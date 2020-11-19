New Permanent Representative of Tunisia Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations, Tarek Ladeb, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 17 September. (See Press Release BIO/5321.)

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Ladeb was Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations in New York from August 2019, having previously served as Director of the Arab and Islamic Organizations in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2015 to 2019.

He was his country’s Ambassador to Oman from 2011 to 2015, Charge d’affaires in the Embassy of Tunisia in Egypt from 2010 to 2011, Coordinator of Arab and African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2007 to 2010, and Charge d’affaires of Tunisia in Iraq from 2002 to 2007.

He also served as Deputy Head of Mission for his country’s embassies in Damascus, from 1998 to 2000, and Jordan, from 1994 to 1998.

Mr. Ladeb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a bachelor’s degree in translation, and he completed post-graduate studies in diplomacy and international relations at the Ecole Nationale d’Administration in Tunis.

Born on 15 November 1968, he speaks Arabic, English, French and Russian.