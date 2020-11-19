New Permanent Representative of Myanmar Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Myanmar to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 20 October. (See Press Release BIO/5326.)

Mr. Tun has been his country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, as well as the Conference on Disarmament, since 2018. He concurrently served as Ambassador to Switzerland, as well as Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

From 2016 to 2018, he was Director-General for International Organizations and Economic Development at Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 1993 and 2015, he held a range of Government positions in Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon, as well as diplomatic postings in Indonesia, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States.

Born in 1969, Mr. Tun earned a master’s degree in business administration from the International University of Japan and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Yangon.

He is married and has two children.