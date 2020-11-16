New Permanent Representative of Guyana Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. She earlier presented her credentials to the Secretariat on 2 October. (See Press Release BIO/5323.)

Ms. Birkett has served as Director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Liaison Office in Geneva since 2017. Before that, she was FAO’s Special Coordinator of Parliamentary Alliances, from 2015 to 2017.

A former primary school teacher, Ms. Birkett served as Guyana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and International Cooperation from 2008 to 2015. She was Minister for Amerindian (Indigenous Peoples) Affairs from 2001 to 2008.

Ms. Birkett holds a bachelor’s degree in social work, with distinction, from the University of Guyana and a certificate in business administration from the University of Regina in Canada.

Born in 1973, she is married and has three children.