate of the Institut d’Études Politiques d’Aix-en-Provence in France, Ms. Courtois also holds a master’s degree in international humanitarian action from the Aix-Marseille Université law school and the Uppsala Rotary Peace Center.

